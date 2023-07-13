NEWS RELEASE
IGT Wheel of Fortune and Powerbucks Slots Deliver
Three Million-Dollar-Plus Jackpots in June
7/13/2023
IGT Powerbucks slots awards its 50th jackpot of more than $1 million dollars in Canada
LONDON - July 13, 2023 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its
Wheel of Fortune® and Powerbucks™ slots awarded three million-dollar-plus jackpots in June.
Lucky slots players won the following jackpots last month:
On June 25, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,533,377 playing Wheel of Fortune Hawaiian
Getaway™ in New Brunswick, Canada.
On June 27, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $1,330,134 playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double
Emeralds™ at Michael Gaughan Airport Slots at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nev.
On June 30, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,029,546 playing Wheel of Fortune Latin Getaways™
in Ontario, Canada.
IGT Powerbucks slots have paid 50 jackpots of $1 million or more since their Canadian debut in 2016.
Wheel of Fortune slots have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.5 billion in jackpots since
their launch in 1996.
For more information, visit IGT.com or go to Facebook, follow us on Twitter, or watch IGT videos on
YouTube.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players
across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital.
Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational
expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players
and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in
more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service,
integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit
www.igt.com.
About "Wheel of Fortune"
Reaching more than 25 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on
television. Trademarked as America's Game™, it has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for
Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony
Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by
ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, both divisions of ViacomCBS.
# # #
Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1
(401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
© 2023 IGT
©2023 Califon Productions, Inc.
The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT,
its a
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 21:03:04 UTC.