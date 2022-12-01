Advanced search
    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
24.54 USD   +1.24%
IGT LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies International Game Technology PLC Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

12/01/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of IGT investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 16, 2018 and August 29, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/igt-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34153&wire=4

IGT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in IGT during the relevant time frame, you have until December 13, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-international-game-technology-plc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301690936.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
