IFF (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Summary:

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)1 Sales Income Before Taxes EPS Operating EBITDA Operating EBITDA Margin EPS ex Amortization $2.9 B $50 M $0.11 $510 M 17.4% $0.86

First Six Months2023 Consolidated Summary:

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)1 Sales Income Before Taxes EPS Operating EBITDA Operating EBITDA Margin EPS ex Amortization $6.0 B $64 M $0.07 $1.0 B 17.0% $1.72

Management Commentary

“Amid the current operating environment, IFF has performed near expectations across the majority of our portfolio, led by strong top- and bottom-line results in Scent and Pharma Solutions," said IFF CEO Frank Clyburn. "The continued customer destocking and volume pressures in the second quarter reflect the broader macroeconomic challenges facing our industry, and for IFF, this softness has been largely isolated in our Functional Ingredients business within Nourish. From a profitability perspective, our adjusted operating EBITDA was in line with our guidance range, excluding a one-time inventory write-down due to unprecedented cost fluctuations for one ingredient. Our focus on cash flow generation has also yielded solid results - improving sequentially and versus the prior year period - as we successfully executed on our inventory reduction program."

Clyburn continued, “We have broadened our portfolio optimization efforts – launching the sale process for our Lucas Meyer Cosmetics business – and hired an external advisor to explore additional strategic pathways to maximize shareholder returns. We are also taking decisive action to improve Functional Ingredients through an operational improvement plan to accelerate sales and expand margin for this business. I am encouraged by the progress our team is making and remain confident in the long-term value potential of IFF.”

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the second quarter were $2.93 billion, flat versus the prior-year period. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales decreased 4% versus the prior-year period, as continued growth in Scent and Pharma Solutions were more than offset by softness in Nourish & Health & Biosciences. Pricing continues to be strong, increasing high- single digits year-over-year, and volume was pressured primarily related to destocking, declining low double-digits versus the year-ago period. Approximately 60% of the total volume decline was due to a more than 20% volume decline in the Functional Ingredients business. IFF volume performance was down mid-single digits in the second quarter 2023, excluding the impact of Functional Ingredients.

, currency neutral sales decreased 4% versus the prior-year period, as continued growth in Scent and Pharma Solutions were more than offset by softness in Nourish & Health & Biosciences. Pricing continues to be strong, increasing high- single digits year-over-year, and volume was pressured primarily related to destocking, declining low double-digits versus the year-ago period. Approximately 60% of the total volume decline was due to a more than 20% volume decline in the Functional Ingredients business. IFF volume performance was down mid-single digits in the second quarter 2023, excluding the impact of Functional Ingredients. Income before taxes on a reported basis for the second quarter was $50 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA for the second quarter was $510 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA declined 18% versus the prior-year period, as strong pricing and productivity gains were more than offset by lower volumes, unfavorable manufacturing absorption related to the Company's inventory improvement program and a $44 million one-time write-down of inventory related to unprecedented cost fluctuations for Locust Bean Kernel (LBK). Excluding the one-time inventory write-down, adjusted operating EBITDA for the quarter was within the previously forecasted guidance range of $540 million to $590 million.

, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA declined 18% versus the prior-year period, as strong pricing and productivity gains were more than offset by lower volumes, unfavorable manufacturing absorption related to the Company's inventory improvement program and a $44 million one-time write-down of inventory related to unprecedented cost fluctuations for Locust Bean Kernel (LBK). Excluding the one-time inventory write-down, adjusted operating EBITDA for the quarter was within the previously forecasted guidance range of $540 million to $590 million. Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter was $0.11. Adjusted EPS excluding amortization was $0.86 per diluted share.

Cash flows from operations at the end of the second quarter was $375 million, and free cash flow defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures totaled $85 million. This cash flow performance was driven by more than $150 million reduction in inventory versus the first quarter 2023. Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA at the end of the second quarter was 4.5x.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Comparable Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)2 Comparable Currency Neutral Adjusted (Non-GAAP)2 Sales Operating EBITDA Sales Operating EBITDA Nourish (14)% (50)% (9)% (42)% Health & Biosciences (22)% (21)% (3)% (9)% Scent 2% 26% 5% 41% Pharma Solutions 3% 16% 3% 16%

Nourish Segment

On a reported basis, second quarter sales were $1.56 billion. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales decreased 9% primarily driven by a more than 20% decline in Functional Ingredients volume. Flavors and Food Design were resilient in the challenging operating environment, down modestly versus the prior-year period.

