International Game Technology PLC : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below. "The solid results we achieved for this pandemic-impacted year have given us momentum into 2021. They are a result of the vision, agility, and discipline of the IGT team as well as the distinct advantages of our diverse portfolio," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "We also made important strategic progress. The Company undertook a comprehensive reorganization to sharpen our focus on our core competencies and drive structural operational efficiencies. This provides a clear path to increasing shareholder value as we build on our leadership positions with a stronger revenue and profit growth profile." "We generated $866 million in cash from operating activities during the year, among the highest level in five years, primarily driven by resilient Global Lottery performance and rigorous cost and invested capital controls," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Liquidity improved more than $300 million to over $2.7 billion. As a leaner, stronger Company, we expect leverage to return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12-18 months." Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results All amounts from continuing operations unless otherwise noted Quarter Ended Y/Y Change (%) Constant Currency Change (%) Year Ended Y/Y Change (%) Constant Currency Change (%) December 31, December 31, 2020

2019 2020

2019 (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)



















GAAP Financials:



















Revenue



















Global Lottery 630

568 11% 8% 2,164

2,293 (6)% (6)% Global Gaming 255

476 (46)% (47)% 951

1,739 (45)% (45)% Total revenue 885

1,044 (15)% (17)% 3,115

4,032 (23)% (23)%





















Operating income/(loss)



















Global Lottery 195

154 26% 21% 642

697 (8)% (10)% Global Gaming (39)

59 NA NA (206)

180 NA NA Corporate support expense (20)

(25) 20% 32% (76)

(105) 28% 29% Other(1) (40)

(148) 73% 73% (468)

(294) (59)% (59)% Total operating income/(loss) 96

40 138% 132% (107)

478 NA NA





















Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 251

278 (10)%

595

907 (34)%

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 4

26 (83)%

271

186 46%

Net cash provided by operating activities 255

304 (16)%

866

1,093 (21)%























Cash and cash equivalents 907

655 39%

907

655 39%























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















Adjusted EBITDA



















Global Lottery 313

268 17% 12% 1,086

1,136 (4)% (6)% Global Gaming (2)

115 NA NA (16)

397 NA NA Corporate support expense (16)

(18) 12% 21% (62)

(79) 21% 21% Total Adjusted EBITDA 295

365 (19)% (22)% 1,008

1,454 (31)% (32)% EBITDA from discontinued operations 26

69 (63)%

138

256 (46)%

Adjusted EBITDA - combined 321

435 (26)%

1,146

1,710 (33)%























Free cash flow 201

186 8%

340

530 (36)%

Free cash flow from discontinued operations (10)

9 NA

236

121 94%

Free cash flow - combined 191

195 (2)%

576

651 (12)%























Net debt









7,319

7,390 (1)%

























(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization and goodwill impairment Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Key Highlights: Consolidated:

Generated $866 million in cash from operating activities and $576 million in combined free cash flow during 2020; cash flow performance especially strong in the back half of the year



Achieved $500 million in 2020 temporary cost savings/avoidance

in 2020 temporary cost savings/avoidance

Launched OPtiMa business efficiency program and accelerated timing with $200M+ in targeted savings to be achieved in 2021



Implemented a simplified global organizational structure focused primarily on two business segments: Global Lottery and Global Gaming



Announced agreement to sell Italian B2C gaming businesses for €950 million

Global Lottery:

Delivered highest quarterly segment-level revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in two years in the fourth quarter; full year same-store sales up 7% in North America including the strongest annual growth for instant tickets and draw games in seven years

including the strongest annual growth for instant tickets and draw games in seven years

Awarded long-term contracts with the Czech Republic , Poland and Nebraska lotteries following competitive bid processes in 2020

, and lotteries following competitive bid processes in 2020

In 2020, signed two-year contract extensions with the New York, Tennessee, and Minnesota lotteries; seven-year contract extensions with Western Canada Lottery Corporation and, more recently, with the Jamaica lottery

lottery Global Gaming:

