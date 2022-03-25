International Flavors & Fragrances : 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

Letter from the Chief Executive Officer

Dear Fellow Shareholder:

It is a privilege to write to you as CEO of IFF, a global leader in high-value ingredients and solutions with a world-class team and an unmatched portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the global food, beverage, home and personal care and health and wellness markets.

I am honored to lead such a world-class company and join a global team united around a central purpose - to apply science and creativity for a better world - as we strengthen our position as an essential solutions partner for our customers. IFF has embarked on an incredible transformational journey and our company is stronger today than it's ever been. As CEO, I am squarely focused on opportunities to build on this incredible foundation to achieve our next chapter of growth.

In 2021, IFFers once again showcased their resilience, remarkable spirit and relentless determination in pursuit of our mission to Do More Good for our stakeholders and our planet. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to test our communities in ever-evolving ways, IFF showcased its essential role in the value chain for key consumer brands and manufacturers.

The completion of our combination with Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B) business in February 2021 officially marked the beginning of a new era for IFF. IFF's teams around the world have worked tirelessly over the last two years to bring this incredible combination to life and position our business for our next chapter of growth and innovation. We continue to make tremendous progress integrating our businesses and bringing together more than 24,000 employees worldwide, while delivering on our efforts to create a more efficient organization.

IFF's financial results in 2021 reflect the strength and durability of our expanded portfolio and the exceptional dedication of our teams. Within the complex global operating environment, we delivered strong sales growth across our business divisions, including meaningful recoveries in the segments most affected by the pandemic. For the full year, IFF delivered $11.7 billion in sales and adjusted operating EBITDA of $2.4 billion. IFF finished the year ahead of our sales target, with double-digit growth driven by strong performance across all four business segments. While global supply chain challenges pressured our profitability margin for the year, we are proud of how our teams navigated this landscape to continue to deliver year-over-year growth in adjusted operating EBITDA.

Importantly, IFF has improved its financial flexibility and robust cash flow, particularly as we streamlined our portfolio to focus on our core competencies. IFF successfully completed the divestiture of our non-core fruit preparation business and announced the sale of our microbial control business. These strategic actions allow IFF to reduce outstanding debt and invest in valuable growth and innovation opportunities to further meet the evolving needs of our customers.

All of us at IFF believe strongly in our responsibility to Do More Good in all our communities. As a purpose-driven, customer-centric organization, we are a leading force for a more sustainable future. We are on a journey to challenge the status quo and be the most responsible partner we can for our shareholders, customers, communities and planet. I am proud to report that IFF is achieving our targets in this mission. In May, IFF announced that we met and surpassed the intensity-based environmental targets we initially set in 2010, when we first established our 10-year sustainability objectives. We reduced greenhouse gas emissions, water withdrawal and hazardous waste generation well beyond our targets. We are proud of this work, but we know all of us can, and must, do more.

Expanding on these initiatives, IFF announced in December 2021 a new and ambitious environmental, social and governance roadmap called the ESG 2030 'Do More Good Plan.' Through this framework, IFF will accelerate efforts to address the most urgent issues affecting our world for the next decade and beyond. By focusing on four "ESG+" areas of action (Environmental, Social, Governance and Sustainable solutions), IFF commits to transform how we design and manufacture our products. Across IFF, we are incorporating our Do More Good mindset into the ways we responsibly engage with our employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

We have pledged to support environmental stewardship across our business by setting new, science-based targets to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, achieve net zero and ultimately become net positive.

As we strengthen our globally certified diversity, equity & inclusion leadership, we are focused on achieving world class safety performance and continuing to promote human rights and animal welfare through our responsible sourcing program and natural ingredient supply chains. We have also expanded our mandate to help our customers achieve their own ESG goals by ensuring all new innovations are as sustainable as possible.

At IFF, our power is our people. Since our inception, we have worked hard to foster an environment where IFFers across the globe feel seen, heard and able to truly thrive in their professional careers. We are proud to be globally recognized for these efforts, having received Economic Dividend for Gender Equality (EDGE) certification in 21 countries, the largest number of countries ever certified by EDGE at one time, as well as other diversity, equity & inclusion certifications such as Diversity Inc., Human Rights Campaign, and proudly signing the U.N. Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business and the U.N.

Women's Empowerment Principles. Our efforts cannot and will not stop there, and our organization will continue to focus on furthering this deeply important work.

As I get to know our incredibly talented team around the world, I am confident that IFF is well-positioned to redefine the possibilities for our industry while creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders. As CEO, I am committed to advancing IFF's bold reinvention, as we challenge expectations and transform our ability to reach and partner with more customers around the world. Your ongoing partnership is key to our success. I am energized by the immense possibilities on our horizon and know that IFF has vision, people and opportunity to accelerate our impact for our customers, teams and communities as, together, we Do More Good.

Thank you.

Frank Clyburn

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time

May 4, 2022 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Place

Meeting live via the Internet. Please visit:www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IFF2022*

Items to be Voted On

1. Elect 14 members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term expiring at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

2. Ratify the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year.

3. Approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation

of our named executive officers in 2021.

4. Transact such other business as may properly come before the 2022 Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Record Date

Only shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022 may vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Frank Clyburn

Chief Executive Officer and Director March 25, 2022

Virtual Meeting

You can attend our virtual 2022 Annual Meeting by visitingwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IFF2022. Be sure to have the 16 digit Control Number we have provided to you to join the meeting. Our 2022 Annual meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Proxy Voting

It is important that your shares be represented at the 2022 Annual Meeting, regardless of the number of shares you may hold. Whether or not you plan to attend, please vote using the Internet, by telephone or by mail, in each case by following the instructions in our proxy statement.

Proxy Voting Methods

Telephone

Internet

Mail

521 W. 57th Street New York, NY 10019

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY

We provide below highlights of certain information in this Proxy Statement. As it is only a summary, please refer to the complete Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report before you vote.

2021 Highlights

2021 Results Net Sales $11.7 B Operating Profit $585 MDiluted EPS $1.10 Adjusted Diluted EPS ex Amortization* $5.63

Adjusted Operating EBITDA* $2,425 M

Adjusted Diluted EPS* $3.28

* See reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures in Exhibit A to this Proxy Statement.

Our Corporate Governance Policies Reflect Best Practices

➢ All Directors other than our CEO are Independent ➢ Majority Voting and Director Resignation Policy in Uncontested Elections

➢ Strong Pay for Performance Practice

➢ Diverse Board Brings Balance of Skills, Professional Experience and Perspectives ➢ Executives and Directors are Subject to Rigorous Stock Retention Guidelines

➢ Annual Election of Directors ➢ No Limitation on Shareholder Litigation Rights

➢ Non-Executive Chair of the Board Leads Board's Independent Oversight ➢ Proxy Access By-Law Provisions

➢ No Guaranteed Pay Increases or Equity Awards for NEOs ➢ Prohibition on Short Sales and Hedging of our Stock by our Employees, Officers and Directors ➢ No Exclusive Forum or Fee-Shifting Provisions

➢ Annual Board and Committee Assessments ➢ Extensive Executive Clawback Policy

➢ Formal Board and Executive Succession Planning ➢ Long Standing Commitment to Sustainability

➢ No Shareholder Rights Plan ("Poison Pill")

Proposals and Board Recommendations

Proposal 1

Election of 14 Director Nominees

The Board recommends a vote FOR the election of all Director Nominees

Our Nominating and Governance Committee and our Board have determined that each of the nominees possesses the skills and qualifications to collectively comprise a highly effective Board.

See "Proposal 1 - Election of Directors" beginning on page 1 of this Proxy Statement.

