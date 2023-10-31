NEWS RELEASE
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS
THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
- Generated revenue of $1.06 billion, consistent with the prior year; up 6% net of Italy commercial services sale, driven by strong key performance indicators across business segments
- Operating income increased 13% to $239 million, led by double-digit growth in Global Gaming and PlayDigital; operating income margin expands 250 basis points to 22%, a record level for a third-quarter period
- Adjusted EBITDA up 8% to $433 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 270 basis points to 41%
- Strong cash flow generation contributed favorably to net debt, improving net debt leverage to a historic low of 3.0x
- Tightening full-year 2023 revenue outlook to upper end of previous range; maintaining profit margin outlook
LONDON - October 31, 2023 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"The strength of our leadership positions across Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital is evident in our third quarter and year-to-date results," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Excellent momentum in key performance indicators is driving revenue growth and even stronger profit expansion. With a compelling pipeline of innovative products and solutions showcased at recent tradeshows, I am confident we can achieve our near and medium-term goals as we focus on unlocking the intrinsic value of IGT's market-leading assets."
"We are pleased with the financial results we delivered in the third quarter, including top-line growth, margin expansion, and strong cash flow generation," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Our financial position is solid with net debt leverage at a historical low point and already comfortably within our long-term target range, which coupled with no meaningful near-term debt maturities and access to significant liquidity, greatly enhances our balance sheet and creates additional financial flexibility."
Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2023 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
September 30,
Currency
Change
2023
2022
Change
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
601
626
(4)%
(7)%
Global Gaming
409
379
8%
8%
PlayDigital
55
54
1%
1%
Total revenue
1,065
1,060
-%
(1)%
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
206
211
(2)%
(6)%
Global Gaming
93
65
42%
43%
PlayDigital
16
12
32%
36%
Corporate support expense
(38)
(36)
(7)%
(3)%
Other(1)
(37)
(41)
8%
9%
Total operating income
239
211
13%
10%
Operating income margin
22.4%
19.9%
Earnings per share - diluted
$0.46
$1.30
(65)%
Net cash provided by operating activities
296
236
25%
Cash and cash equivalents
558
401
39%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
306
310
(1)%
(6)%
Global Gaming
135
96
41%
42%
PlayDigital
19
16
16%
18%
Corporate support expense
(27)
(19)
(42)%
(35)%
Total Adjusted EBITDA
433
402
8%
5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.7%
38.0%
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.52
$0.43
21%
Free cash flow
181
163
11%
Adjusted free cash flow
157
163
(3)%
Net debt
5,251
5,075
3%
- Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Secured seven-year lottery contract extension as primary technology provider to the California Lottery through October 2033 and 10-year contract extensions as retail and iLottery systems partner to the Kentucky Lottery Corporation through July 2036
- Deployed end-to-endcloud-based iLottery platform for Totalizator Sportowy in Poland
- Showcased a broad range of gaming products and solutions reflecting IGT's commitment to performance, quality, and innovation at the Global Gaming Expo and Australasian Gaming Expo
- Launched bespoke CAESARS CLEOPATRA® game for Caesars Palace Online Casino
- Debuted award-winning PeakBarTop™ cabinet with sports betting, providing players the market's most advanced sports betting interface for land-based casinos
- Expanded PlaySports technology footprint, including IGT's trading advisory services, with deployments at Palace Casino Resort in Mississippi and St. Croix Casino in Wisconsin
- Good progress on ESG initiatives, including publication of 2022 Sustainability Report; improved ESG scores from FTSE Russell and S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment; recognized as "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the 2023 Disability Equality Index
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion, in line with the prior year; net of the Italy commercial services sale in September 2022, revenue increased 6%
- Global Lottery revenue of $601 million was down 4% year-over-year; net of the Italy commercial services sale, revenue rose 5% on strong same-store sales in Italy, with continued strength in both instant ticket and draw games, and elevated U.S. multi-state jackpot activity
- Global Gaming revenue of $409 million, up 8% from $379 million in the prior year, primarily driven by growth in the installed base and higher system and software sales
- PlayDigital revenue of $55 million, in line with the prior year, as growth in iCasino was offset by the impact of exiting certain legacy iSoftBet jurisdictions and unusually high sports betting hold levels in the prior year
Operating income of $239 million increased 13% from $211 million in the prior year, led by contributions from Global Gaming and PlayDigital; operating income margin expanded 250 basis points to 22%
- Global Lottery operating income of $206 million versus $211 million in the prior year reflects impact from sale of Italy commercial services; Italy commercial services contributed $12 million in operating income in the prior year
- Global Gaming operating income increased 42% to $93 million; operating income margin expanded 550 basis points to 23% on research and development process improvements, easing of supply chain costs, and high-margin system sales
- PlayDigital operating income up 32% to $16 million; operating income margin expanded 660 basis points to 28% on strong operating leverage
- Corporate support and other expense of $75 million was in line with the prior year as project costs in the current year offset transaction costs in the prior year
Adjusted EBITDA of $433 million rose 8% from $402 million in the prior-year period, on higher operating income and depreciation and amortization, partially offset by lower transaction expense associated with the sale of Italy commercial services in the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 41% from 38% in the prior year, led by margin expansion in Global Gaming and PlayDigital
Net interest expense of $73 million was in line with the prior year