, currency neutral sales decreased 9% primarily driven by a more than 20% decline in Functional Ingredients volume. Flavors and Food Design were resilient in the challenging operating environment, down modestly versus the prior-year period. Nourish adjusted operating EBITDA was $181 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin was 11.6% in the second quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA declined 42% as price increases and productivity gains were more than offset by lower volumes, unfavorable manufacturing absorption related to the Company's inventory reduction program and a write-down of inventory related to LBK.

Health & Biosciences Segment

On a reported basis, second quarter sales were $522 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales decreased 3% as growth in Cultures & Food Enzymes, Grain Processing and Home & Personal Care was more than offset primarily by weakness in Health as a result of soft market conditions in North America and China.

, currency neutral sales decreased 3% as growth in Cultures & Food Enzymes, Grain Processing and Home & Personal Care was more than offset primarily by weakness in Health as a result of soft market conditions in North America and China. Health & Biosciences adjusted operating EBITDA was $145 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin was 27.8% in the second quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA declined 9% as price increases and productivity gains were more than offset by lower volumes and unfavorable manufacturing absorption related to the Company's inventory reduction program.

Scent Segment

On a reported basis, second quarter sales were $592 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales increased 5% led by double-digit growth in Consumer Fragrance and a high-single digit increase in Fine Fragrance, with balanced contributions from volume and price.

, currency neutral sales increased 5% led by double-digit growth in Consumer Fragrance and a high-single digit increase in Fine Fragrance, with balanced contributions from volume and price. Scent adjusted operating EBITDA was $117 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin was 19.8% in the second quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA increased a very strong 41% led by net favorable price to inflation and productivity gains.

Pharma Solutions Segment

On a reported basis, second quarter sales were $251 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales increased 3% led by strong growth in Core Pharma.

, currency neutral sales increased 3% led by strong growth in Core Pharma. Pharma Solutions adjusted operating EBITDA was $67 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin was 26.7% in the second quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA increased 16% driven by pricing and productivity gains.

Portfolio Optimization Initiatives

At its 2022 Investor Day, IFF outlined its approach to portfolio management and the characterization of the portfolio within three categories: Invest, Maximize and Optimize. IFF has been focused on maximizing the value of the portfolio along those parameters and has taken a range of proactive steps to position IFF for long-term success. Consistent with this framework, as well as a best-owner mindset, the Company has successfully completed the divestitures of its Microbial Control, Savory Solutions and Flavor Specialty Ingredients businesses, and taken the decision to launch a sale process for its Cosmetic Ingredients business or Lucas Meyer Cosmetics.

In connection with its strategy to prioritize its most synergistic and highest-value businesses and achieve its deleveraging targets, IFF has hired J.P. Morgan to explore additional divestiture actions within the portfolio as a pathway to unlock further value creation for its shareholders.

Functional Ingredients Operational Improvement Plan

IFF continues to execute a series of strategic transformation initiatives and is taking additional actions to rapidly improve the performance of its Functional Ingredients business. Based on the characteristics of this business, and with new management in place, the Company will (1) enhance its go-to-market approach by increasing commercial resources and focusing on key global accounts to accelerate sales growth; (2) strengthen its operating model by delivering 2 to 4% of annual productivity through operational efficiencies; and (3) reshape the product portfolio by focusing on the Company's strongest product lines and discontinuing those that are underperforming. The Company expects that these actions will translate into low single digit comparable currency neutral sales growth – in line with market – and a mid-teen adjusted operating EBITDA margin over the next three years, with a strong improvement in 2024.

The Company will also begin reporting separate business results for the Functional Ingredients business unit in the first quarter of 2024, at the same time that IFF begins reporting according to its previously announced Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care and Health divisional structure.

