International Game Technology : 2023 AGM Results

International Game Technology PLC Annual General Meeting

On May 9, 2023, International Game Technology PLC (the "Company") held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2023 AGM"). At the 2023 AGM, 23 matters were considered and acted upon. Each of the resolutions 1 through 23 were adopted.

The table below shows the results of the poll for each resolution. The full text of the resolutions is contained in the notice of 2023 AGM which is available on the Company's website at www.IGT.com.

Resolution 1: To receive and adopt the annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 ("Annual Report and Accounts").

FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 378,893,157 71,580 378,964,737 1,878,070 0

Resolution 2: To approve the directors' remuneration report (excluding the remuneration policy) set out in the Annual Report and Accounts.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 324,772,495 54,429,281 379,201,776 1,641,031 0

Resolution 3: To approve Massimiliano Chiara continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 365,208,743 14,008,250 379,216,993 1,625,814 0

Resolution 4: To approve Alberto Dessy continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 372,058,703 7,158,435 379,217,138 1,625,669 0

Resolution 5: To approve Marco Drago continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 376,085,826 3,129,626 379,215,452 1,627,355 0

Resolution 6: To approve Ashley M. Hunter continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 378,231,922 1,001,877 379,233,799 1,609,008 0

Resolution 7: To approve James McCann continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 368,352,604 10,881,150 379,233,754 1,609,053 0

Resolution 8: To approve Heather McGregor continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR AGAINST TOTAL VOTES ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 378,767,854 466,287 379,234,141 1,608,666 0

Resolution 9: To approve Lorenzo Pellicioli continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.