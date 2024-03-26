The pharmaceutical excipient powerhouse will highlight its latest advancements including controlled release, pediatric and novel delivery formats to meet Japan's diverse formulation needs

TOKYO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF, a global leader in food and beverage, home and personal care and health, will present its broad portfolio and latest excipient technology to CPhI Japan 2024 at booth 5K21, Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo from April 17-19.



IFF's Pharma Solutions offers high-quality pharmaceutical solutions backed by extensive research and expertise. The team will showcase its comprehensive cellulosic-derived excipients portfolio of innovative solutions, from binders and disintegrants to lubricants and matrix systems across the immediate release, controlled release, pediatric and novel delivery formulations.

"As a first-time participant at CPhI Japan, we are excited about the opportunity to connect with customers and industry peers," said Frank Zhao, commercial leader, Asia-Pacific, Pharma Solutions, IFF. "This event provides us with a valuable opportunity to showcase our innovative offerings and demonstrate our commitment to driving advancements in pharmaceutical development."

In addition to highlighting its latest innovation, IFF's team of technical experts will also host an information session to introduce Ac-Di-Sol® SD-711. The session titled, "Disintegration Mechanism Analysis of Croscarmellose Sodium and its Application to Orally Disintegrating Tablet Formulation", will take place on April 17, from 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. in room 6C05. Customers will gain insights into the capabilities and benefits of high-performing excipient solutions and explore potential collaborations to address their toughest challenges.

As a trusted partner to pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide, IFF will present its latest advancements in excipient technology including:

Super disintegrant Ac-Di-Sol® – possesses exceptional water uptake and rapid swelling properties, supports faster disintegration and drug dissolution at lower use levels in oral disintegrating tablets (ODT).

possesses exceptional water uptake and rapid swelling properties, supports faster disintegration and drug dissolution at lower use levels in oral disintegrating tablets (ODT). Multiparticulate tablet Avicel® PH and Silicified Microcrystalline Cellulose (SMCC) – acts as an efficient cushioning agent to enable desired tablet hardness and prevent damage to pellets' coating layer.

acts as an efficient cushioning agent to enable desired tablet hardness and prevent damage to pellets' coating layer. Low nitrite microcrystalline cellulose Avicel® PH LN – reduces the risk of N-nitrosamine formation in oral solid dosage formulations.

reduces the risk of N-nitrosamine formation in oral solid dosage formulations. VERDIGEL™ SC – an innovative carrageenan-free technology for superior vegan pectin softgel quality, performance, and process efficiency.

Combining its deep expertise in excipients, innovation capabilities, and regulatory services, IFF offers an integrated solutions platform for customer support at every step of their formulation journey. To learn more about IFF's broad portfolio and proven expertise, visit https://pharma.iff.com.