With estimated 2023 annual revenue of approximately $3 billion, IFF's Functional Ingredients business is a leading global specialty food ingredients provider, with a market leadership position in a broad portfolio of ingredients businesses including Protein Solutions, Emulsifiers & Sweeteners, Core Texturant and Cellulosic & Food Protection. The Functional Ingredients business has a diversified product and geographic footprint reinforced by deep and stable relationships with a large customer base.

Quarterly Dividend

On August 2, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of its common stock, payable on October 5, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2023.

Financial Guidance

The Company expects full year 2023 sales to be in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.6 billion versus approximately $12.3 billion previously, reflecting the Company's expectation that volumes in the second half of 2023 will not recover as previously expected, driven particularly by continued customer destocking. For the year, volume is now expected to be down mid- to high- single digits (previously flat) on a comparable basis, with a significant decline in Functional Ingredients. The Company continues to expect a mid-single digit price increase for the full year 2023.

The Company expects full year 2023 adjusted operating EBITDA to be in the range of $1.85 billion to $2.0 billion versus approximately $2.34 billion previously, which reflects favorable net price to inflation and enhanced productivity that are more than offset by lower volume, higher manufacturing absorption costs related to the Company's inventory reduction program and the impact of the write-down of LBK inventory.

IFF remains focused on achieving its targeted full-year working capital improvement. As such, the revised full year adjusted operating EBITDA guidance now includes approximately $180 million of higher manufacturing absorption costs related to the Company's inventory reduction program versus approximately $100 million previously disclosed.

Based on current market foreign exchange rates, the Company expects that foreign exchange will have approximately 2% adverse impact to sales growth and approximately a 6% adverse impact to adjusted operating EBITDA growth in 2023.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted operating EBITDA without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. These items include but are not limited to acquisition, divestiture and integration related costs, gains (losses) on business disposals, and regulatory costs.

1 Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to Non-GAAP metrics. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for explanations of our Non-GAAP metrics. 2 Comparable results for the second quarter exclude the impact of divestitures and acquisitions.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in millions except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 2,929 $ 3,307 (11)% $ 5,956 $ 6,533 (9)% Cost of goods sold 1,996 2,171 (8)% 4,059 4,252 (5)% Gross profit 933 1,136 (18)% 1,897 2,281 (17)% Research and development expenses 161 158 2% 322 315 2% Selling and administrative expenses 445 456 (2)% 899 915 (2)% Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 172 184 (7)% 343 370 (7)% Impairment of long-lived assets — 120 (100)% — 120 (100)% Restructuring and other charges 7 7 —% 59 9 NMF Losses (gains) on sale of assets 3 (2 ) (250)% (2 ) (2 ) —% Operating profit 145 213 (32)% 276 554 (50)% Interest expense 116 77 51% 227 149 52% Other (income) expense, net (21 ) 6 NMF (15 ) (10 ) 50% Income before taxes 50 130 (62)% 64 415 (85)% Provision for income taxes 23 21 10% 45 60 (25)% Net income 27 109 (75)% 19 355 (95)% Net income attributable to non-controlling interests — 2 (100)% 1 4 (75)% Net income attributable to IFF shareholders $ 27 $ 107 (75)% $ 18 $ 351 (95)% Net income per share - basic(1) $ 0.11 $ 0.43 $ 0.07 $ 1.38 Net income per share - diluted(1) $ 0.11 $ 0.43 $ 0.07 $ 1.38 Average number of shares outstanding - basic 255 255 255 255 Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 255 255 255 255

(1) For 2023 and 2022, net income per share reflects adjustments related to the redemption value of certain redeemable non-controlling interests. NMF Not meaningful

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 649 $ 493 Receivables, net 1,887 1,818 Inventories 2,790 3,151 Other current assets 1,110 1,970 Total current assets 6,436 7,432 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,218 4,203 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 22,311 22,437 Other assets 1,494 1,432 Total assets $ 34,459 $ 35,504 Short-term borrowings $ 1,362 $ 597 Other current liabilities 2,570 3,131 Total current liabilities 3,932 3,728 Long-term debt 9,208 10,373 Non-current liabilities 3,603 3,659 Redeemable non-controlling interests 61 59 Shareholders' equity 17,655 17,685 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 34,459 $ 35,504