Sequential stability in Global Gaming revenue and profit in the fourth quarter; KPIs stable to improving



2020 product highlights: growing acceptance of cashless solutions with Resort Wallet™ launched at Resorts World Catskills and, more recently, obtaining Nevada regulatory approval; entered Historical Horse Racing market; launched Peak family of cabinets

regulatory approval; entered Historical Horse Racing market; launched Peak family of cabinets

Strong double-digit growth in Digital & Betting for the year Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights: The Company's B2C gaming machine and sports betting activities in Italy have been classified as discontinued operations due to the pending sale of these businesses. Unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release are from continuing operations. Fourth quarter results reflect the continued, global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenue of $885 million compared to $1.04 billion in the prior-year period Global Lottery revenue totals $630 million, up 11% from the prior year

Double-digit same-store sales growth in North America with a return to growth in Italy

with a return to growth in

Reduced by $19 million catch-up adjustment for unspent advertising in Italy

catch-up adjustment for unspent advertising in Global Gaming revenue of $255 million, down 46% from the prior year

Impacted by pandemic-related casino closures and operating restrictions



Sequential stability with the third quarter supported by stable to improving KPIs



Digital & Betting service revenue rose nearly 55% compared to the prior year; overall increase of 4% includes impact of non-recurring software sale in the prior year Operating income of $96 million, up from $40 million in the prior year Goodwill impairment of $99 million in the prior-year period

High profit flow-through of Global Lottery same-store sales growth

Global Gaming impacted by pandemic-related decline in revenue

Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions across segments Net interest expense of $101 million, in line with prior-year period Provision for income taxes of $73 million compared to $2 million Higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in the current period

Income taxes paid of $51 million versus $77 million in the prior year Net loss attributable to IGT was $242 million versus $168 million, driven by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments Net loss attributable to IGT per diluted share of $(1.18) compared to $(0.82) Adjusted EBITDA of $295 million versus $365 million in the prior year Net debt of $7.32 billion compared to $7.39 billion at December 31, 2019; reduced $71 million as reported, $433 million excluding unfavorable foreign currency impact Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights: Year-over-year comparisons reflect the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Total revenue was $3.12 billion versus $4.03 billion in the prior year Global Lottery revenue of $2 .16 billion, down 6%, demonstrating remarkable resilience

.16 billion, down 6%, demonstrating remarkable resilience Global same-store sales stable



Steep recovery in second half driven by double-digit North America same-store sales growth

same-store sales growth Global Gaming revenue was $951 million, down 45%, as the pandemic caused protracted casino closures and operating restrictions around the world Operating loss of $107 million compared to operating income of $478 million in the prior-year period Impact of lower revenue

Goodwill impairment of $296 million in the current year compared to $99 million in the prior year

Benefit of disciplined cost-saving actions across segments Net interest expense of $398 million versus $411 million in the prior year, on lower average cost of debt Provision for income taxes of $28 million versus $131 million in the prior year Pre-tax loss in 2020 compared to income in 2019, in addition to higher valuation allowances on deferred tax assets in 2020

Income taxes paid of $89 million compared to $197 million in the prior year Net loss attributable to IGT was $898 million compared to $19 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher non-cash foreign exchange losses, primarily on Euro-denominated debt instruments, and goodwill impairment Net loss attributable to IGT per diluted share of $(4.39) versus $(0.09) Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.01 billion compared to $1.45 billion Cash from operations was $595 million compared to $907 million in 2019, relatively resilient despite pandemic impact, on solid Global Lottery financial results and diligent invested capital management Capital expenditures of $255 million versus $377 million in the prior year, reflecting focus on cash cost savings during the pandemic Cash and cash equivalents of $907 million as of December 31, 2020, versus $655 million as of December 31, 2019 Cash and Liquidity Update Total liquidity increased over $300 million compared to December 31, 2019, due to strong cash flow generation

compared to December 31, 2019, due to strong cash flow generation At December 31, 2020, liquidity totaled $2.72 billion , comprised of $907 million in unrestricted cash and $1.82 billion available under revolving credit facilities Conference Call and Webcast: March 2, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EST Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event Dial-In Numbers US/ Canada toll-free dial-in number: +1 844 842 7999

toll-free dial-in number: +1 844 842 7999 Outside the US/ Canada toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887

toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887 Conference ID/confirmation code: 4538018

