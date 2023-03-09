Advanced search
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-09 pm EST
86.07 USD   -2.18%
04:20pIFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2023
BU
03/08STOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Symrise shakes off share price burden from antitrust investigation
DP
03/08Antitrust investigation against fragrance manufacturer - Symrise with outlook
DP
IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2023

03/09/2023 | 04:20pm EST
IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of its common stock, payable on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 413 M - -
Net income 2023 564 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 39,2x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 22 443 M 22 443 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 24 600
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 87,99 $
Average target price 115,30 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franklin K. Clyburn CEO, Director & President-Nourish Division
Glenn Robert Richter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dale F. Morrison Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Yep Chief Research & Development Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-16.07%22 443
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-5.50%51 513
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-6.05%9 113
CHRISTIAN HANSEN-2.40%9 106
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION-4.17%5 213
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-14.24%4 924