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 19 $ 355 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 563 604 Deferred income taxes (27 ) (178 ) Gains on sale of assets (2 ) (2 ) Losses on business divestitures 19 — Stock-based compensation 32 25 Pension contributions (18 ) (17 ) Impairment of long-lived assets — 120 Inventory write-down 44 — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (70 ) (363 ) Inventories 333 (573 ) Accounts payable (92 ) 143 Accruals for incentive compensation (77 ) (62 ) Other current payables and accrued expenses (248 ) (67 ) Other assets/liabilities, net (101 ) (36 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 375 (51 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received — (123 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (290 ) (236 ) Additions to intangible assets — (2 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 21 4 Cash provided by the Merger with N&B — 11 Net proceeds received from business divestitures 821 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 552 (346 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (413 ) (402 ) (Decrease) increase in revolving credit facility and short-term borrowings (100 ) 351 Deferred financing costs (2 ) — Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper (maturities after three months) — 160 Repayments of commercial paper (maturities after three months) — (230 ) Net (repayments) borrowings of commercial paper (maturities less than three months) (28 ) 532 Repayments of long-term debt (300 ) — Deferred consideration paid (6 ) — Employee withholding taxes paid (11 ) (20 ) Other, net (6 ) (14 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (866 ) 377 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39 (74 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 100 (94 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 552 716 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 652 $ 622

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash between the Company's statement of cash flows for the periods ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 to the amounts reported on the Company's balance sheet:

AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 638 $ 483 $ 569 $ 711 Cash and cash equivalents included in Assets held for sale 3 52 49 — Restricted cash 11 10 4 4 Non-current assets Restricted cash included in Other assets — 7 — 1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 652 $ 552 $ 622 $ 716

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Reportable Segment Performance (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales Nourish $ 1,564 $ 1,818 $ 3,217 $ 3,549 Health & Biosciences 522 665 1,035 1,326 Scent 592 580 1,200 1,165 Pharma Solutions 251 244 504 493 Consolidated $ 2,929 $ 3,307 $ 5,956 $ 6,533 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Nourish $ 181 $ 365 $ 389 $ 694 Health & Biosciences 145 184 276 376 Scent 117 93 222 209 Pharma Solutions 67 58 126 123 Total 510 700 1,013 1,402 Depreciation & Amortization (287 ) (301 ) (563 ) (604 ) Interest Expense (116 ) (77 ) (227 ) (149 ) Other Income (Expense), net 21 (6 ) 15 10 Restructuring and Other Charges (7 ) (7 ) (59 ) (9 ) Impairment of Long-Lived Assets — (120 ) — (120 ) Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (45 ) (61 ) (76 ) (110 ) Strategic Initiatives Costs (9 ) — (22 ) — Regulatory Costs (14 ) — (19 ) — Other (3 ) 2 2 (5 ) Income Before Taxes $ 50 $ 130 $ 64 $ 415 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Nourish 11.6 % 20.1 % 12.1 % 19.6 % Health & Biosciences 27.8 % 27.7 % 26.7 % 28.4 % Scent 19.8 % 16.0 % 18.5 % 17.9 % Pharma Solutions 26.7 % 23.8 % 25.0 % 24.9 % Consolidated 17.4 % 21.2 % 17.0 % 21.5 %

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Second Quarter (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 933 $ 1,136 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (c) — 1 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 933 $ 1,137

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Second Quarter (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 445 $ 456 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (c) (45 ) (60 ) Strategic Initiatives Costs (f) (9 ) — Regulatory Costs (g) (14 ) — Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 377 $ 396