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week

US/ Canada replay number: +1 855 859 2056

replay number: +1 855 859 2056

Outside the US/ Canada replay number: +1 404 537 3406

replay number: +1 404 537 3406

ID/Confirmation code: 4538018 Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding Comparability of Results All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Total Adjusted EBITDA represents loss from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting) restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of on-going operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. EBITDA – discontinued operations represents income from discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA – combined represents Total Adjusted EBITDA plus EBITDA – discontinued operations. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures just mentioned are useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus cash and equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Free cash flow – discontinued operations represents cash flows from operating activities – discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) less cash flows from investing activities – discontinued operations (a GAAP measure). Free cash flow – combined represents Free Cash Flow plus Free Cash Flow – discontinued operations. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders. Constant-currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures. Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190 Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted) GLOBAL LOTTERY

Q4'20

Q4'19

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%) (1)

FY'20

FY'19

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%) (1) Revenue































Service































Operating and facilities management contracts

549

527

4%

1%

1,944

2,126

(9)%

(10)% Upfront license fee amortization

(52)

(49)

(8)%

—%

(200)

(196)

(2)%

—% Operating and facilities management contracts, net

497

479

4%

1%

1,744

1,931

(10)%

(11)% Other

86

66

32%

24%

299

252

18%

17% Total service revenue

583

544

7%

4%

2,043

2,183

(6)%

(7)%

































Product sales

47

24

100%

97%

121

110

10%

10% Total revenue

630

568

11%

8%

2,164

2,293

(6)%

(6)%

































Operating income

195

154

26%

21%

642

697

(8)%

(10)% Adjusted EBITDA(1)

313

268

17%

12%

1,086

1,136

(4)%

(6)%





































Q4'20 Constant Currency Change (%) (1)

Q4'19 Constant Currency Change (%) (1)









FY'20 Constant Currency Change (%) (1)

FY'19 Constant Currency Change (%) (1)







Global same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

8.2%

3.2%









1.6%

4.1%







Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

4.5%

(49.4)%









(17.0)%

(18.3)%







Total

7.9%

(4.6)%









0.1%

1.7%









































North America and Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

10.7%

4.7%









7.3%

5.2%







Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

4.5%

(49.4)%









(17.0)%

(18.3)%







Total

10.1%

(5.5)%









4.7%

2.0%









































Italy same-store sales growth (%)































Instant ticket & draw games

0.4%

(1.3)%









(16.1)%

0.8%









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details



GLOBAL GAMING

Q4'20

Q4'19

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%) (1)

FY'20

FY'19

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%) (1) Revenue































Service































Terminal

85

133

(36)%

(36)%

297

568

(48)%

(47)% Systems, software, and other

81

80

1%

—%

299

350

(14)%

(14)% Total service revenue

166

213

(22)%

(22)%

597

918

(35)%

(35)%

































Product sales































Terminal

59

188

(69)%

(69)%

205

581

(65)%

(65)% Other

30

75

(60)%

(61)%

149

240

(38)%

(38)% Total product sales revenue

89

263

(66)%

(67)%

355

821

(57)%

(57)% Total revenue

255

476

(46)%

(47)%

951

1,739

(45)%

(45)%

































Operating (loss) income

(39)

59

NA

NA

(206)

180

NA

NA Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(2)

115

NA

NA

(16)

397

NA

NA

































Installed base units































Casino

48,232

50,834

(5)%





48,232

50,834

(5)%



Casino - L/T lease (2)

1,068

—

NA





1,068

—

NA



Total installed base units

49,300

50,834

(3)%





49,300

50,834

(3)%





































Installed base units (by geography)































