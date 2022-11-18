Advanced search
    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
2022-11-17
24.41 USD   -0.53%
IGT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds IGT Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 13, 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/igt-class-action-submission-form/?id=33819&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased IGT between March 16, 2018 and August 29, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 13, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, International Game Technology PLC issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IGT overstated its compliance with gaming and lottery laws and applicable regulations; (ii) IGT and/or one or more of its current and/or former subsidiaries engaged in illegal gambling operations; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company and/or its current and/or former subsidiaries to a heightened risk of litigation and significant related costs; (iv) the Company downplayed the full scope and severity of its financial exposure to, and/or liabilities in connection with, the lawsuit filed against IGT's subsidiary in April of 2018; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-igt-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-13-2022-301682327.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
