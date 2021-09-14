International Flavors & Fragrances : Settlement at Maturity of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Purchase Contracts Included in its 6.00% Tangible Equity Units (Form 8-K)

Settlement at Maturity of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Purchase Contracts Included in its 6.00% Tangible Equity Units

On September 14, 2021 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ('IFF') is notifying holders of its outstanding 6.00% Tangible Equity Units (the 'Units'), each of which includes one purchase contract (the 'Purchase Contracts'), that the final settlement rate in respect of each Purchase Contract will be 0.330911 shares of IFF's common stock, par value $0.125 per share (the 'Common Stock'). Accordingly, IFF expects to issue an aggregate of 5,460,031 shares of Common Stock in settlement of the Purchase Contracts on September 15, 2021, the mandatory settlement date for the Purchase Contracts. On the same date, IFF will make the final installment payment on the amortizing notes that are the other component of the Units. The Units will then cease to be outstanding.

