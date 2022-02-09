International Flavors & Fragrances : Q4 2021 Earnings Press Release

IFF Executive Vice President and CFO, Glenn Richter, commented, "Looking ahead, our teams are focused on pricing execution and cost discipline to improve our operational performance as well as furthering our integration and portfolio optimization efforts. These priorities are critical as we expect inflationary pressures across the supply chain to continue in 2022. We are taking significant pricing actions to fully offset our dollar cost exposure, which we expect will result in strong sales and profit growth at a more modest margin. Longer-term, we remain confident in our ability to recover margin to pre-inflation levels as we are focused on improving returns to generate strong value creation for our shareholders."

"We are pleased to have achieved another strong year for IFF, with continued growth in sales and profitability as we advanced our transformation strategy," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "We finished the year ahead of our sales target, with double-digit growth in the fourth quarter driven by all business segments. I am also pleased that we achieved our synergy target and began optimizing our portfolio to create a more efficient organization and enhance value for our shareholders. I am confident that as IFF enters its next chapter, the Company will continue to deliver long-term profitable growth and provide significant benefits for all its stakeholders."

Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts or information, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward- looking statements are based on management's current assumptions, estimates and expectations including those concerning the impacts of COVID-19 and our plans to respond to its implications; the expected impact of global supply chain challenges; expectations regarding sales and profit for the fiscal year 2022, including the impact of foreign exchange, pricing actions, raw materials, and sourcing, logistics and manufacturing costs; expectations of the impact of inflationary pressures and the pricing actions to offset exposure to such impacts; the impact of higher input costs, including raw materials and energy; our ability to drive cost discipline measures and the ability to recover margin to pre-inflation levels; the divestiture of our microbial control business and the progress of our portfolio optimization strategy, through non-core business divestitures; our combination with N&B, including the expected cost benefits and synergies of the N&B Transaction, the success of our integration efforts and ability to deliver on our synergy commitments as well as future opportunities for the combined company; the success of our optimization of our portfolio; the growth potential of the markets in which we operate, including the emerging markets, expected capital expenditures, the expected costs and benefits of our ongoing optimization of our manufacturing operations, including the expected number of closings, expected cash flow and availability of capital resources to fund our operations and meet our debt service requirements; our ability to drive reductions in expenses; our

A live webcast to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be held on February 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

strategic investments in capacity and increasing inventory to drive improved profitability; the impact of inflation and other macroeconomic factors; our ability to innovate and execute on specific consumer trends and demands; and our ability to continue to generate value for, and return cash to, our shareholders.

These forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Certain of such forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "outlook", "may", "estimate", "should", "predict" and similar terms or variations thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, including assumptions and projections, for all forward periods. Our actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following: (1) inflationary trends in the price of our input costs, such as raw materials, transportation and energy; (2) supply chain disruptions, geopolitical developments or climate-change related events that may affect our suppliers or procurement of raw materials; (3) disruption in the development, manufacture, distribution or sale of our products from COVID-19 and other public health crises; (4) risks related to the integration of N&B and the Frutarom business, including whether we will realize the synergies and benefits anticipated from the acquisitions in the expected time frame (5) failure to successfully establish and manage acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures or partnerships, or the failure to close strategic transactions or divestments; ( (6) our ability to successfully market to our expanded and diverse customer base;; (7) our substantial amount of indebtedness and its impact on our liquidity and ability to return capital to its shareholders; (8) our ability to effectively compete in our market and develop and introduce new products that meet customers' needs; (9) our ability to retain key employees; (10) changes in demand from large multi-national customers due to increased competition and our ability to maintain "core list" status with customers; (11) our ability to successfully develop innovative and cost-effective products that allow customers to achieve their own profitability expectations; (12) disruption in the development, manufacture, distribution or sale of our products from natural disasters, public health crises, international conflicts, terrorist acts, labor strikes, political crisis, accidents and similar events; (13) the impact of a significant data breach or other disruption in our information technology systems, and our ability to comply with data protection laws in the U.S. and abroad; (14) unprecedented increases and volatility in sourcing and logistics costs; (15) our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, regulatory requirements and industry standards, including regarding product safety, quality, efficacy and environmental impact; (16) our ability to meet increasing customer, consumer, shareholder and regulatory focus on sustainability; (17) defect, quality issues (including product recalls), inadequate disclosure or misuse with respect to the products and capabilities; (18) our ability to react in a timely and cost-effective manner to changes in consumer preferences and demands, including increased awareness of health and wellness; ( (19) our ability to benefit from our investments and expansion in emerging markets; (20 the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which we operate; (21) economic, regulatory and political risks associated with our international operations; (22) the impact of global economic uncertainty on demand for consumer products; (23) our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, U.S. and foreign environmental protection laws; (24) our ability to successfully manage our working capital and inventory balances; (25) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (26) our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; (27) the impact of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation, including current and future developments involving tax matters in Brazil; (28) changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to our pension and postretirement obligations; (29) the impact of changes in federal, state, local and international tax legislation or policies, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes; (30) the impact of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union; (31) the impact of the phase out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on interest expense; and (32) risks associated with our CEO transition, including the impact on employee hiring and retention.

The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other disclosures made by the Company (such as in our other filings with the SEC or in company press releases) for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the Company. Please refer to Part I. Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22,

