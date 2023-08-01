NEWS RELEASE
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS
SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- Delivered strong Q2'23 financial performance with revenue and operating income margin meeting high end of outlook range
- Revenue of $1.06 billion increased 3% as reported, 11% net of Italy commercial services sale, driven by strong key performance indicators and player demand trends
- Operating income rose 10% to $251 million; 24% operating income margin up 150 basis points on margin expansion across segments
- Adjusted EBITDA up 8% to $443 million; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 42%
- Raising full-year 2023 revenue and profit outlook on strong first-half 2023 performance
LONDON - August 1, 2023 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"Our second-quarter and first-half results reflect solid revenue and profit momentum across all business segments," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "We achieved the high end of our outlook by executing key strategic initiatives and growing demand for IGT's compelling content and solutions. We are solidly on track to deliver on our 2025 objectives and remain focused on unlocking the intrinsic value of IGT's market-leading businesses."
"Our year-to-date performance showcases the strong cash generation of the business. We have a solid foundation to build from as we continue to invest in our growth objectives, further reduce debt, and return capital to shareholders," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Based on our first-half results, we are confidently raising our full-year 2023 revenue and operating margin outlook."
Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2023 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
June 30,
Currency
Change
2023
2022
Change
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
624
648
(4)%
(5)%
Global Gaming
373
330
13%
14%
PlayDigital
59
43
38%
39%
Total revenue
1,055
1,021
3%
3%
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
229
230
-%
(2)%
Global Gaming
71
57
25%
25%
PlayDigital
18
8
125%
132%
Corporate support expense
(30)
(29)
(4)%
(4)%
Other(1)
(38)
(39)
2%
2%
Total operating income
251
228
10%
9%
Operating income margin
23.8%
22.3%
Earnings per share - diluted
$0.23
$(0.02)
NA
Net cash provided by operating activities
34
196
(83)%
Cash and cash equivalents
461
673
(32)%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
332
330
1%
(1)%
Global Gaming
112
87
28%
29%
PlayDigital
22
12
78%
82%
Corporate support expense
(22)
(20)
(10)%
(10)%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
443
409
8%
7%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
42.0%
40.1%
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.45
$0.57
(21)%
Free cash flow
(72)
117
NA
Adjusted free cash flow
136
117
16%
Net debt
5,355
5,722
(6)%
- Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Secured 10-year brand licensing extension with Sony Pictures Television granting IGT exclusive rights to the legendary Wheel of Fortune® brand across Gaming, Lottery, iGaming, and iLottery as well as non-exclusive rights to distribute Wheel of Fortune content for free-to-play social casinos
- Awarded 20-year license, as part of a consortium, to operate certain lottery games for Minas Gerais State Lottery in Brazil; executed 10-year contracts in Malta for lottery technology and instant ticket printing; won eight-year iLottery contract in Connecticut; executed four-year transition agreement in Belgium and contract extension in Costa Rica
- Executed agreement to deploy IGT's award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE™ system at the Rio Hotel & Casino
- Launched Mystery of the Lamp™ on new PeakCurve™49 cabinet
- Launched first-ever omnichannel Wheel of Fortune jackpot game in the U.S. and exclusively digital MegaJackpots™ games in Alberta and expanded omnichannel Powerbucks™ games to Alberta, building on success in other Canadian provinces
- Named "Sportsbook Supplier of the Year" at 2023 SBC Awards North America
- Won "Diversity and Inclusion" category at 2023 Women in Gaming (WIG) Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue grew 3% to $1.06 billion, up from $1.02 billion in the prior year; net of the Italy commercial services sale in September 2022, revenue increased 11%
- Global Lottery revenue of $624 million was down 4% year-over-year; net of the Italy commercial services sale, revenue rose 8% on strong same-store sales in Italy, execution of a multi-year software licensing agreement for a lottery central management system, and higher LMA incentives
- Global Gaming revenue of $373 million, up 13% from $330 million in the prior year, on record U.S. & Canada unit shipments for a second quarter period, higher global average selling prices, growth in the installed base across geographies, and robust system sales
- PlayDigital revenue increased 38% to $59 million, up from $43 million in the prior year, primarily driven by strong player demand trends and contributions from the iSoftBet acquisition
Operating income of $251 million increased 10% from $228 million in the prior year; operating income margin expanded 150 basis points to 24%
- Global Lottery operating income of $229 million was in line with the prior year despite the sale of Italy commercial services business; operating income margin increased 120 basis points on strong Italy same-store sales, high-margin software license, and LMA incentives
- Global Gaming operating income rose 25% to $71 million; operating income margin expanded 190 basis points to 19% on strong operating leverage
- PlayDigital operating income more than doubled to $18 million; operating income margin improved 1,200 basis points to 31% on strong gross margin expansion and despite higher investments in research and development and talent
- Corporate support and other expense of $68 million was stable with the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $443 million, compared to $409 million in the prior-year period, on higher operating income and depreciation and amortization; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 42% from 40% in the prior year on improved margins across operating segments
Net interest expense of $71 million, compared to $75 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower average debt balances
Foreign exchange loss of $5 million, compared to foreign exchange gain of $19 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt
Other non-operating income, net of $2 million, versus other non-operating expense, net of $150 million in the prior year, driven by an accrual related to the DDI/Benson matter in the prior-year period
Income tax provision of $86 million, compared to a benefit of $11 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher pre-tax income; pre-tax income in the prior year was impacted by accrual for the DDI/Benson matter
Net income of $90 million versus $34 million in the prior-year period
Diluted earnings per share of $0.23, versus diluted loss per share of $0.02 in the prior year, primarily reflects $150 million in non-operating expense in the prior year related to the DDI/Benson matter that has since been settled; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.45 versus $0.57 primarily due to a higher quarterly effective tax rate
Net debt of $5.4 billion compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022; Net debt leverage of 3.1x, in line with 3.1x at December 31, 2022
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2023; $0.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities
Other Developments
On June 8, 2023, the Company announced its Board of Directors is exploring strategic alternatives for the Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments with the goal of unlocking the full value of the portfolio
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividenddate of August 14, 2023
- Record date of August 15, 2023
- Payment date of August 29, 2023
Paid $220M in final settlement of the DDI/Benson matter in the second quarter, in addition to $50 million paid to escrow in the fourth quarter of 2022; full-year 2023 after-tax impact estimated at ~$170 million
Introducing Third Quarter 2023 Expectations; RaisingFull-Year2023 OutlookThird Quarter
- Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion
- Operating income margin of 22% - 23%
Full Year
- Revenue of $4.2 billion - $4.3 billion
- Operating income margin of ~23%
- Cash from operations of $900 million - $1,000 million
- Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
August 1, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items.
Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2023 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2022 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to- period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, transactions, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
