  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Game Technology PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
17.99 USD   +2.39%
06:46aIGT Launches Cashless Gaming with External Funding at Indigo Sky Casino via Resort Wallet and IGTPay
PR
10/05International Game Technology Wins State Lottery Contract Extension in Texas
MT
10/05IGT Wins 10-Year Scratch Ticket Manufacturing Contract with the Texas Lottery Commission
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGT Launches Cashless Gaming with External Funding at Indigo Sky Casino via Resort Wallet and IGTPay

10/06/2022 | 06:46am EDT
Company introduces award-winning cashless technology to one of largest gaming markets in U.S.

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its award-winning cashless gaming solutions, Resort Wallet and IGTPay, are deployed at Indigo Sky Casino in Wyandotte, Okla. Indigo Sky Casino guests now have the option to download the "Indigo Sky & Outpost Casinos" app for iOS and Android and create a PIN-protected SKYWallet account. SKYWallet users then have access to integrated cashless slot play by transferring money to and from slot games from a range of funding sources including debit and credit cards, along with ACH accounts.

"Partnering with IGT to introduce cashless gaming via Resort Wallet and IGTPay has been one of the most transformative casino floor technology deployments that Indigo Sky Casino has completed in several years," said Melanie Heskett, Indigo Sky Casino General Manager. "Not only do we see the technology help drive slot play, but cashless gaming is also readily driving downloads of our app, delighting tech-savvy guests, streamlining aspects of operations and delivering choice and convenience to our valued customers."

"It's outstanding to see Indigo Sky Casino and its players reaping the many benefits of cashless gaming via IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay," said Ryan Reddy, IGT SVP Global Systems, Payments, VLT and Video Poker. "As consumer demand for digital conveniences gains momentum across nearly every sector, IGT is at the forefront of helping casino operators such as Indigo Sky Casino join the cashless gaming transformation and modernize the guest experience."

IGT will present its full range of systems solutions Oct. 10-13 at the 2022 Global Gaming Expo in booth 3659 in Las Vegas. For more information, go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-launches-cashless-gaming-with-external-funding-at-indigo-sky-casino-via-resort-wallet-and-igtpay-301642224.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC


© PRNewswire 2022
