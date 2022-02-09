International Flavors & Fragrances : Q4 2021 Earnings Press Release Non Gaap

Log in
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit

Fourth Quarter

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

2021

2020

Reported (GAAP)

$

981

$

514

N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs

5

-

N&B Integration Related Costs (h)

1

-

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

987

$

514

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses

Fourth Quarter

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

2021

2020

Reported (GAAP)

$

450

$

254

Business Divestiture Costs (b)

(21)

-

Employee Separation Costs (c)

(1)

(3)

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (e)

(2)

-

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs (f)

-

(1)

N&B Transaction Related Costs (g)

-

(5)

N&B Integration Related Costs (h)

(23)

(35)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

403

$

210

1

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS

Fourth Quarter

2021

2020

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Income

Taxes

Net Income

on

on

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

before

income

Attributable

Diluted

before

income

Attributable

Diluted

taxes

(j)

to IFF (k)

EPS

taxes

(j)

to IFF (k)

EPS (l)

Reported (GAAP)

$

114

$

22

$

90

$

0.35

$

79

$

13

$

67

$

0.57

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (a)

1

-

1

-

1

-

1

0.01

Restructuring and other Charges

7

2

5

0.02

9

2

7

0.06

(Gains) Losses on Sale of Assets

-

-

-

-

2

-

2

0.02

Business Divestiture Costs (b)

21

5

16

0.06

-

-

-

-

Gains on Business Disposal

(13)

(14)

1

0.01

-

-

-

-

Employee Separation Costs (c)

1

-

1

-

3

-

3

0.02

Pension Settlement (d)

2

-

2

0.01

4

1

3

0.03

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (e)

2

-

2

0.01

-

1

(1)

(0.01)

Compliance Review & Legal Defense

-

-

-

-

1

-

1

0.01

Costs (f)

N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs

5

-

5

0.02

-

-

-

-

N&B Transaction Related Costs (g)

-

-

-

-

5

1

4

0.03

N&B Integration Related Costs (h)

24

6

18

0.07

35

9

26

0.23

Redemption value adjustment to EPS (i)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.03

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

164

$

21

$

141

$

0.55

$

139

$

27

$

113

$

0.99

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization

Fourth Quarter

(DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)

2021

2020

Numerator

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income

$

141

$

113

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets

185

48

Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (j)

45

11

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (m)

140

37

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization

$

281

$

150

Denominator

Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)

255

114

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization

$

1.10

$

1.32

  1. Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition. For 2021, costs primarily related to performance stock awards. For 2020, costs primarily related to advisory services, retention bonuses and performance stock awards.
  2. Represents costs related to the Company's sales and planned sales of businesses, primarily legal and professional fees.
  3. Represents costs related to severance, including accelerated stock compensation expense, for certain employees and executives who have been separated or will separate from the Company.
  4. Represents pension settlement charges incurred in one of the Company's UK pension plans.
  5. Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2021, amount primarily includes earn-out payments, net of adjustments. For 2020, amount primarily includes earn-out payments, net of adjustments, amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs primarily related to the 2019 Acquisition Activity.

2

  1. Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits.
  1. Represents transaction costs and expenses related to the transaction with N&B, primarily legal and professional fees.
  2. Represents costs primarily related to advisory services for the integration of the transaction with N&B, primarily consulting fees.
  1. Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value.
  2. The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments.
  1. For 2021, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2 million. For 2020, net income is increased by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $1 million.
  1. The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding.

(m) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

3

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit

Year Ended December 31,

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

2021

2020

Reported (GAAP)

$

3,735

$

2,086

Employee Separation Costs (d)

1

-

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)

-

1

N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs

368

-

N&B Integration Related Costs (j)

4

-

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

4,108

$

2,087

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses

Year Ended December 31,

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

2021

2020

Reported (GAAP)

$

1,749

$

949

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (a)

(2)

(8)

Restructuring and other Charges

(1)

-

Shareholder Activism Related Costs (b)

(7)

-

Business Divestiture Costs (c)

(42)

-

Employee Separation Costs (d)

(27)

(3)

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)

(2)

(1)

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs (h)

-

(3)

N&B Transaction Related Costs (i)

(91)

(29)

N&B Integration Related Costs (j)

(97)

(97)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

1,480

$

808

4

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Income

Taxes on

Net Income

Diluted

Income

Taxes on

Net Income

Diluted

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)

before

income

Attributable

before

income

Attributable

EPS

taxes

(l)

to IFF (m)

EPS

taxes

(l)

to IFF (m)

(n)

Reported (GAAP)

$

354

$

75

$

270

$

1.10

$

441

$

74

$

363

$

3.21

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (a)

4

-

4

0.01

10

2

8

0.07

Restructuring and other Charges

41

9

32

0.13

17

4

13

0.12

(Gains) Losses on Sale of Assets

(1)

-

(1)

-

4

1

3

0.03

Shareholder Activism Related Costs (b)

7

2

5

0.02

-

-

-

-

Business Divestiture Costs (c)

42

10

32

0.12

-

-

-

-

Gains on Business Disposal

(13)

(14)

1

0.01

-

-

-

-

Employee Separation Costs (d)

29

2

27

0.11

3

-

3

0.02

Pension Income Adjustment (e)

(17)

(4)

(13)

(0.05)

-

-

-

-

Pension Settlement (f)

2

-

2

0.01

4

1

3

0.03

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g)

2

-

2

0.01

1

-

1

0.01

Compliance Review & Legal Defense

-

-

-

-

3

-

3

0.02

Costs (h)

N&B Inventory Step-Up Costs

368

79

289

1.19

-

-

-

-

N&B Transaction Related Costs (i)

91

19

72

0.29

29

2

27

0.23

N&B Integration Related Costs (j)

101

24

77

0.32

97

23

74

0.65

Redemption value adjustment to EPS

-

-

-

0.01

-

-

-

(0.02)

(k)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

1,010

$

202

$

799

$

3.28

$

609

$

107

$

498

$

4.38

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization

Year Ended December 31,

(DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)

2021

2020

Numerator

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income

$

799

$

498

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets

732

193

Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (l)

158

42

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (o)

574

151

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization

$

1,373

$

649

Denominator

Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)

244

114

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization

$

5.63

$

5.70

  1. Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition. For 2021, costs primarily related to performance stock awards. For 2020, costs primarily related to advisory services, retention bonuses and performance stock awards.
  2. Represents shareholder activist related costs, primarily professional fees.
  3. Represents costs related to the Company's sales and planned sales of businesses, primarily legal and professional fees.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IFF - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
