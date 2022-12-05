Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Game Technology PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
25.39 USD   +1.32%
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind IGT Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 13, 2022

12/05/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 16, 2018 and August 29, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in IGT, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/international-game-technology-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=34219&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against IGT includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 13, 2022

Aggrieved IGT investors only have until December 13, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-igt-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-13-2022-301692882.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2022
