LONDON - July 10, 2024 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its Wheel of Fortune and Powerbucks™ slots awarded six life-changing jackpots in June.

Lucky slots players won the following million-dollar-plus jackpots last month:

On June 8, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $2,752,887 playing Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond™ at Colusa Casino Resort in Colusa, Calif.

On June 12, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $1,568,632 playing Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond™ at the California Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev.

On June 13, a Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,245,154 playing Cleopatra™ Grand at the Chances Salmon Arm casino in British Columbia, Canada.

On June 15, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $1,400,527 playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7's™ at Valley View Casino & Hotel in Valley Center, Calif.

On June 25, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $1,593,457 playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin™ Triple Gold™ at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

On June 27, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,091,060 playing Wheel of Fortune Latin Getaways™ in Ontario, Canada.



IGT Powerbucks slots have paid 59 jackpots of $1 million or more since their Canadian debut in 2016. Wheel of Fortune slots have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.5 billion in jackpots since their launch in 1996.



About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

