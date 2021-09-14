Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Flavors & Fragrances : Settlement at Maturity of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Purchase Contracts Included in its 6.00% Tangible Equity Units (Form 8-K)

09/14/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Settlement at Maturity of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Purchase Contracts Included in its 6.00% Tangible Equity Units

On September 14, 2021 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ('IFF') is notifying holders of its outstanding 6.00% Tangible Equity Units (the 'Units'), each of which includes one purchase contract (the 'Purchase Contracts'), that the final settlement rate in respect of each Purchase Contract will be 0.330911 shares of IFF's common stock, par value $0.125 per share (the 'Common Stock'). Accordingly, IFF expects to issue an aggregate of 5,460,031 shares of Common Stock in settlement of the Purchase Contracts on September 15, 2021, the mandatory settlement date for the Purchase Contracts. On the same date, IFF will make the final installment payment on the amortizing notes that are the other component of the Units. The Units will then cease to be outstanding.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Number Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Disclaimer

IFF - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 11:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
07:12aINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Settlement at Maturity of International Fla..
PU
07:03aINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES I : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/01IFF : to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Confe..
BU
08/25Materials Advance On Growth Confidence -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Samsung, JD.com, Schindler, Novartis, Target...
08/24Today on Wall Street: A new central bank theory
08/24ELON MUSK : Tech Gains -2-
DJ
08/24INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : to Sell Microbial Control Business to LANXE..
MT
08/23INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Lanxess Strikes $1.3 Billion Deal to Buy IF..
MT
08/23LANXESS : IFF signs deal to sell microbial control unit to Lanxess for $1.3 bill..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 416 M - -
Net income 2021 377 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 971 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 111x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 36 759 M 36 759 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 147,59 $
Average target price 166,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rustom F. Jilla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Research & Development Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Francisco Fortanet Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.35.60%36 759
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-42.33%58 085
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION29.29%16 141
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-11.37%11 619
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-12.92%5 741
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-62.00%5 507