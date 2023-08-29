LONDON - Aug. 29, 2023 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that it has reached a 5-year agreement with the McKenna Institute at the University of New Brunswick (UNB) to fund the expansion of the university's software curriculum.

As part of the agreement, IGT will fund the creation of two new faculty positions and an innovation director role, and will work closely with the university and the McKenna Institute to create research and educational opportunities in the subjects of AI, data science and gaming software and hardware platforms and automation. IGT will also fund contributions towards technology and scholarships.

"IGT's investment in innovation will help UNB and the McKenna Institute establish New Brunswick as a national center for design in regulated gaming technologies. It will provide our students with increased opportunities to use AI and data science to develop knowledge and skills in a field that is in high demand," said Dr. Paul Mazerolle, UNB's president and vice-chancellor."On behalf of everyone at UNB, I wish to thank IGT for its commitment to developing the next generation of talent for the gaming industry and beyond."

"We're excited to establish this strategic agreement between IGT, UNB and the McKenna Institute to fortify gaming technology, data science and artificial intelligence platforms at UNB," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming."IGT's strong commitment to New Brunswick takes an important step forward with our establishment of this significant research and educational partnership in the region. Our investment can greatly foster the development of a larger and more effectively aligned talent pipeline in gaming-related technologies."

The McKenna Institute at UNB endeavors to actively position New Brunswick as a globally competitive digital economy. The institute works with business, academia and government on a number of initiatives including fostering digital literacy, attracting top talent to New Brunswick, idea generation, growth acceleration, support for research and development, and job creation for the region. The McKenna institute and UNB's faculty of computer science are investing in practical, agile solutions to advance the development of digital industries across New Brunswick in a rapidly digitizing world.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About The McKenna Institute

Founded in 2021, The McKenna Institute builds upon the life's work of its benefactor, The Honourable Frank McKenna, PC, OC, ONB, QC, serving as a catalyst and a connector for academia, industry and government to foster a globally competitive digital economy and society. For more information, visit www.unb.ca/mckenna.

About the University of New Brunswick

The University of New Brunswick (UNB) is Canada's oldest English-language university, and New Brunswick's only national comprehensive university. Founded in 1785, the multi-campus institution has a rich history as well as a dynamic focus on innovation, experiential learning and entrepreneurship. UNB has more than 9,500 students from nearly 75 countries while several thousand more take UNB courses online and at partner institutions around the world.

