Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Game Technology PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGT Expands PlayCasino Footprint to the Netherlands with Holland Casino's iGaming Launch

10/28/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has expanded its PlayCasino footprint to the Netherlands via a multi-year content agreement with Holland Casino, the leading gaming operator in the country.

IGT PlayCasino games such as Icy Wilds™, Scarab® and Fortune Coin!™ were recently made available to players throughout the Netherlands on HollandCasino.nl.

"IGT has been a trusted, valued and responsible Holland Casino supplier for many years," said Jeroen Verkroost, Holland Casino Digital Transformation Director. "When creating our content strategy for the newly regulated market, Holland Casino knew that offering our players IGT PlayCasino games such as Cleopatra®, Wolf Run®, and Cash Eruption® was imperative."

"By featuring IGT's PlayCasino games in its iGaming portfolio, Holland Casino can quickly benefit from many of the gaming industry's highest-performing and well-known game titles," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "In the last two years the demand for digital gaming experiences has accelerated at a remarkable pace and IGT's reach, experience and leading content library uniquely position us to help customers such as Holland Casino maximize this important growth opportunity."

For more information on IGT visit IGT.com, find us on Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt. 

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-expands-playcasino-footprint-to-the-netherlands-with-holland-casinos-igaming-launch-301411303.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
04:32pIGT Expands PlayCasino Footprint to the Netherlands with Holland Casino's iGaming Launc..
PR
10/27IGT Demonstrates Leading Commitment to Player Protection with its Global Responsible Ga..
PR
10/26International Game Technology PLC to Host Virtual Investor Day
PR
10/25INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Wheel of Fortune® Slots Mint Four Millionaires in Sept..
PU
10/22INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Releases Recast Historical Financial Information in Al..
PU
10/20INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC : to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on ..
PR
10/19INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on International Game Te..
MT
10/05INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Resort Wallet and IGTPay Cashless Technologies Named "..
PR
10/04INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT's CrystalBetting Terminal with Multigame Content Wins ..
PR
10/04INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : Unit Secures Contract Extension from Alberta Gaming, Liquo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
More recommendations