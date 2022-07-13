Log in
IGT Revolutionizes Mechanical Reel Slot Category with DiamondRS Cabinet

07/13/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Reimagined mechanical reel cabinet debuts with research-driven design and a compelling content library featuring elevated performance-proven games

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has launched the highly anticipated DiamondRS™ mechanical reel cabinet. The cabinet marks a pivotal point for IGT in the mechanical reel segment and leverages extensive market research merged with leading-edge technology to provide a next-generation gaming experience on a traditional cabinet style.      

Guests of Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel in Highland, Calif. were among the first players in the world to enjoy exciting new versions of popular IGT slot games on the DiamondRS cabinet.

"Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is honored to be one of the first casinos worldwide to offer IGT's DiamondRS cabinet," said Kenji Hall, Yaamava' Resort & Casino Chief Operating Officer"Our focus on providing the latest and most innovative product has been a pillar of our success. IGT continues to be a leader in this field, and this partnership allows us to provide a best-in-class experience for our valued customers."

Combining player-preferred design with first-rate innovation, the DiamondRS cabinet retains some of the design elements and iconic mechanical reel components that helped drive the success of IGT's iconic S2000 slot machine, a pillar on casino floors for decades, and the subsequent S3000 cabinet. The DiamondRS cabinet features a familiar three-reel configuration enhanced with state-of-the-art IGT Diamond Glass™ transmissive reel technology, which integrates a transparent video overlay over the mechanical reels, enabling the cabinet to host multiple payline configurations and more engaging game content.

"The launch of the DiamondRS cabinet continues IGT's decades-long reign in the mechanical reel segment with classic DNA enhanced by the industry-first innovation of Diamond Glass technology," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "This groundbreaking evolution reflects IGT's ingenuity and commitment to delivering premier gaming products that meet player preferences and provide dynamic performance."

The DiamondRS cabinet includes a bold 32-inch ultra-high-definition LCD top box display with a 23-inch high-definition main monitor with multi-touch screen capabilities. To elevate the experience, the dynamic player panel incorporates an easy-to-read panel and ergonomic button deck design, complete with an inductive wireless phone charger and USB charging port. In addition, the intelligent cabinet lighting adds a vibrant focal point with energetic win celebrations.

Staying true to the brand, the DiamondRS cabinet is supported by an extensive content library featuring new renditions of IGT's proven legacy themes. Highlights include Double Top Dollar™, a modern reprise of one of the most popular slot games of all time. In addition, player-favorite themes have been combined to introduce exciting new titles such as Pinball™ Double Gold™, Red Hot Tamales! Pinata Bash™, and more.

For more information, visit IGT, follow us on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter, or watch IGT videos on YouTube.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

ABOUT YAAMAVA' RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL 

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California's newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier "stay and play" experience with more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player's reward program.

The San Manuel Entertainment Authority ("SMEA") wholly owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the global authority on workplace culture.

For more information on Yaamava' Resort & Casino, visit www.yaamava.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Jenna Brady – PR Manager, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
jenna.brady@sanmanuel-nsn.gov, 909) 855-5646

© 2022 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-revolutionizes-mechanical-reel-slot-category-with-diamondrs-cabinet-301585377.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC


© PRNewswire 2022
