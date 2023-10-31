Period ended September 30, 2023
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition and measures, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the various factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including management's discussion and analysis of potential or actual impacts to operations and financial performance. Nothing in this presentation is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this presentation are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non- recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period- to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures (a component of investing cash flows) and payments on license obligations (a component of financing cash flows). Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents free cash flow excluding the net of tax cash payments in connection with material litigation (e.g. DDI / Benson Matter). To enhance investor understanding of the Company's performance in comparison with the prior year, the Company excluded the net of cash impacts related to the settlement of the DDI / Benson Matter. Management believes adjusted free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's performance.
Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Strong KPIs Across Segments
Drive YTD Revenue & Profit Growth
Revenue up 2% YTD; up 8% excluding Italy commercial services,(1) with growth across segments
Double-digit increases for Global Gaming and PlayDigital
Mid-single-digit growth in Global Lottery (ex-Italy commercial services)
YTD operating income margin rose 8%; 23% margin includes strongest margin ever for a Q3 period
Adjusted EBITDA* margin expanded 200 bps to ~42% in YTD period
On track to achieve FY'23 outlook
(1)Italy commercial services business was sold in September 2022
*Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 2 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in Appendix for further details
Sustained, Steady Global Lottery Growth;
Important Extensions Bolster Contract Portfolio
YTD same-store sales (SSS) up 4% on strength in Italy and elevated multi-state jackpot activity
Italy SSS increased 7.8% with growth across game types
U.S. & Rest of world SSS up 3.4%
Secured key global facilities management (FM) contract extensions with best-in-class technology and solutions
Extended California FM contract for seven years, through October 2033
Signed 10-year FM contract extension in Kentucky, including iLottery, through July 2036
iLottery sales increased 50+%; important progress on key growth initiatives
Unmatched Global Lottery Leadership
on Display at NASPL
Select NASPL Product Highlights:
GameFlex 48
Digital Menu Board
Retailer Pro S2
LotteryLink
iLottery Solutions
Innovative Hardware and Popular Games Drive
Broad-based Success in Global Gaming
YTD revenue up 12%, operating income up 34%
Unit shipments up 10% YTD, complemented by 7% increase in ASPs; maintain leading North American share
DiamondRS™ driving 40+% market share in mechanical reel stepper shipments
Magic Treasures™ Dragon and Magic Treasures™ Tiger rank among top ten New
Core Video Games*
MLP success fueling fifth consecutive quarterly increase in installed base
PeakCurve cabinet ranked #1 Portrait Upright Cabinet in the Market*
Prosperity Link™ installed base exceeds 3,500 units; Mystery of the Lamp™ strong with 400+ units and growing quickly
*Per October 2023 Eilers & Krejcik Gaming research
on
G2E Highlights: We've Got Game!
Premium/Leased Games
For Sale Games
SkyRise™
DiamondRS™
PeakCurve™ 49
PeakCurve™ 49
DiamondRS™ 27
PeakBarTop™
Premium
Driving momentum in MLP
Launch of award-winning hardware
Video WAP growth
Focus on innovation with proven game mechanics
Expanding stepper leadership
Leveraging extensive brand portfolio
PlayDigital Driving Growth Through Innovative
Product Strategies
Key content strategies support strong iGaming GGR growth
More than doubled capacity to create new game titles to ~60/year
Distinctive capabilities provide compelling value to customers and players alike
Delivering bespoke iCasino games (e.g., Caesars Cleopatra® with Caesars Palace
Online Casino; Fort Knox™ Cleopatra™ for FanDuel Casino)
Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold™ Gold Spin™ is first-ever U.S. omnichannel jackpot game
Unique user engagement tools drive productivity and richer player experience
Live streaming sports and sports betting functionality deployed on PeakBarTop™ and CrystalFlex™
Strong Foundation for Growth & Value Creation
On Track with
FY'23 and FY'25
Financial Goals
Showcased Strong
Pipeline of Innovative
Solutions at Recent
Trade Shows
Momentum
with Key ESG
Initiatives
Strategic
Evaluation
Continues to
Progress
