International Game Technology : IGT Extends Agreement with Global Payments to Provide Players with Digital Access to Funds for Cashless Wagering

LONDON - Feb. 16, 2021 - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation ('IGT'), has extended its agreement with supplier Global Payments Gaming Solutions ('Global Payments') to continue enabling guaranteed Automated Clearing House (ACH) bank funds transfers through seamless integration with IGT's proprietary IGTPay™ payment gateway. The agreement extends IGT's previous agreement with Global Payments to a minimum term of five years.

Once a player registers with Global Payments' VIP Preferred® service via IGTPay, they can transfer funds digitally between their bank account and Cashless Wagering Account in a single step, without having to enter their information for each transaction.

'Our solutions drive industry-leading gaming experiences,'saidChristopher Justice, president, Global Payments Gaming Solutions. 'This agreement enables IGT to access our VIP Preferred network, the industry's premier way to provide gaming patrons easy and convenient access to funding via bank accounts,providing a seamless and frictionless way to access cash for gaming.More than 3.5 million patrons rely on Global Payments' VIP Preferred for simple, secure, and responsible play.'

'Players are more likely to embrace cashless technology when the experience is simple, convenient, and offers a wide range of funding sources, including direct, secure access to their bank accounts,'said Ryan Reddy, IGT Vice President, VLT, Systems and Payments Products. 'As cashless adoption continues to grow in the gaming industry, we're proud to offer Global Payments' trusted and proven service to our customers and their patrons as an integrated feature of our proprietary IGTPay funding gateway.'

Global Payments, which processes approximately $5 billion in transactions each year, provides IGT with one of four types of funding sources available to players through the IGTPay gateway. In addition to bank account access, players can also access credit card, debit card, and eWallet accounts to fund their Cashless Wagering Accounts. The IGTPay solution can include support from IGT'sexperienced Payments team, which provides all aspects of payment-related services.

IGT's relationship with Global Payments began in 2016 as a digital funding transfer method for IGT's iLottery product offering. The relationship expanded in 2018 through its integration with the IGTPay online payment gateway for its digital PlayLottery offering and has since expanded across IGT's digital verticals. It is now also available for land-based cashless gaming through IGT's turnkey Resort Wallet™ product suite, part of the IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system product family.

IGT's Resort Wallet solution offers two flexible variations of IGT's cashless offering for land-based casinos: cardless and carded. The player's PIN-protected Cashless Wagering Account can fund both variations either digitally through bank accounts, credit cards, debit cards, and eWallets via IGTPay, or through cash deposits at the casino cashier, kiosks and slot machines.

With Resort Wallet cardless cashless, players use a mobile app to access their Cashless Wagering Account, tap their smartphone on a slot machine to card in, and transfer funds electronically to the game. For carded cashless, players use a loyalty club card to access their Cashless Wagering Account, insert their card into a slot machine, and transfer the funds into the game. Funds in the Cashless Wagering Account are securely maintained for the next play session or property visit, and players can also transfer funds between slot machines onsite, as well as between a casino's other properties.

