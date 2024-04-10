April 10, 2024

Themed "A Canvas for Creation", the one-of-a-kind innovation event helps turn insights into opportunities for the food and beverage industry

PHILADELPHIA - April 10, 2024 - Tastepoint by IFF, an agile flavor creator, ingredient supplier and product development partner, recently held its FirsTaste event in Philadelphia, on April 10 at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA). The two-day event brought more than 200 food and beverage industry attendees together on a unique discovery journey themed "A Canvas for Creation", featuring new concepts, flavors and ingredients designed to help them grow their product portfolios and craft solutions for the future.

Two experience rooms showcased Tastepoint's creativity and expertise: the Panoptic Palette of Possibilities Experience Room focused on trend-driven innovation with tasting sessions and interactive activities, and the Tasting Notes Experience Room showcased a carefully crafted multi-element experience combining sensory science, music and taste.

"Just as the products and offerings we bring to the industry are founded on a blend of research and science with artistry and trends, our featured FirsTaste innovations strike that same balance between pushing the envelope and practicality for today's market," said Nicole Potash, Tastepoint general manager. "Our goal is for every attendee to walk away from FirsTaste thinking about how they can use the learning and insights they gained to plan for the future of their brands."

FirsTaste brings respected industry thought leaders together in an environment that nurtures creativity and recharges innovative knowledge. Through collaboration, expertise, and innovation, Tastepoint by IFF works to solve customer challenges and craft consumer delight.

"We are also thrilled to hold our show for the first time at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the first art school and museum in the United States," said Potash. "Not only does the facility boast a rich history and ties to Philadelphia, it provided the perfect canvas for our theme of art and creation."

Key highlights at FirsTaste 2024 included:

The Philadelphia Trend Trek - held on April 9, this tasting tour brought attendees to four of Philadelphia's popular neighborhoods, showcasing and sampling delicious on-trend food and beverages that tie into the main event.





Innovation Showcase - featured more than 20 future-forward food and beverage concepts, and innovative, trend-driven applications across the beverage, bakery, cereals and confectionery, culinary, snacks and dairy categories. Attendees also learned more about IFF's portfolio of ingredients including protein, emulsifiers, colors, cultures and enzymes, hydrocolloids, fruit and vegetable powders and inclusions.





Featured Sessions - Phil Hansen, a globally acclaimed multimedia artist, speaker, author and innovator delivered an inspiring keynote address. In his captivating talk, he shared his personal journey of triumphing over challenges and revealed how limitations can unexpectedly lead to boundless creativity. Attendees also had the privilege of exploring PAFA's rich history and immersing themselves in the thought-provoking exhibition titled "Artists as Cultivators."

To learn more about FirsTaste 2024, visit here.