US & Canada

34,275

35,977

(5)%





34,275

35,977

(5)%



Rest of world

15,025

14,857

1%





15,025

14,857

1%



Total installed base units

49,300

50,834

(3)%





49,300

50,834

(3)%





































Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $































US & Canada

$27.88

$40.29

(31)%





$24.34

$40.31

(40)%



Rest of world

$3.33

$7.75

(57)%





$3.67

$8.50

(57)%



Total yields

$20.32

$31.08

(35)%





$18.06

$31.45

(43)%





































Global machine units sold































New/expansion

666

1,811

(63)%





3,046

5,814

(48)%



Replacement

3,662

11,808

(69)%





11,616

36,262

(68)%



Total machine units sold

4,328

13,619

(68)%





14,662

42,076

(65)%





































US & Canada machine units sold































New/expansion

668

1,405

(52)%





2,753

4,116

(33)%



Replacement

2,636

5,986

(56)%





8,009

16,903

(53)%



Total machine units sold

3,304

7,391

(55)%





10,762

21,019

(49)%





































Rest of world machine units sold































New/expansion

(2)

406

NA





293

1,698

(83)%



Replacement

1,026

5,822

(82)%





3,607

19,359

(81)%



Total machine units sold

1,024

6,228

(84)%





3,900

21,057

(81)%







































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units



GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)

Q4'20

Q4'19

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%) (1)

FY'20

FY'19

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%) (1) Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $































US & Canada

14,200

14,900

(5)%





14,200

15,100

(6)%



Rest of world

10,400

11,900

(13)%





12,400

11,700

6%



Total ASP

13,300

13,500

(1)%





13,800

13,400

3%





































Gaming systems revenue

38

58

(35)%





136

213

(36)%



CONSOLIDATED































Revenue (by geography)































US & Canada

489

580

(16)%

(16)%

1,748

2,236

(22)%

(22)% Italy

266

237

12%

4%

862

949

(9)%

(12)% Rest of world

131

228

(43)%

(44)%

505

846

(40)%

(40)% Total revenue

885

1,044

(15)%

(17)%

3,115

4,032

(23)%

(23)%





































































































Digital & Betting Revenue (2)

47

45

4%

2%

170

130

31%

31%



































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Included within consolidated revenue



DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - ITALY B2C KPIs

Q4'20

Q4'19

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%) (1)

FY'20

FY'19

Y/Y Change (%)

Constant Currency Change (%) (1) Italy installed base units































VLT - Operator

10,774

11,020

(2)%





10,774

11,020

(2)%



AWP

36,168

40,892

(12)%





36,168

40,892

(12)%



Total Italy installed base units

46,942

51,912

(10)%





46,942

51,912

(10)%





































Italy wagers (€)































VLT

228

1,414





(84)%

2,062

5,669





(64)% AWP

239

958





(75)%

1,719

3,690





(53)%

































Italy sports betting wagers (€)

233

298





(22)%

767

1,050





(27)% Italy sports betting payout (%)

82.9%

83.3%





—%

82.4%

83.1%





(1)%



































































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details



International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Service revenue 748,932

756,653

2,639,558

3,100,868 Product sales 136,193

286,875

475,898

930,889 Total revenue 885,125

1,043,528

3,115,456

4,031,757















Cost of services 439,816

445,158

1,633,899

1,777,225 Cost of product sales 103,096

157,254

345,800

558,011 Selling, general and administrative 195,895

229,163

706,895

849,620 Research and development 50,837

65,936

190,948

266,241 Restructuring (1,910)

3,002

45,045

24,855 Goodwill impairment —

99,000

296,000

99,000 Other operating expense (income), net 1,282

3,632

4,334

(21,111) Total operating expenses 789,016

1,003,145

3,222,921

3,553,841















Operating income (loss) 96,109

40,383

(107,465)

477,916















Interest expense, net (100,799)

(101,391)

(397,916)

(410,875) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (155,449)

