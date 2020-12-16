Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Game Technology PLC    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Game Technology : IGT Expands DC Lottery's Instant Ticket Portfolio with High-Performing Games

12/16/2020 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IGT Expands DC Lottery's Instant Ticket Portfolio with High-Performing Games

LONDON - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter 'IGT'), signed a one-year contract extension with the District of Columbia's Office of Lottery and Gaming (DC Lottery) to provide instant ticket games and related services through December 1, 2021. The extension allows for the Lottery to exercise an additional three one-year extension options.

IGT has been a print vendor for the DC Lottery since 2014. During this time, IGT has developed multiple tickets for the DC Lottery, ranging in price from $1 to $10. IGT also helped the DC Lottery launch exciting initiatives such as Super Ticket™ and three money-themed games. Additional games that have been successful for the DC Lottery are holiday themes and those inspired by popular slot games that support a variety of innovative designs and well-known licensed content.

'The DC Lottery, with guidance and expertise from IGT, continuously looks at ways to bring new, compelling instant ticket products to our players,' said Beth Bresnahan, DC Lottery Executive Director.'The DC Lottery looks forward to continuing to deliver high-quality lottery games from IGT today, and in the future.'

'IGT has worked closely with the DC Lottery over the last six years to deliver games that engage and attract new players while delivering outstanding player experiences,' said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery.'IGT is pleased to continue working with the DC Lottery, and we look forward to helping the Lottery reach its sales goals by enhancing its instant ticket portfolio with compelling new content.'

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will deliver a comprehensive range of instant ticket services for the DC Lottery including game planning and marketing, research and analytics, graphics support, and the production and printing of instant tickets. These player-centric services help ensure the long-term success for the DC Lottery and deliver innovative content for players.

For more information about IGT, visit igt.com. Follow IGT on Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the 'Company') and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'would,' 'should,' 'shall', 'continue,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'future,' 'guidance,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'will,' 'possible,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project' or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

# # #

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2020 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Note: Documents in PDF format require the Adobe Acrobat Reader®. If you experience problems with PDF documents, please download the latest version of the Reader®

Disclaimer

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
05:41pINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Expands DC Lottery's Instant Ticket Portfoli..
PU
09:18aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Climb Premarket Wednesday
MT
07:37aInternational Game Technology Installs New Casino Management System at South ..
MT
06:46aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT ADVANTAGE Casino Management System to Maximi..
PR
12/15INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT PlayDigital Drives Advancement of Digital Ga..
PU
12/10INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Truist Conference December 2020
PU
12/07SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Monday
MT
12/07SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Hanging on for Narrow Gains
MT
12/07SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
12/07SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Monday
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 533 M - -
Net income 2020 -652 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,66x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 3 126 M 3 126 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 11 791
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
International Game Technology PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 14,59 $
Last Close Price 15,26 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Sala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Pellicioli Chairman
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Alberto Dessy Independent Non-Executive Director
James Francis McCann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC1.94%3 126
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-16.18%44 202
SANDS CHINA LTD.-17.17%35 535
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC57.37%33 250
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.14%33 169
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB187.23%20 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