International Game Technology : IGT Expands DC Lottery's Instant Ticket Portfolio with High-Performing Games

LONDON - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter 'IGT'), signed a one-year contract extension with the District of Columbia's Office of Lottery and Gaming (DC Lottery) to provide instant ticket games and related services through December 1, 2021. The extension allows for the Lottery to exercise an additional three one-year extension options.

IGT has been a print vendor for the DC Lottery since 2014. During this time, IGT has developed multiple tickets for the DC Lottery, ranging in price from $1 to $10. IGT also helped the DC Lottery launch exciting initiatives such as Super Ticket™ and three money-themed games. Additional games that have been successful for the DC Lottery are holiday themes and those inspired by popular slot games that support a variety of innovative designs and well-known licensed content.

'The DC Lottery, with guidance and expertise from IGT, continuously looks at ways to bring new, compelling instant ticket products to our players,' said Beth Bresnahan, DC Lottery Executive Director.'The DC Lottery looks forward to continuing to deliver high-quality lottery games from IGT today, and in the future.'

'IGT has worked closely with the DC Lottery over the last six years to deliver games that engage and attract new players while delivering outstanding player experiences,' said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery.'IGT is pleased to continue working with the DC Lottery, and we look forward to helping the Lottery reach its sales goals by enhancing its instant ticket portfolio with compelling new content.'

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will deliver a comprehensive range of instant ticket services for the DC Lottery including game planning and marketing, research and analytics, graphics support, and the production and printing of instant tickets. These player-centric services help ensure the long-term success for the DC Lottery and deliver innovative content for players.

