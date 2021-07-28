International Game Technology : IGT Wheel of Fortune® Slots and Powerbucks® Slots Award Two Massive Jackpots in June

NEWS RELEASE

IGT Wheel of Fortune® Slots and Powerbucks® Slots Award Two Massive Jackpots in June

7/28/2021

LONDON - July 28, 2021 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that Wheel of Fortune Slots and Powerbucks® slots continued making millionaires in June by awarding two huge jackpots.

Lucky slot players won the following million dollar-plus jackpots on IGT games:

On June 3, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,110,065 playing Wheel of Fortune Cash Link™ Exotic Far East in Ontario, Canada.

On June 28, a Wheel of Fortune Slots player won $1,544,325 playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin™ Triple Red Hot 7s™ at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.

IGT Powerbucks slots have paid 30 jackpots of $1 million or more since its Canadian debut in 2016. Wheel of Fortune slots have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.3 billion in jackpots since its launch in 1996.

About IGT

