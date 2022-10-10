International Flavors & Fragrances : Plant-based at the center of the plate

People's food choices are shaped by curiosity, health, culture, and sustainability. With increasing consumer awareness for our planet's health, we see an increasing demand for alternative proteins. However, in a recent consumer survey conducted by IFF, 70% of consumers are moving past imitations and familiar food formats in plant-based foods.

We partnered with CBSNews in their Global Thought Leaders series to share how insights-led innovation can fuel the potential of plant-based foods to nourish people and planet.

Watch here:

Erik Wiberg-Lyng, president, ingredients platform, IFF

Sonia Huppert, global innovation marketing leader for IFF's RE-IMAGINE PROTEIN program

Hanne Thorsoe, r&d leader, functional ingredients, IFF

Total length: 5 mins 16 seconds

