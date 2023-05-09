Advanced search
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-08 pm EDT
27.40 USD   -0.33%
06:48aInternational Game Technology : IGT First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation
06:48aInternational Game Technology : Earning Documents
06:44aEarnings Flash (IGT) INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY Posts Q1 Revenue $1.06B
International Game Technology : IGT First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation

05/09/2023 | 06:48am EDT
Period ended March 31, 2023

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this presentation is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this presentation are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non- recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period- to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency or constant FX is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the month end exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Momentum Across All Operating Segments

Fuels Strong Start to Year

Q1'23 revenue exceeds expectations

Accelerated Global Lottery same-store sales growth

High-teens increase for Global Gaming and PlayDigital

24% operating income margin at high end of outlook on better-than-expected Global Gaming margin

Adjusted EBITDA* of $449 million among the highest level in Company history despite impact of non-core asset sales

Further improvement in leverage profile

4

Global Lottery Growth Driven by New Games,

Portfolio Optimization & Elevated Jackpot Activity

Q1'23 global same-store sales up 8%, the fastest growth in the last six quarters

Italy same-store sales increase over 10% on new games & portfolio optimization strategies

10eLotto growth helped by Gong add-on game

Scratch & Win portfolio expanded with new €25 and €0.50 games

7% same-store sales growth in North America & Rest of world

Benefit from elevated sales related to $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot

iLottery sales rose 80+%

Strong eInstant performance worldwide

U.S. growth accentuated by multi-jurisdiction jackpots

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 09 May 2023


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 177 M - -
Net income 2023 300 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 5 471 M 5 471 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 10 685
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
International Game Technology PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,40 $
Average target price 34,08 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent L. Sadusky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Marco Sala Chairman
Alberto Dessy Independent Non-Executive Director
James Francis McCann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC20.81%5 471
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC37.02%34 478
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.10%29 608
EVOLUTION AB26.65%27 076
SANDS CHINA LTD0.77%26 914
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED23.79%16 853
