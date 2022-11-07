Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
94.83 USD   +1.66%
06:14aInternational Flavors & Fragrances : Beauty and personal care products that deliver multi-sensorial experiences. Consumers seek more than just science-backed beauty.
PU
06:04aMarketmind: Polls and prices
RE
11/01IFF Launches SUPRO TEX
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Flavors & Fragrances : Beauty and personal care products that deliver multi-sensorial experiences. Consumers seek more than just science-backed beauty.

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
First impressions matter. Whilst consumers continue to search for products with proven benefits, they are prioritizing desirable sensory attributes when purchasing their beauty and personal care products.
Sensorial experiences in these products can trigger emotional responses such as intrigue, curiosity, and pleasure. The most successful companies now are those that have re-imagined every touchpoint that consumers have with their brand by delivering an experience-based emotional connection1.

That is why product texture is so important: it helps to connect with consumers, reinforce product efficacy, and -- if formulated with care -- can deliver on sustainability goals, too.

AURIST™ is the new functional ingredient line that aspires to make all this possible.

In facial skin care, a product's texture influences the perception of its efficacy. While consumers seek fresh norms and niche products, texture quality and product performance are still important factors. In a study published in scientific journal Clinical and Experimental Dermatology, more than 88% of subjects found that emollients with a smoother and more uniform appearance were deemed to be of better quality and looked more appealing to use2. While Mintel reported that an easy-to-absorb texture is an important indicator of moisturizing efficacy3.

The same focus on performance is true for hair and scalp care, but it's also measured by the product's ability to transform hair texture. This is particularly evident post-pandemic, with moisturization and damage repair reportedly the most sought-after benefits in hair treatments.

The 'skinification' trend has seen hair care routines take on a new level of sophistication that rivals skincare -- but consumers arguably have even higher expectations in terms of results. Gloss, shine, softness, and volume are just some of the benefits consumers want to see after just one application of a hair conditioner or treatment. How the hair and scalp feel to the touch is one of the greatest perceived indicators of a product's efficacy.

In addition to these complex demands, consumers have also become 'greener' in their purchasing. For example, there are now increased regulatory and consumer pressures to replace many of the hair conditioning polymers, which deliver textural benefits such as smoothing, detangling and conditioning, with natural or nature-derived alternatives that have a favorable sustainability profile.

Many consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of purchasing biodegradable goods, while others are proactively seeking out natural formulations. For brands that are keen to reinvent and elevate their products' sensorial properties, working with sustainable ingredients will help to better resonate with consumers.

Today's consumers are making lifestyle choices based on a desire for the whole package. They want beauty and personal care products that are not only a pleasure to use with comforting sensory profiles but also with product claims that are backed with scientific research, provide measurable results and a novel experience, and are safe for the planet.

The AURIST™ range -- the new functional line from the Health & Biosciences division - is set to launch in December 2022. It will debut with an all-natural rheology modifier and will be followed by solutions that help brands deliver both established and novel sensory profiles using biotechnology-enabled, sustainable biopolymers derived from natural sugars. AURIST™ presents an exciting opportunity for brands to innovate and respond creatively with products that engage and delight consumers.

Find out more.

1 https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2019/11/21/consumers-are-hungry-for-an-experience-based-connection-with-your-brand/?sh=1e21c31758fe

2 Antonijević, M.D., Owusu-Ware, S. and Sanchon-Lopez, B. (2018), Emollient product design: objective measurements of formulation structure, texture and performance, and subjective assessments of user acceptability. Clin Exp Dermatol, 43: 423-429. https://doi.org/10.1111/ced.13364

3 Mintel -- Executive summary: Shampoo, conditioner and hairstyling products US -- 2022

Disclaimer

IFF - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
