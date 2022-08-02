Log in
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation
PU
06:52aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : Earning Documents
PU
06:42aEarnings Flash (IGT) INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY Posts Q2 Revenue $1.02B
MT
International Game Technology : IGT Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

08/02/2022
Period ended June 30, 2022

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures are identified with an asterisk (*) upon their first use in the presentation. Definitions of non-GAAP measures are included below.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter settlement fund, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non- recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter settlement fund, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using our diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency or constant FX is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the month end exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Strong Operating Fundamentals Driving Compelling Capital Returns

Double-digit revenue growth for Q2'22 and H1'22 periods, at constant currency and net of PY discrete Lottery benefits

Contributions from each operating segment, led by Global Gaming growth

22% operating income margin at high end of expectations

Substantial increase in Global Gaming profitability; resilience in Global Lottery margin

Adjusted EBITDA* in line with prior year at constant currency

Global Gaming performance offsets ~$60M of prior year Lottery discrete benefits Adjusted EBITDA margin remains among highest level in Company history

Significant capital returned to shareholders

Annualized dividend implies 4+% yield at current share price

Enhanced by YTD share repurchases

GROW

OPTIMIZEINNOVATE

*Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 2 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in Appendix for further details

Profits Bolstered by Lottery Leadership and

Predictable, Recurring Revenue Streams

~80% of total revenue is recurring in nature

Lottery revenue and profit streams backed by long-term contracts with average 6 years remaining(1)

Segment Revenue Contribution

Segment Operating Income

Contribution

2%

4%

3%

25%

15%

41%

31%

80%

81%

57%

65%

FY'19

LTM Q2'22

-5%

FY'19

LTM Q2'22

Lottery

Gaming

Digital & Betting

Lottery Gaming

Digital & Betting

Note: Segment Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA contributions exclude Corporate Support Expense and Other line items

  1. Average years remaining calculated on revenue-weighted basis, including extension options

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Contribution

3%

26%17%

74%80%

-1%

FY'19

LTM Q2'22

Lottery

Gaming

Digital & Betting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 139 M - -
Net income 2022 256 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 3 797 M 3 797 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 393
Free-Float 49,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,71 $
Average target price 33,66 $
Spread / Average Target 79,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent L. Sadusky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Marco Sala Chairman
Alberto Dessy Independent Non-Executive Director
James Francis McCann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC-35.28%3 797
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.60%25 722
EVOLUTION AB-24.74%20 437
SANDS CHINA LTD1.65%19 032
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-29.61%17 866
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-19.19%16 521