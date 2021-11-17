Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IFF Invests $87 Million in Indonesia to Support Growth in Greater Asia

11/17/2021 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced today that the Company invested a total of $87 million in their newly extended flavors manufacturing facility in Karawang, Indonesia during the site’s virtual opening. The facility, located in Karawang International Industrial City, first started operations in 2015 to address the fast-growing demand for flavor technology in the region. Today, as IFF’s largest manufacturing facility in Greater Asia, Karawang houses full manufacturing capabilities, from liquid compounds to powder, emulsions, and spray dry technology, warehousing and quality control.

Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF said, “The vision for IFF is to be the partner for essential solutions. That means we are committed to leading throughout our global value chain and accelerating our pursuit of new, creative and integrated solutions. This investment reflects our confidence and ambition in the region. For the past ten years, IFF has made significant investments in Asia as we've expanded our footprint in China, Singapore, India and most recently, Indonesia. It is an exciting time in IFF as we continue to deliver on our strategy that keeps the customer at the center of all we do.”

The newly extended 12,800m2 state-of-the-art facility is equipped with modern infrastructure and technology to ensure efficiency, safety, quality, and traceability. In line with the Company’s dedication to drive sustainability, the site initiatives range from zero waste to landfill, and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, and hazardous waste. The expansion and increased capacity services customers in South East Asia and North Asia. This investment is consistent with IFF's strategy to capture the growth potential of emerging markets in Asia.

Nicolas Mirzayantz, President of IFF’s Nourish Division said, "This market is dynamic and in need for differentiated products. Consumers in Asia are expected to account for half of global consumption growth in the next decade,i making the growth potential more of a reality than ever before. We take great pride in ensuring our facilities operate in accordance with our sustainability targets and I am very proud of the strides Karawang has made to Do More Good for our customers, employees and communities. Everything we do in Nourish is customer-centric, and it's that kind of passion that we continue to bring to Karawang.”

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

i https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/future-of-asia/meet-your-future-asian-consumer


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
06:56aIFF Invests $87 Million in Indonesia to Support Growth in Greater Asia
BU
11/12Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $170 From $..
MT
11/10JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $165 From $163, ..
MT
11/10Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $156 fr..
MT
11/10Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $170 From ..
MT
11/10Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $170 From $16..
MT
11/09International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quart..
CI
11/09UBS Lifts Price Target on International Flavors & Fragrances to $187 From $185; Buy Rat..
MT
11/08INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
11/08IFF Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 580 M - -
Net income 2021 273 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 135x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 38 933 M 38 933 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 152,95 $
Average target price 165,44 $
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Robert Richter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Research & Development Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Francisco Fortanet Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.39.99%38 783
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-21.26%80 158
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION33.89%16 131
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-13.51%10 960
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD7.50%7 163
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-57.52%6 148