(101,742)

(308,898)

39,874 Other income (expense), net 990

(3,954)

(33,428)

21,092 Total non-operating expenses (255,258)

(207,087)

(740,242)

(349,909)















(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes (159,149)

(166,704)

(847,707)

128,007 Provision for income taxes 72,747

2,270

27,698

130,757 Loss from continuing operations (231,896)

(168,974)

(875,405)

(2,750) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 11,751

30,589

36,681

114,408 Net (loss) income (220,145)

(138,385)

(838,724)

111,658 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations 23,830

27,877

63,926

126,144 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations (1,979)

1,436

(4,760)

4,539 Net loss attributable to IGT PLC (241,996)

(167,698)

(897,890)

(19,025)















Net loss from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted (1.25)

(0.96)

(4.59)

(0.63) Net loss attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic and diluted (1.18)

(0.82)

(4.39)

(0.09)















Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted 204,857

204,435

204,725

204,373 International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ thousands)

Unaudited













December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents 907,015

654,628

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 199,246

220,962

Trade and other receivables, net 846,128

875,263

Inventories 169,207

161,790

Other current assets 479,649

513,015

Assets held for sale 838,840

208,379

Total current assets 3,440,085

2,634,037

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 1,068,121

1,205,592

Property, plant and equipment, net 131,602

146,055

Operating lease right-of-use assets 288,196

296,751

Goodwill 4,713,489

4,931,235

Intangible assets, net 1,577,354

1,749,614

Other non-current assets 1,773,641

1,917,751

Assets held for sale —

763,555

Total non-current assets 9,552,403

11,010,553

Total assets 12,992,488

13,644,590











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable 1,126,043

1,059,033

Current portion of long-term debt 392,672

462,155

Short-term borrowings 480

3,193

Other current liabilities 846,273

758,818

Liabilities held for sale 249,573

185,152

Total current liabilities 2,615,041

2,468,351

Long-term debt, less current portion 7,857,086

7,600,169

Deferred income taxes 333,010

393,040

Operating lease liabilities 266,227

272,350

Other non-current liabilities 359,961

395,866

Liabilities held for sale —

29,836

Total non-current liabilities 8,816,284

8,691,261

Total liabilities 11,431,325

11,159,612

Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity 776,737

1,658,262

Non-controlling interests 784,426

826,716

Total shareholders' equity 1,561,163

2,484,978

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,992,488

13,644,590

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ thousands) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities













Net (loss) income (220,145)

(138,385)

(838,724)

111,658 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 11,751

30,589

36,681

114,408 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations:













Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 155,449

101,742

308,898

(39,874) Depreciation 89,992

103,867

354,854

385,987 Amortization of upfront license fees 54,856

51,109

210,432

205,739 Amortization 50,900

57,902

211,340

227,956 Deferred income taxes 28,313

(70,883)

(78,207)

(68,293) Debt issuance cost amortization 5,579

5,432

21,327

22,436 Stock-based compensation 3,826

6,468

(6,877)

26,514 Goodwill impairment —

99,000

296,000

99,000 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (2)

—

28,265

11,964 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (482)

610

(27)

(64,714) Other non-cash items, net (1,175)

1,980

(1,675)

18,942 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions and acquisitions:













Accounts payable 49,287

21,499

4,595

28,247 Inventories 26,063

60,597

16,628

84,472 Trade and other receivables (95,495)

(55,464)

73,578

(49,267) Other assets and liabilities 115,815

63,575

31,076

20,981 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 251,030

278,460

594,802

907,340 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 4,287

25,970

270,829

185,795 Net cash provided by operating activities 255,317

304,430

865,631

1,093,135















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (50,210)

(92,142)

(254,689)

(377,248) Proceeds from sale of assets 2,929

23,300

9,251

123,855 Other (286)

(274)

12,151

5,851 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (47,567)

(69,116)

(233,287)

(247,542) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (14,051)

(17,226)

(35,284)

