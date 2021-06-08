Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Flavors & Fragrances : The Science & Creativity of Sustainable Seaweed

06/08/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the core of the RSP's continuous improvement process is a comprehensive set of 'Environmental & Social Good Practices for Seaweed Harvesting' ('the Practices') that include a variety of key sustainability criteria, from the protection of coral reefs and limiting shading on sea grasses to worker safety. The Practices were developed in partnership with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium (ACCOL) - a cutting-edge marine research institution in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - as well as with an independent advisory group of subject matter experts. ACCOL also evaluates the performance of seaweed harvest areas. ACCOL conducts second-party evaluation against the Practices and provides support for improvement paths forward. The criteria are periodically reviewed to reflect the latest science and incorporate lessons learned from the implementation of the RSP.

'The partnership between the Anderson Cabot Center, IFF and IFF's harvest areas in the program has been both rewarding and impactful, as we work together to embrace science-based solutions for continuous improvement, both as it relates to responsible seaweed harvesting as well as to broader ecosystem health and marine biodiversity,' says Matt Thompson, Project Lead at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life. 'IFF harvest areas are increasingly adopting the Practices; for example, a key harvest area has introduced a system to record any unintended catch of marine life in addition to the seaweed, which helps reinforce evidence that the gear used has minimal impacts.'

We have also started to share these Practices with our upstream seaweed farmers to engage them in capacity building and training opportunities, including providing guidance on plastic waste management. In 2019, more than 100 seaweed farmers in Indonesia were trained using these environmental and social criteria. We also promote opportunities to bring in new recruits and explain how families can make a living as seaweed farmers.

'The most rewarding thing to see is how people's lives have improved since they've joined this industry,' says Erick Ask, Seaweed Technology Guardian at IFF. 'People protect what they love, and because their livelihoods depend on it, farmers take an active role in conservation while raising awareness about the health and cleanliness of the ocean in their own communities.'

Disclaimer

IFF - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
12:39pINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES  : The Science & Creativity of Sustainable Se..
PU
05/20EXPLORE PHARMA SOLUTIONS : Watch the Learning Lab Video
PU
05/20EXPLORE NOURISH : Watch the Learning Lab Video
PU
05/20EXPLORE SCENT : Watch the Learning Lab Video
PU
05/20EXPLORE R&D : Watch the Learning Lab Video
PU
05/20EXPLORE HEALTH & BIOSCIENCES : Watch the Learning Lab Video
PU
05/20IFF  : Scent Division Launches Science of Wellness Program
PR
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Added to with Purchase of International Flavors ..
MT
05/13IFF  : Achieves Key 2020 Sustainability Goals
BU
05/13INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES  : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Internat..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 266 M - -
Net income 2021 524 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 70,2x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 35 640 M 35 640 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 156,21 $
Last Close Price 143,18 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rustom F. Jilla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Research & Development Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Francisco Fortanet Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.31.55%35 640
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-11.75%89 641
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-0.28%12 562
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-11.72%11 948
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD15.33%7 668
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-51.52%7 044