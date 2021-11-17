IFF Invests $87 Million in Indonesia to Support Growth in Greater Asia

IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced today that the Company invested a total of $87 million in their newly extended flavors manufacturing facility in Karawang, Indonesia during the site’s virtual opening. The facility, located in Karawang International Industrial City, first started operations in 2015 to address the fast-growing demand for flavor technology in the region. Today, as IFF’s largest manufacturing facility in Greater Asia, Karawang houses full manufacturing capabilities, from liquid compounds to powder, emulsions, and spray dry technology, warehousing and quality control.

Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF said, “The vision for IFF is to be the partner for essential solutions. That means we are committed to leading throughout our global value chain and accelerating our pursuit of new, creative and integrated solutions. This investment reflects our confidence and ambition in the region. For the past ten years, IFF has made significant investments in Asia as we've expanded our footprint in China, Singapore, India and most recently, Indonesia. It is an exciting time in IFF as we continue to deliver on our strategy that keeps the customer at the center of all we do.”

The newly extended 12,800m2 state-of-the-art facility is equipped with modern infrastructure and technology to ensure efficiency, safety, quality, and traceability. In line with the Company’s dedication to drive sustainability, the site initiatives range from zero waste to landfill, and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, and hazardous waste. The expansion and increased capacity services customers in South East Asia and North Asia. This investment is consistent with IFF's strategy to capture the growth potential of emerging markets in Asia.

Nicolas Mirzayantz, President of IFF’s Nourish Division said, "This market is dynamic and in need for differentiated products. Consumers in Asia are expected to account for half of global consumption growth in the next decade,i making the growth potential more of a reality than ever before. We take great pride in ensuring our facilities operate in accordance with our sustainability targets and I am very proud of the strides Karawang has made to Do More Good for our customers, employees and communities. Everything we do in Nourish is customer-centric, and it's that kind of passion that we continue to bring to Karawang.”