(64,648) Net cash used in investing activities (61,618)

(86,342)

(268,571)

(312,190)















Cash flows from financing activities













Principal payments on long-term debt (175,000)

—

(988,379)

(1,264,647) Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities (28,560)

(35,077)

67,138

(34,324) Payments of debt issuance costs (105)

(1,143)

(21,584)

(25,930) Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt —

(91)

(25,000)

(8,689) Proceeds from long-term debt —

—

750,000

1,397,025 Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings 475

2,452

(7,135)

(32,067) Dividends paid —

(40,887)

(40,887)

(163,503) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (32,309)

(18,404)

(32,309)

(98,788) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (497)

(971)

(136,389)

(136,655) Capital increase - non-controlling interests 4,778

130

8,112

1,499 Other (2,828)

(2,397)

(11,426)

(10,195) Net cash used in financing activities (234,046)

(96,388)

(437,859)

(376,274)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (40,347)

121,700

159,201

404,671 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 29,971

8,893

75,770

(22,197) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,139,598

763,658

894,251

511,777 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,129,222

894,251

1,129,222

894,251 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations 22,961

18,661

22,961

18,661 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing operations 1,106,261

875,590

1,106,261

875,590















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:













Interest paid (37,433)

(28,175)

(409,560)

(400,022) Income taxes paid (50,761)

(77,495)

(89,006)

(196,831) International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ thousands) Unaudited













December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022

1,003,822

1,491,328 4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023

1,038,052

948,382 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023

60,791

60,885 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024

609,742

557,331 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025

1,091,641

1,089,959 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

913,330

835,105 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

744,155

743,387 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

608,400

556,403 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

743,125

— Senior Secured Notes

6,813,058

6,282,780









Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023

1,044,028

1,317,389 Long-term debt, less current portion

7,857,086

7,600,169









4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2020

—

434,789 5.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due June 2020

—

27,366 Euro Term Loan Facility due January 2023

392,672

— Current portion of long-term debt

392,672

462,155









Short-term borrowings

480

3,193 Total debt

8,250,238

8,065,517









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

907,015

654,628 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024

23,937

20,464









Net debt

7,319,286

7,390,425









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ thousands) Unaudited

























For the three months ended December 31, 2020



Global Lottery

Global Gaming

Business Segment Total

Corporate and Other

Total IGT PLC Loss from continuing operations

















(231,896) Provision for income taxes

















72,747 Interest expense, net

















100,799 Foreign exchange loss, net

















155,449 Other non-operating income, net

















(990) Operating income (loss)

194,725

(38,763)

155,962

(59,853)

96,109 Depreciation

54,000

35,801

89,801

191

89,992 Amortization - service revenue (1)

54,856

—

54,856

—

54,856 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8,347

2,152

10,499

796

11,295 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

39,605

39,605 Restructuring

67

(1,819)

(1,752)

(158)

(1,910) Stock-based compensation

839

745

1,584

2,242

3,826 Other (2)

—

3

3

1,281

1,284 Adjusted EBITDA

312,834

(1,881)

310,953

(15,896)

295,057





















Income from discontinued operations

















11,751 Benefit from income taxes

















(3,517) Interest expense, net

















5 Depreciation

















8,347 Amortization

















9,172 EBITDA - discontinued operations

















25,758





















Adjusted EBITDA - combined

















320,815





















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















251,030 Capital expenditures

















(50,210) Free Cash Flow

















200,820





















Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations

















4,287 Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations

















(14,051) Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations

















(9,764)





















Free Cash Flow - combined

















191,056











































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ thousands) Unaudited

























For the three months ended December 31, 2019



Global Lottery

Global Gaming

Business Segment Total

Corporate and Other

Total IGT PLC Loss from continuing operations

















(168,974) Provision for income taxes

















2,270 Interest expense, net

















101,391 Foreign exchange loss, net

















101,742 Other non-operating expense, net

















3,954 Operating income (loss)

153,946

58,927

212,873

(172,490)

