LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULC, has signed an agreement with Loto-Québec to deliver PeakDual™ 27 Video Lottery Terminals ("VLT') across Québec through a multi-year, phased rollout. This agreement is part of Loto-Québec's multi-phase VLT replacement cycle.

"For decades, Loto-Québec has looked to IGT to supply quality hardware and game content to our gaming establishments network. We are pleased to announce this new agreement," said Stéphane Fraser, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Gaming Establishments at Loto- Québec.

"Winning the opportunity to deploy VLTs in Loto-Québec's current replacement cycle speaks to the trust that the Corporation puts in IGT and to the superior quality of our products and services," said David Flinn, IGT SVP Sales, Canada, South and Central America.

IGT's PeakDual 27 VLT is a sleek terminal that features an ergonomic design and the very best in lighting, sound and graphics technology. With two 27-inch high-definition monitors that offer a curved, unified dual-screen experience, and a 13.3 digital player panel, the new VLTs will serve as the ideal backdrop for IGT's compelling game content. IGT's PeakDual 27 VLTs will house a variety of proven games such as 7's Wild, The Wild Life™ 5 Line and Big City 5's™, along with new-to-the-market games such as 7's Wild Gold, Cash Eruption™ – Temple of Fire™, and Samurai 888™ Katsumi.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 25 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents led from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

