    IFF   US4595061015

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-08 pm EDT
97.14 USD   +0.72%
International Flavors & Fragrances quarterly net income falls as costs rise

05/08/2023 | 05:13pm EDT
(Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances cut its annual sales forecast and reported a fall in quarterly net income on Monday as soaring inflation raises its costs.

The company, which supplies food and pharmacy solutions to manufacturers, has seen the cost of raw materials and energy jump, while soaring inflation has forced end-users of its products to opt for cheaper alternatives.

The New-York based firm cut its full-year sales forecast, excluding anticipated Savory Solutions and Flavor Specialty Ingredients divestiture, to $12.3 billion compared with its prior forecast of about $12.5 billion.

Analysts on average had estimated the company to report full-year sales of $12.41 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

It sees second quarter net sales to be between $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.24 billion.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31 was $9 million compared to a net profit of $246 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company's revenue fell 6% to $3.03 billion from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $2.99 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

International Flavors & Fragrances reported first-quarter adjusted net income of 87 cents per share, in-line with analysts' average estimate.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 410 M - -
Net income 2023 586 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,7x
Yield 2023 3,36%
Capitalization 24 601 M 24 601 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
EV / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 24 600
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Franklin K. Clyburn CEO, Director & President-Nourish Division
Glenn Robert Richter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger Walton Ferguson Chairman
Gregory Yep Chief Research & Development Officer
Vic Verma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-8.00%24 601
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-13.45%46 509
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION15.13%11 342
CHRISTIAN HANSEN3.54%10 071
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION10.92%6 023
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-13.33%4 956
