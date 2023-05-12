Advanced search
    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
26.14 USD   -0.31%
International Game Technology : 2023 AGM Results
PU
05/11Susquehanna Upgrades International Game Technology to Positive From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $31 From $25
MT
05/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts International Game Technology Price Target to $35 From $33, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
International Game Technology : 2023 AGM Results

05/12/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
International Game Technology PLC Annual General Meeting

On May 9, 2023, International Game Technology PLC (the "Company") held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2023 AGM"). At the 2023 AGM, 23 matters were considered and acted upon. Each of the resolutions 1 through 23 were adopted.

The table below shows the results of the poll for each resolution. The full text of the resolutions is contained in the notice of 2023 AGM which is available on the Company's website at www.IGT.com.

Resolution 1: To receive and adopt the annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 ("Annual Report and Accounts").

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,893,157

71,580

378,964,737

1,878,070

0

Resolution 2: To approve the directors' remuneration report (excluding the remuneration policy) set out in the Annual Report and Accounts.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

324,772,495

54,429,281

379,201,776

1,641,031

0

Resolution 3: To approve Massimiliano Chiara continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

365,208,743

14,008,250

379,216,993

1,625,814

0

Resolution 4: To approve Alberto Dessy continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

372,058,703

7,158,435

379,217,138

1,625,669

0

Resolution 5: To approve Marco Drago continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

376,085,826

3,129,626

379,215,452

1,627,355

0

Resolution 6: To approve Ashley M. Hunter continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,231,922

1,001,877

379,233,799

1,609,008

0

Resolution 7: To approve James McCann continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

368,352,604

10,881,150

379,233,754

1,609,053

0

Resolution 8: To approve Heather McGregor continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,767,854

466,287

379,234,141

1,608,666

0

Resolution 9: To approve Lorenzo Pellicioli continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

376,088,245

3,124,704

379,212,949

1,629,858

0

1

2

Resolution 10: To approve Maria Pinelli continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,775,661

454,722

379,230,383

1,612,424

0

Resolution 11: To approve Samantha Ravich continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

371,467,142

7,765,172

379,232,314

1,610,493

0

Resolution 12: To approve Vincent Sadusky continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,254,977

954,142

379,209,119

1,633,688

0

Resolution 13: To approve Marco Sala continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

376,070,418

3,135,447

379,205,865

1,636,942

0

Resolution 14: To approve Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

371,977,587

7,228,354

379,205,941

1,636,866

0

Resolution 15: To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the 2023 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company at which annual report and accounts are laid before the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,667,218

575,871

379,243,089

1,599,718

0

Resolution 16: To authorize the board of directors of the Company or its audit committee to determine the auditor's remuneration.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,770,892

465,489

379,236,381

1,606,426

0

Resolution 17: To authorize political donations and expenditure not exceeding £100,000, in total, in accordance with sections 366 and 367 of the Companies Act 2006.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,706,487

496,823

379,203,310

1,639,497

0

Resolution 18: To authorize the directors to allot shares in the Company.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

377,986,778

1,215,643

379,202,421

1,640,386

0

*Resolution 19: To authorize the directors, if Resolution 18 is passed, to disapply pre-emption rights.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

374,016,379

4,575,133

378,591,512

2,251,295

0

*Resolution 20: To authorize the directors, if Resolution 18 is passed and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 19, to disapply pre-emption rights for the purposes of financing an acquisition or a specified capital investment.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

374,529,660

4,646,733

379,176,393

1,666,414

0

*Resolution 21: To authorize the Company to make off-market purchases of its own ordinary shares.

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,976,623

239,560

379,216,183

1,626,624

0

*Resolution 22: To approve the capitalization of the Company's revaluation reserve and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to allot the Capital Reduction Share (as defined in the notice of 2023 AGM).

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,723,988

451,075

379,175,063

1,667,744

0

*Resolution 23: To approve the cancellation of the Capital Reduction Share (as defined in the notice of 2023 AGM).

FOR

AGAINST

TOTAL VOTES

ABSTENTIONS

BROKER NON-VOTES

378,745,158

450,070

379,195,228

1,647,579

0

  • Denotes a special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

Notes:

  1. A "vote abstain" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
  2. At the close of business on May 4, 2023, the outstanding share capital of the Company was 200,214,023 ordinary shares (excluding 6,873,196 treasury shares) each carrying one vote, 207,087,219 special voting shares each carrying 0.9995 votes, and 50,000 sterling non-voting shares.

3

Disclaimer

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 21:26:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