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS Second Quarter 2023 2022 (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Income before taxes Provision for income taxes (j) Net income attributable to IFF (k) Diluted EPS (l) Income before taxes Provision for income taxes (j) Net income attributable to IFF (k) Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 50 $ 23 $ 27 $ 0.11 $ 130 $ 21 $ 107 $ 0.43 Restructuring and Other Charges (a) 7 4 3 0.02 7 2 5 0.02 Impairment of Long-Lived Assets (b) — — — — 120 24 96 0.38 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (c) 45 7 38 0.15 61 15 46 0.18 Losses on Business Disposals (d) 5 (8 ) 13 0.05 — — — — Gain on China Facility Relocation (e) (22 ) (6 ) (16 ) (0.06 ) — — — — Strategic Initiatives Costs (f) 9 2 7 0.03 — — — — Regulatory Costs (g) 14 3 11 0.04 — — — — Other (h) 3 — 3 0.01 (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (0.01 ) Redemption value adjustment to EPS (i) — — — — — — — (0.01 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 111 $ 25 $ 86 $ 0.34 $ 316 $ 61 $ 253 $ 0.99

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Second Quarter (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income $ 86 $ 253 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 172 184 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (j) 39 43 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (m) 133 141 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization $ 219 $ 394 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 255 255 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization $ 0.86 $ 1.54

(a) For 2023 and 2022, represents costs primarily related to severance as part of the Company's restructuring efforts. (b) Represents costs related to the impairment of intangible and fixed assets of an asset group that operated primarily in Russia. (c) For 2023 and 2022, primarily represents costs related to the Company's actual and planned acquisitions and divestitures and integration related activities primarily for Frutarom and N&B. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees, professional and legal fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. For 2023, acquisition costs primarily relate to earn-out adjustments and integration costs primarily relate to IT costs for the N&B integration. For 2023, tax expenses for business divestiture costs included establishments of deferred tax liabilities related to planned sales of businesses. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, business divestiture, integration and acquisition related costs were approximately $20 million, $20 million and $5 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, business divestiture, integration and acquisition related costs were approximately $30 million, $30 million and $1 million, respectively. (d) Represents losses recognized primarily related to the divestiture of the portion of the Savory Solutions business. (e) Represents gain recognized from the completion of the relocation of a facility in China. (f) Represents costs related to the Company's strategic assessment and business portfolio optimization efforts and reorganizing the Global Shared Services Centers, primarily consulting fees. (g) Represents costs primarily related to legal fees incurred for the ongoing investigations of the fragrance businesses. (h) For 2023, represents losses from sale of assets. For 2022, represents gains from sale of assets. (i) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable non-controlling interests over their existing carrying value. (j) The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. (k) For 2023, net income is reduced by income attributable to non-controlling interest of less than $1 million. For 2022, net income is reduced by income attributable to non-controlling interest of $2 million. (l) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (m) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Second Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 1,897 $ 2,281 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (c) — 2 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,897 $ 2,283

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Second Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 899 $ 915 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (c) (76 ) (108 ) Strategic Initiatives Costs (f) (22 ) — Regulatory Costs (g) (19 ) — Other (h) — (7 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 782 $ 800

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 2022 (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Income before taxes Provision for income taxes (j) Net income attributable to IFF (k) Diluted EPS (l) Income before taxes Provision for income taxes (j) Net income attributable to IFF (k) Diluted EPS (l) Reported (GAAP) $ 64 $ 45 $ 18 $ 0.07 $ 415 $ 60 $ 351 $ 1.38 Restructuring and Other Charges (a) 59 16 43 0.17 9 2 7 0.03 Impairment of Long-Lived Assets (b) — — — — 120 24 96 0.38 Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (c) 76 — 76 0.30 110 27 83 0.32 Losses on Business Disposals (d) 19 (5 ) 24 0.09 — — — — Gain on China Facility Relocation (e) (22 ) (6 ) (16 ) (0.06 ) — — — — Strategic Initiatives Costs (f) 22 5 17 0.07 — — — — Regulatory Costs (g) 19 4 15 0.06 — — — — Other (h) (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) — 5 1 4 0.01 Redemption value adjustment to EPS (i) — — — — — — — (0.01 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 235 $ 58 $ 176 $ 0.69 $ 659 $ 114 $ 541 $ 2.12

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Second Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) 2023 2022 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income $ 176 $ 541 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 343 370 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (j) 78 86 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (m) 265 284 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization $ 441 $ 825 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 255 255 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization $ 1.72 $ 3.23

