  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  International Game Technology PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

International Game Technology : IGT Wheel of Fortune® Slots and Powerbucks® Slots Award Two Massive Jackpots in June

07/28/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

IGT Wheel of Fortune® Slots and Powerbucks® Slots Award Two Massive Jackpots in June

7/28/2021

LONDON - July 28, 2021 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that Wheel of Fortune Slots and Powerbucks® slots continued making millionaires in June by awarding two huge jackpots.

Lucky slot players won the following million dollar-plus jackpots on IGT games:

On June 3, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,110,065 playing Wheel of Fortune Cash Link™ Exotic Far East in Ontario, Canada.

On June 28, a Wheel of Fortune Slots player won $1,544,325 playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin™ Triple Red Hot 7s™ at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.

IGT Powerbucks slots have paid 30 jackpots of $1 million or more since its Canadian debut in 2016. Wheel of Fortune slots have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.3 billion in jackpots since its launch in 1996.

For more information, visit IGT.com/promotions/wofslots25 or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGTJackpots. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/igtjackpots and on Instagram at instagram.com/igtgamingna/. Watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in

1

more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About "Wheel of Fortune"

Reaching more than 25 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on television. Trademarked as America's Game™, it has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, both divisions of ViacomCBS.

# # #

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

©2021 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its aCliates or its licensors.

2

Disclaimer

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
