International Game Technology : IGT PlayDigital MegaJackpots WAP Expansion in New Jersey Leads to Colossal Jackpot Win at BetMGM

Lucky BetMGM online player wins more than $900,000 on IGT's MegaJackpots® Cleopatra® slot game

LONDON - Feb. 10, 2021 - International Game Technology PLC ('IGT') (NYSE:IGT) announced today that New Jersey's favorite online Wide Area Progressive (WAP) slot product, IGT PlayDigital's MegaJackpots, awarded a $916,149 jackpot to a lucky BetMGM player on Jan. 27, 2021. BetMGM was the most recent operator to join IGT's legendary MegaJackpots WAP link for the Garden State when it added the games to its game library in January 2021.

'When BetMGM introduced IGT PlayDigital's MegaJackpots games to our platform, we immediately saw the increased excitement among our jackpot players, not to mention the positive impact on our business,' said Matthew Sunderland, BetMGM VP of Gaming.'Offering uniquely compelling games such as those in IGT's MegaJackpots portfolio allow us to grow and deliver next-level, loyalty-driven gaming experiences.'

'IGT PlayDigital customers around the world are seeking out innovative PlayCasino solutions such as MegaJackpots WAP games to differentiate their casinos, achieve growth and engage players who are spending more time at home and on their mobile devices,' said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. 'The recent WAP jackpot hit at BetMGM exemplifies the unique level of excitement that only MegaJackpots games introduce to an online casino and the impressive rewards that they can deliver.'

IGT PlayDigital introduced its WAP MegaJackpots games in New Jersey in 2018, following several successful years with the product in international markets. As New Jersey's premier online slots jackpot product, MegaJackpots' jackpots re-set at $500,000 and grow with play. Today, online slot players throughout New Jersey can enjoy a range of MegaJackpots game themes such as Cleopatra, Golden Goddess®, Ocean Belles®, Siberian Storm® and more.

For more information on IGT PlayDigital games visit https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/igt-casino-lounge.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

# # #

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Note: Documents in PDF format require the Adobe Acrobat Reader®. If you experience problems with PDF documents, please download the latest version of the Reader®