(a) For 2023 and 2022, represents costs primarily related to severance as part of the Company's restructuring efforts. (b) Represents costs related to the impairment of intangible and fixed assets of an asset group that operated primarily in Russia. (c) For 2023 and 2022, primarily represents costs related to the Company's actual and planned acquisitions and divestitures and integration related activities primarily for Frutarom and N&B. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees, professional and legal fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. For 2023, acquisition costs primarily relate to earn-out adjustments and integration costs primarily relate to IT costs for the N&B integration. For 2023, tax expenses for business divestiture costs included establishments of deferred tax liabilities related to planned sales of businesses. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, business divestiture, integration and acquisition related costs were approximately $41 million, $30 million and $5 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, business divestiture, integration and acquisition related costs were approximately $60 million, $48 million and $2 million, respectively. (d) Represents losses recognized primarily related to the divestiture of the portion of the Savory Solutions business and liquidation of a business in Russia for the sale of the portion of the Savory Solutions business. (e) Represents gain recognized from the completion of the relocation of a facility in China. (f) Represents costs related to the Company's strategic assessment and business portfolio optimization efforts and reorganizing the Global Shared Services Centers, primarily consulting fees. (g) Represents costs primarily related to legal fees incurred for the ongoing investigations of the fragrance businesses. (h) For 2023, represents gains from sale of assets. For 2022, represents shareholder activist related costs, primarily professional fees, severance costs, including accelerated stock compensation expense, for certain executives who have been separated from the Company, and gains from sale of assets. (i) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable non-controlling interests over their existing carrying value. (j) The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. (k) For 2023 and 2022, net income is reduced by income attributable to non-controlling interest of $1 million and $4 million, respectively. (l) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (m) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Debt Covenants

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Credit Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net (loss) $ (2,204 ) Interest expense 414 Income taxes 224 Depreciation and amortization 1,138 Specified items(1) 2,535 Non-cash items(2) 83 Credit Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,190

______________________ 1. Specified items consisted of restructuring and other charges, impairment of goodwill, acquisition, divestiture and integration related costs, strategic initiatives costs, regulatory costs and other costs that are not related to recurring operations. 2. Non-cash items consisted of gains on sale of assets, losses on business disposals, gain on China facility relocation, write-down of inventory related to LBK and stock-based compensation.

Net Debt to Total Debt (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) June 30, 2023 Total debt(1) $ 10,591 Adjustments: Cash and cash equivalents(2) 641 Net debt $ 9,950

______________________ (1) Total debt used for the calculation of net debt consisted of short-term debt, long-term debt, short-term finance lease obligations and long-term finance lease obligations. (2) Cash and cash equivalents included approximately $3 million currently in Assets held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Comparable Reportable Segment Performance

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales Nourish(1) $ 1,564 $ 1,769 $ 3,217 $ 3,500 Health & Biosciences(2) 522 549 1,026 1,089 Scent 592 580 1,200 1,165 Pharma Solutions 251 244 504 493 Consolidated $ 2,929 $ 3,142 $ 5,947 $ 6,247 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Nourish(1) $ 181 $ 358 $ 389 $ 687 Health & Biosciences(2) 145 166 278 340 Scent 117 93 222 209 Pharma Solutions 67 58 126 123 Total 510 675 1,015 1,359 Depreciation & Amortization (287 ) (301 ) (563 ) (604 ) Interest Expense (116 ) (77 ) (227 ) (149 ) Other Income (Expense), net 21 (6 ) 15 10 Restructuring and Other Charges (7 ) (7 ) (59 ) (9 ) Impairment of Long-Lived Assets — (120 ) — (120 ) Acquisition, Divestiture and Integration Related Costs (45 ) (61 ) (76 ) (110 ) Strategic Initiatives Costs (9 ) — (22 ) — Regulatory Costs (14 ) — (19 ) — Other (3 ) 2 2 (5 ) Impact of Business Divestitures(3) — 25 — 43 Impact of Business Acquisitions(4) — — (2 ) — Income Before Taxes $ 50 $ 130 $ 64 $ 415 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Nourish 11.6 % 20.2 % 12.1 % 19.6 % Health & Biosciences 27.8 % 30.2 % 27.1 % 31.2 % Scent 19.8 % 16.0 % 18.5 % 17.9 % Pharma Solutions 26.7 % 23.8 % 25.0 % 24.9 % Consolidated 17.4 % 21.5 % 17.1 % 21.8 %

