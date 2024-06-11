June 10, 2024

Empowering healthcare, Pharma Solutions will highlight differentiated technology platforms to meet customers' diverse formulation needs and showcase excipient capabilities across controlled release, pediatric drug, and novel complex formulation platforms.

SHANGHAI - June 11, 2024 - IFF (NYSE: IFF), a global leader in food and beverage, home and personal care and health is excited to participate in CPhI China 2024, Asia's premier pharmaceutical industry event. The IFF Pharma Solutions team will showcase their differentiated technology platforms including controlled release, pediatric drug, and novel complex formulation to empower healthcare innovations in oral drug delivery at booth E3D26, Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), Shanghai, June 19-21.

"In this constantly changing market, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. As a trusted partner to pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide, we have expanded our product portfolio to drive advancements in pharmaceutical development," said Frank Zhao, Asia Pacific commercial leader, IFF Pharma Solutions.

Attendees Will Learn About These Differentiated Technology Platforms:

· Controlled Release (CR) Platform - Timing is Everything: CR formulations are revolutionizing drug delivery across the pharmaceutical landscape. Pharma Solutions combines decades of polymer expertise and deep market understanding to help manufacturers solve challenges beyond imagination. Their comprehensive controlled release systems, including METHOCEL™, ETHOCEL™ and POLYOX™, offer customizable options for optimizing drug efficacy and safety.

· Pediatric Drug Solutions - Pharma Solutions understands the unique challenges that come with formulating medications for children. They are creating a pediatric drug platform that not only meets stringent safety and efficacy standards, but also addresses the specific needs of the youngest patients.

· Novel Complex Formulations - Pharma Solutions offers a comprehensive technology platform that specializes in complex formulations. Due to their special product characteristics, preparation technology, and controlled release performance, complex formulations are more challenging to develop than traditional dosage forms. As a pioneering solutions provider, Pharma Solutions offers a comprehensive technology platform specializing in complex formulations. These formulations have garnered significant attention due to their unique product characteristics, intricate preparation technology, and controlled release performance. Developing complex formulations presents greater challenges compared to traditional dosage forms, but IFF remains at the forefront, providing an industry-leading platform for these cutting-edge solutions.

In addition to highlighting its differentiated technology platforms, the Pharma Solutions team of technical experts will host an information session to introduce premium controlled release matrix solutions. 'Metformin Combo: Development of Prototype Formulations and Process' will take place on June 19, from 2.30 - 3.00 p.m. CST in room E3M22. Customers will gain insights into METHOCEL™ HPMC and POLYOX® PEO used in various functions including controlled release, drug loading, and coating in both double layer and mini-tablet-in-core tableting.

To learn more about IFF's broad portfolio and proven expertise, visit https://pharma.iff.com.

