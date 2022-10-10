Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:42 2022-10-10 am EDT
88.26 USD   -0.27%
11:32aInternational Flavors & Fragrances : Plant-based at the center of the plate
PU
10/06International Flavors & Fragrances Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06Francisco Fortanet Leaves International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. as Executive Vice President, Global Operations Officer on December 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Flavors & Fragrances : Plant-based at the center of the plate

10/10/2022 | 11:32am EDT
People's food choices are shaped by curiosity, health, culture, and sustainability. With increasing consumer awareness for our planet's health, we see an increasing demand for alternative proteins. However, in a recent consumer survey conducted by IFF, 70% of consumers are moving past imitations and familiar food formats in plant-based foods.
We partnered with CBSNews in their Global Thought Leaders series to share how insights-led innovation can fuel the potential of plant-based foods to nourish people and planet.

Watch here:
Erik Wiberg-Lyng, president, ingredients platform, IFF
Sonia Huppert, global innovation marketing leader for IFF's RE-IMAGINE PROTEIN program
Hanne Thorsoe, r&d leader, functional ingredients, IFF

Total length: 5 mins 16 seconds

Watch the video here

Disclaimer

IFF - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 15:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 683 M - -
Net income 2022 666 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 22 563 M 22 563 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 92,3%