Foreign exchange gain of $23 million, compared to $37 million in the prior year, on higher foreign exchange losses related to the Argentine peso in the current year; foreign exchange gain in both periods primarily driven by non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt
Other non-operating expense, net of $1 million, versus other non-operating income, net of $139 million in the prior year, driven by gain on sale of Italy commercial services and accrual related to the DDI/Benson matter in the prior-year period
Income tax provision of $66 million, compared to $21 million in the prior year, primarily driven by settlement of a tax audit in Italy in the current year and a non-recurring benefit arising from the DDI/ Benson matter in the prior year
Net income of $123 million versus $294 million in the prior-year period
Diluted earnings per share of $0.46, versus $1.30 in the prior year, primarily reflects non-operating income related to the gain on sale of Italy commercial services and non-operating expense related to the DDI/Benson Matter in the prior year; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.52 compared to $0.43 in the prior year on higher operating income
Net debt of $5.3 billion compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022; Net debt leverage of 3.0x versus 3.1x at December 31, 2022
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $1.9 billion as of September 30, 2023; $0.6 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.3 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities
Other Developments
On October 27, 2023, the Company announced a make-whole call of the remaining €112 million of 3.500% Euro Notes due 2024
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividenddate of November 28, 2023
- Record date of November 29, 2023
- Payment date of December 13, 2023
Introducing Fourth Quarter 2023 Expectations; Tightening Full-Year 2023 Revenue Outlook to Upper End of Previous Range while Maintaining Profit Margin Outlook
Fourth Quarter
- Revenue of ~$1.1B
- Global Lottery revenue up low-to-midsingle-digits versus the prior-year period
- Global Gaming and PlayDigital revenue in line with prior-year-period
- Operating income includes ~$25M in previously communicated restructuring and project costs
Full Year
- Revenue of ~$4.3 billion
- Operating income margin of ~23%
- Cash from operations of $900 million - $1,000 million
- Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
October 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges,
restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2023 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2022 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to- period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including management's discussion and analysis of potential or actual impacts to operations and financial performance. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to
International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI/Benson Matter, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non- recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long- term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures (a component of investing cash flows) and payments on license obligations (a component of financing cash flows). Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents free cash flow excluding the net of tax cash payments in connection with material litigation (e.g. DDI / Benson Matter). To enhance investor understanding of the Company's performance in comparison with the prior year, the Company excluded the net of cash impacts related to the settlement of the DDI / Benson Matter. Management
believes adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's performance.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior- year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Select Performance and KPI data:($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
GLOBAL LOTTERY
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts Upfront license fee amortization
Operating and facilities management contracts, net Other
Total service revenue
Product sales
Total revenue
Operating income
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
Total
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
Total
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
Q3'23
610
(47)
563
13
576
25
601
206
306
0.2%
25.2%
3.1%
(1.0%) 25.2% 2.8%
4.7%
Q3'22
561
(44)
518
70
588
39
626
211
310
(0.5%) 46.7% 3.3%
(0.2%) 46.7% 4.7%
(1.5%)
Constant
Currency
Y/Y Change
Change(1)
9%
5%
(9)%
-%
9%
5%
(81)%
(80)%
(2)%
(5)%
(36)%
(39)%
(4)%
(7)%
(2)%
(6)%
(1)%
(6)%
Sequential
Change as
Q2'23 Reported
623 (2)%
-
-%
576 (2)%
13 6%
588 (2)%
- (30)%
- (4)%
- (10)%
- (8)%
2.3%
(5.3%)
1.8%
0.8%
(5.3%)
0.2%
8.0%
- Non-GAAPmeasure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
GLOBAL GAMING
Q3'23
Q3'22
Revenue
Service
Terminal
136
126
Systems, software, and other
61
58
Total service revenue
197
184
Product sales
Terminal
143
140
Other
68
55
Total product sales revenue
212
195
Total revenue
409
379
Operating income
93
65
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
135
96
Installed base units
Casino
51,786
47,411
Casino - L/T lease(2)
841
1,116
Total installed base units
52,627
48,527
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
33,778
32,303
Rest of world
18,849
16,224
Total installed base units
52,627
48,527
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$43.23
$43.73
Rest of world
$7.72
$6.32
Total yields
$30.32
$31.09
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
586
1,005
Replacement
8,572
7,960
Total machine units sold
9,158
8,965
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
211
959
Replacement
6,410
5,448
Total machine units sold
6,621
6,407
Constant
Currency
Y/Y Change
Change(1)
7%
10%
6%
6%
7%
9%
2%
2%
24%
23%
8%
8%
8%
8%
42%
43%
41%
42%
9%
(25)%
8%
5%
16%
8%
(1)%
22%
(2)%
(42)%
8%
2%
(78)%
18%
3%
Sequential
Change as
Q2'23 Reported
- 6%
- 3%
188 5%
- 3%
- 50%
- 14%
- 10%
- 31%
- 21%
51,304
851
52,155
33,554
18,601
52,155
$41.89 $7.44 $29.56
1,061
7,208
8,269
1,046
5,278
6,324
- Non-GAAPmeasures; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
- Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
- Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases
Constant
Sequential
Currency
Change as
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
Q3'23
Q3'22
Y/Y Change
Change(1)
Q2'23
Reported
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
375
46
NM
15
Replacement
2,162
2,512
(14)%
1,930
Total machine units sold
2,537
2,558
(1)%
1,945
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$15,300
$15,900
(4)%
$16,700
Rest of world
$14,400
$13,900
4%
$16,000
Total ASP
$15,100
$15,400
(2)%
$16,500
- Non-GAAPmeasure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details
