INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
IFF : to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference

02/11/2021 | 04:16pm EST
IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced today that Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Andreas Fibig will be a featured speaker at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York's annual conference, to be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A pre-recorded webcast of their presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. ET. Following the session, a replay will be accessible at ir.iff.com.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 079 M - -
Net income 2020 395 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 785 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,8x
Yield 2020 2,19%
Capitalization 33 713 M 33 713 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,38x
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 13 668
Free-Float 92,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 139,41 $
Last Close Price 135,57 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rustom F. Jilla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Francisco Fortanet Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.17.56%33 713
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.2.78%103 476
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.24.09%17 906
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION2.93%13 537
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-10.34%12 071
JONJEE HI-TECH INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.0.24%8 246
