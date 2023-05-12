International Game Technology : 2023 AGM Results

International Game Technology PLC Annual General Meeting
On May 9, 2023, International Game Technology PLC (the "Company") held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2023 AGM"). At the 2023 AGM, 23 matters were considered and acted upon. Each of the resolutions 1 through 23 were adopted.
The table below shows the results of the poll for each resolution. The full text of the resolutions is contained in the notice of 2023 AGM which is available on the Company's website at www.IGT.com.
Resolution 1: To receive and adopt the annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 ("Annual Report and Accounts").
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,893,157
71,580
378,964,737
1,878,070
0
Resolution 2: To approve the directors' remuneration report (excluding the remuneration policy) set out in the Annual Report and Accounts.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
324,772,495
54,429,281
379,201,776
1,641,031
0
Resolution 3: To approve Massimiliano Chiara continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
365,208,743
14,008,250
379,216,993
1,625,814
0
Resolution 4: To approve Alberto Dessy continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
372,058,703
7,158,435
379,217,138
1,625,669
0
Resolution 5: To approve Marco Drago continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
376,085,826
3,129,626
379,215,452
1,627,355
0
Resolution 6: To approve Ashley M. Hunter continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,231,922
1,001,877
379,233,799
1,609,008
0
Resolution 7: To approve James McCann continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
368,352,604
10,881,150
379,233,754
1,609,053
0
Resolution 8: To approve Heather McGregor continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,767,854
466,287
379,234,141
1,608,666
0
Resolution 9: To approve Lorenzo Pellicioli continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
376,088,245
3,124,704
379,212,949
1,629,858
0
Resolution 10: To approve Maria Pinelli continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,775,661
454,722
379,230,383
1,612,424
0
Resolution 11: To approve Samantha Ravich continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
371,467,142
7,765,172
379,232,314
1,610,493
0
Resolution 12: To approve Vincent Sadusky continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,254,977
954,142
379,209,119
1,633,688
0
Resolution 13: To approve Marco Sala continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
376,070,418
3,135,447
379,205,865
1,636,942
0
Resolution 14: To approve Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
371,977,587
7,228,354
379,205,941
1,636,866
0
Resolution 15: To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company at which annual report and accounts are laid before the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,667,218
575,871
379,243,089
1,599,718
0
Resolution 16: To authorize the board of directors of the Company or its audit committee to determine the auditor's remuneration.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,770,892
465,489
379,236,381
1,606,426
0
Resolution 17: To authorize political donations and expenditure not exceeding £100,000, in total, in accordance with sections 366 and 367 of the Companies Act 2006.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,706,487
496,823
379,203,310
1,639,497
0
Resolution 18: To authorize the directors to allot shares in the Company.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
377,986,778
1,215,643
379,202,421
1,640,386
0
*Resolution 19: To authorize the directors, if Resolution 18 is passed, to disapply pre-emption rights.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
374,016,379
4,575,133
378,591,512
2,251,295
0
*Resolution 20: To authorize the directors, if Resolution 18 is passed and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 19, to disapply pre-emption rights for the purposes of financing an acquisition or a specified capital investment.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
374,529,660
4,646,733
379,176,393
1,666,414
0
*Resolution 21: To authorize the Company to make off-market purchases of its own ordinary shares.
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,976,623
239,560
379,216,183
1,626,624
0
*Resolution 22: To approve the capitalization of the Company's revaluation reserve and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to allot the Capital Reduction Share (as defined in the notice of 2023 AGM).
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,723,988
451,075
379,175,063
1,667,744
0
*Resolution 23: To approve the cancellation of the Capital Reduction Share (as defined in the notice of 2023 AGM).
FOR
AGAINST
TOTAL VOTES
ABSTENTIONS
BROKER NON-VOTES
378,745,158
450,070
379,195,228
1,647,579
0
Denotes a special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
Notes:
A "vote abstain" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
At the close of business on May 4, 2023, the outstanding share capital of the Company was 200,214,023 ordinary shares (excluding 6,873,196 treasury shares) each carrying one vote, 207,087,219 special voting shares each carrying 0.9995 votes, and 50,000 sterling non-voting shares.