40,383 Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

99,000

99,000 Depreciation

52,622

50,481

103,103

764

103,867 Amortization - service revenue (1)

51,109

—

51,109

—

51,109 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

6,828

2,290

9,118

826

9,944 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

47,958

47,958 Restructuring

1,166

1,404

2,570

432

3,002 Stock-based compensation

1,815

2,273

4,088

2,380

6,468 Other (2)

565

—

565

3,000

3,565 Adjusted EBITDA

268,051

115,375

383,426

(18,130)

365,296





















Income from discontinued operations

















30,589 Provision for income taxes

















10,318 Interest income, net

















(744) Depreciation

















15,105 Amortization

















14,130 EBITDA - discontinued operations

















69,398





















Adjusted EBITDA - combined

















434,694





















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















278,460 Capital expenditures

















(92,142) Free Cash Flow

















186,318





















Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations

















25,970 Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations

















(17,226) Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations

















8,744





















Free Cash Flow - combined

















195,062











































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ thousands) Unaudited

























For the year ended December 31, 2020



Global Lottery

Global Gaming

Business Segment Total

Corporate and Other

Total IGT PLC Loss from continuing operations

















(875,405) Provision for income taxes

















27,698 Interest expense, net

















397,916 Foreign exchange loss, net

















308,898 Other non-operating expense, net

















33,428 Operating income (loss)

641,930

(205,657)

436,273

(543,738)

(107,465) Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

296,000

296,000 Depreciation

201,054

152,508

353,562

1,292

354,854 Amortization - service revenue (1)

210,432

—

210,432

—

210,432 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

30,353

7,611

37,964

3,264

41,228 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

170,112

170,112 Restructuring

5,399

33,612

39,011

6,034

45,045 Stock-based compensation

(2,874)

(4,318)

(7,192)

315

(6,877) Other (2)

—

3

3

4,235

4,238 Adjusted EBITDA

1,086,294

(16,241)

1,070,053

(62,486)

1,007,567





















Income from discontinued operations

















36,681 Provision for income taxes

















6,726 Interest expense, net

















172 Depreciation

















44,310 Amortization

















50,314 EBITDA - discontinued operations

















138,203





















Adjusted EBITDA - combined

















1,145,770





















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















594,802 Capital expenditures

















(254,689) Free Cash Flow

















340,113





















Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations

















270,829 Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations

















(35,284) Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations

















235,545





















Free Cash Flow - combined

















575,658











































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ thousands) Unaudited

























For the year ended December 31, 2019



Global Lottery

Global Gaming

Business Segment Total

Corporate and Other

Total IGT PLC Loss from continuing operations

















(2,750) Provision for income taxes

















130,757 Interest expense, net

















410,875 Foreign exchange gain, net

















(39,874) Other non-operating income, net

















(21,092) Operating income (loss)

697,267

179,548

876,815

(398,899)

477,916 Goodwill impairment

—

—

—

99,000

99,000 Depreciation

200,083

182,799

382,882

3,105

385,987 Amortization - service revenue (1)

205,739

—

205,739

—

205,739 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

25,002

8,150

33,152

3,180

36,332 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

191,624

191,624 Restructuring

2,169

18,362

20,531

4,324

24,855 Stock-based compensation

5,669

7,361

13,030

13,484

26,514 Other (2)

566

431

997

5,298

6,295 Adjusted EBITDA

1,136,495

396,651

1,533,146

(78,884)

1,454,262





















Income from discontinued operations

















114,408 Provision for income taxes

















42,352 Interest income, net

















(747) Depreciation

















48,277 Amortization

















51,237 EBITDA - discontinued operations

















255,527





















Adjusted EBITDA - combined

















1,709,789





















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

















907,340 Capital expenditures

















(377,248) Free Cash Flow

















530,092





















Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations

















185,795 Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations

















(64,648) Free Cash Flow - discontinued operations

















121,147





















Free Cash Flow - combined

















651,239











































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-game-technology-plc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301238294.html SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

