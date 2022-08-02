International Game Technology : Earning Documents

Revenue of $1.02 billion, down 2% as reported and up 3% at constant currency, led by 23% growth in Global Gaming
Operating income of $228 million; operating income margin of 22% at high end of outlook on substantial increase in Global Gaming profitability and resilience in Global Lottery margin
Adjusted EBITDA of $409 million, in line with prior year's record level at constant currency as Global Gaming performance offsets Lottery discrete benefits in the prior year; 40% adjusted EBITDA margin remains among the highest in Company history
Recognized a non-operating expense of $150 million representing the probable loss associated with legal proceedings related to Double Down Interactive LLC and its social gaming business sold in 2017
Diluted EPS from continuing operations of $(0.02); Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.57, up 78% from the prior year
Compelling shareholder returns with $135 million deployed for cash dividends and share repurchases year-to-date
Tightening full-year 2022 revenue outlook to reflect currency movements and perimeter impact from previously announced divestiture; reconfirming operating income margin outlook as fundamentals remain strong
LONDON - August 2, 2022 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"Strong customer and player demand for IGT's products and solutions drove some of our strongest profit results ever in the second quarter and first half of the year," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Our business profile is supported by significant recurring revenue streams backed by long-term contracts and resilient end markets, providing a solid foundation on which to grow. We are laser focused on executing our strategic objectives and creating compelling value for our stakeholders."
"Our first half results set us firmly on the path to achieving our 2022 financial targets," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Rigor on costs and incremental revenue opportunities allow us to maintain our full-year operating income margin outlook despite unfavorable currency movements and macroeconomic challenges. At the same time, we are returning significant capital to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases."
Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2022 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
Currency
All amounts from continuing operations
June 30,
Change
(%)
Change
2022
2021
(%)
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
648
725
(11)%
(4)%
Global Gaming
330
274
21%
23%
Digital & Betting
43
42
1%
4%
Total revenue
1,021
1,041
(2)%
3%
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
230
300
(23)%
(16)%
Global Gaming
57
1
NM
NM
Digital & Betting
8
9
(11)%
(10)%
Corporate support expense
(29)
(26)
(11)%
(26)%
Other(1)
(39)
(40)
3%
2%
Total operating income
228
244
(7)%
1%
Operating income margin
22%
23%
Net cash provided by operating activities
196
249
(21)%
Cash and cash equivalents
673
639
5%
Earnings per share - diluted
$(0.02)
$(0.48)
96%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
330
414
(20)%
(13)%
Global Gaming
87
35
145%
150%
Digital & Betting
12
13
(7)%
(6)%
Corporate support expense
(20)
(21)
4%
(14)%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
409
442
(7)%
(1)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40%
42%
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.57
$0.32
78%
Free cash flow
117
176
(34)%
Net debt
5,722
6,312
(9)%
Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
Recently completed acquisition of iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator, greatly expanding the Company's proprietary content library and providing a world- class game aggregation platform
Won "Lottery Supplier of the Year" at 2022 SBC Awards North America in July
Introduced high-performing Money Mania wide area progressive game to commercial gaming jurisdictions following a successful launch in tribal casinos
Signed agreement with NUSTAR Resort & Casino to deploy IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system and a variety of leading games and cabinets
Announced expanded sports betting partnership with SuperBook® Sports to Tennessee, the fourth state where IGT's PlaySports platform is powering the SuperBook Sports mobile betting app
Awarded a gold medal sustainability rating from EcoVadis, a leading sustainability rating agency
Recently released 2021 Sustainability Report which outlines the Company's demonstrated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.02 billion, down 2% as reported, or up 3% at constant currency, from $1.04 billion in the prior year
Global Lottery revenue of $648 million compared to $725 million in the prior-year period, which included $70 million in prior-year benefits primarily from the closure of gaming halls in Italy
Global Gaming revenue increases 21%, or 23% at constant currency, to $330 million, driven by strong U.S. & Canada replacement unit demand, higher average selling prices, and increased installed base yields
Digital & Betting revenue of $43 million, stable with the prior year, as iCasino growth in the U.S. is partially offset by softness in other markets; North America sports betting market gross gaming revenue impacted by lower hold levels
Operating income of $228 million, down 7% as reported, or up 1% at constant currency, from $244 million in the prior-year period
Global Lottery operating income down, primarily due to about $60 million related to prior-year benefits referenced above
Global Gaming rises on higher revenue and profit flow through, partially offset by increased supply chain costs
Digital & Betting operating income of $8 million was relatively stable with the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $409 million matches prior year's record level at constant currency; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40% remains among the highest in Company history
Net interest expense of $75 million compared to $91 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances and interest rates
During the second quarter, the Company recognized a pre-taxnon-operating expense of $150 million ($114 million after tax) representing the probable loss associated with ongoing litigation (Benson v. Double Down Interactive LLC, No. 2:18-cv-00525 (W.D. Wash.)) and associated claims related to Double Down Interactive LLC and its social gaming business sold in 2017 by International Game Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
Income tax benefit of $11 million compared to a provision of $32 million in the prior year, primarily driven by recognition of the non-operating expense mentioned above and foreign exchange losses in the prior year with no tax benefit
Income from continuing operations of $34 million versus a loss from continuing operations of $39 million in the prior-year period, driven by income tax benefit, gains in foreign exchange, and lower debt retirement costs
Net loss attributable to IGT PLC of $4 million compared to net income of $306 million in the prior year due to gain on sale and income from discontinued operations in the prior-year period
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per diluted share of $0.02 compared to a net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT per diluted share of $0.48 in the prior year, on higher net income; adjusted net income per diluted share increased 78% to $0.57
Net debt of $5.7 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021; Net debt leverage of 3.5x was stable compared to December 31, 2021
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022; $0.7 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.5 billion in additional borrowing capacity
Executed amendment and extension of revolving credit facilities in July 2022
Increased liquidity by $150 million to $1.83 billion and rebalanced EUR/USD mix to match operational exposure
Extended maturities to July 2027
Lowered interest margin and added ESG provision to allow for further potential reductions
Raised annual permitted restricted payments basket from $300 million to $400 million at current credit rating; potential to increase to $550 million
Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
Ex-dividenddate of August 15, 2022
Record date of August 16, 2022
Payment date of August 30, 2022
Repurchased 750,000 shares for $15 million in the second quarter at an average price of $20.48 per share; 2.2 million shares repurchased for $54 million on a year-to-date basis at an average price of $24.89 per share
The Company expects to close on the sale of its Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in mid-to-late September
Tightening Full-year Revenue Outlook for Currency Rates and Business Disposition; Introducing Third Quarter 2022 Outlook
Full Year
Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion
Lowered high end of range by $100 million
Reflecting changes in currency rates and impact from sale of Italian proximity payments/ commercial services business in Q3'22
Operating income margin of 20% - 22% remains unchanged
Cash from operations of $850 - $950 million
Lowered high end of range by $50 million
Primarily driven by a working capital investment in higher inventory levels to proactively manage supply chain disruptions
Capital expenditures of approximately $350 million, lowered by $50 million to adjust for updated timing of spending
Free cash flow outlook remains unchanged
Third Quarter
Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion - $1.1 billion
Operating income margin of 18% - 20% includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from project-related expenses
Outlook assumptions
EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.00 in the second half of 2022
Impact from sale of Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in mid-to-late September 2022
Operating income margin includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from project-related and restructuring expenses expected in the second half of 2022
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
August 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to- period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. Certain amounts in columns and rows within tables may not foot due to rounding. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would,"