______________________ 1. Nourish sales and segment adjusted operating EBITDA information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 exclude the results of the portion of the Savory Solutions business that was divested to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company. The divestiture was completed on May 31, 2023. 2. Health & Biosciences sales and segment adjusted operating EBITDA information for the six months ended June 30, 2023 exclude the results of Health Wright Products for the first quarter of 2023. In addition, the information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 exclude the results of the Microbial Control business unit. The exclusion of these results help to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company as the acquisition of Health Wright Products was completed on April 1, 2022 and the divestiture of the Microbial Control business unit was completed on July 1, 2022. As a result, there was no impact from Health Wright Products and the Microbial Control business unit for the first quarter of 2022 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. 3. Information related to the amounts exclude the results of the Microbial Control business unit and the portion of the Savory Solutions business that were divested in the third quarter of 2022 (July 1, 2022) and second quarter of 2023 (May 31, 2023), respectively, to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company. 4. Information related to the amount excludes the results of Health Wright Products for the first quarter of 2023 to present fully comparable scenarios of the Company, as the acquisition of Health Wright Products was completed on April 1, 2022.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Comparable Foreign Exchange Impact (Unaudited) Q2 Nourish Sales Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (14)% (50)% (8.5)% Portfolio Impact 2% 1% (0.1)% % Change - Comparable (12)% (49)% (8.6)% Currency Impact 3% 7% 1.2% % Change - Currency Neutral (9)% (42)% (7.4)% Q2 Health & Biosciences Sales Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (22)% (21)% 0.1% Portfolio Impact 17% 9% (2.5)% % Change - Comparable (5)% (13)% (2.4)% Currency Impact 2% 4% 0.4% % Change - Currency Neutral (3)% (9)% (2.0)% Q2 Scent Sales Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported 2% 26% 3.8% Portfolio Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change - Comparable 2% 26% 3.8% Currency Impact 3% 15% 1.7% % Change - Currency Neutral 5% 41% 5.5% Q2 Pharma Solutions Sales Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported 3% 16% 2.9% Portfolio Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change - Comparable 3% 16% 2.9% Currency Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change - Currency Neutral 3% 16% 2.9% Q2 Consolidated Sales Adjusted Operating EBITDA Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (11)% (27)% (3.8)% Portfolio Impact 5% 3% (0.3)% % Change - Comparable (7)% (24)% (4.1)% Currency Impact 3% 6% 1.1% % Change - Currency Neutral (4)% (18)% (3.0)%

_______________________ Note: The sum of these items may not foot due to rounding.

YTD Nourish Sales Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (9)% (44)% (7.5)% Portfolio Impact 1% 1% 0.0% % Change - Comparable (8)% (43)% (7.5)% Currency Impact 3% 8% 1.2% % Change - Currency Neutral (5)% (35)% (6.3)% YTD Health & Biosciences Sales Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (22)% (27)% (1.7)% Portfolio Impact 16% 8% (2.4)% % Change - Comparable (6)% (18)% (4.1)% Currency Impact 3% 4% 0.4% % Change - Currency Neutral (3)% (14)% (3.7)% YTD Scent Sales Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported 3% 6% 0.6% Portfolio Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change - Comparable 3% 6% 0.6% Currency Impact 4% 13% 1.4% % Change - Currency Neutral 7% 19% 2.0% YTD Pharma Solutions Sales Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported 2% 2% 0.1% Portfolio Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change - Comparable 2% 2% 0.1% Currency Impact 2% 2% 0.1% % Change - Currency Neutral 4% 4% 0.2% YTD Consolidated Sales Adjusted Operating EBITDA Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin % Change - Reported (9)% (28)% (4.5)% Portfolio Impact 4% 2% (0.2)% % Change - Comparable (5)% (25)% (4.7)% Currency Impact 3% 7% 1.0% % Change - Currency Neutral (2)% (18)% (3.7)%

_______________________ Note: The sum of these items may not foot due to rounding.

