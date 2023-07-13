NEWS RELEASE

IGT Wheel of Fortune and Powerbucks Slots Deliver

Three Million-Dollar-Plus Jackpots in June

7/13/2023

IGT Powerbucks slots awards its 50th jackpot of more than $1 million dollars in Canada

LONDON - July 13, 2023 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its

Wheel of Fortune® and Powerbucks™ slots awarded three million-dollar-plus jackpots in June.

Lucky slots players won the following jackpots last month:

On June 25, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,533,377 playing Wheel of Fortune Hawaiian

Getaway™ in New Brunswick, Canada.

On June 27, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $1,330,134 playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double

Emeralds™ at Michael Gaughan Airport Slots at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nev.

On June 30, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,029,546 playing Wheel of Fortune Latin Getaways™

in Ontario, Canada.

IGT Powerbucks slots have paid 50 jackpots of $1 million or more since their Canadian debut in 2016.

Wheel of Fortune slots have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.5 billion in jackpots since

their launch in 1996.

