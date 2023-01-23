Advanced search
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-23 pm EST
112.70 USD   +0.30%
11:47aInternational Flavors & Fragrances' Two Animal Nutrition Products Receive Canadian Approval
MT
01/19Berenberg Bank Adjusts International Flavors & Fragrances Price Target to $127 From $125, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/13IFF Recognized for Achieving Sustainability Leadership Throughout Transformational Year; Named to DJSI for third time, recognized with CDP 'A' score on climate change for eighth time
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IFF to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results February 8

01/23/2023 | 04:17pm EST
IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter & full year 2022 earnings results following the market close on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023. The management team will host a live webcast on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 481 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 790 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 018 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 28 648 M 28 648 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 112,36 $
Average target price 124,35 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Franklin K. Clyburn CEO, Director & President-Nourish Division
Glenn Robert Richter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dale F. Morrison Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Yep Chief Research & Development Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.7.17%28 648
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.0.18%54 479
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-3.60%9 864
CHRISTIAN HANSEN0.06%9 587
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-4.91%5 509
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION-2.39%5 306