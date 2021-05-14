International Game Technology : Annual General Meeting (Form 6-K)

International Game Technology PLC Annual General Meeting

On May 11, 2021, International Game Technology PLC (the 'Company') held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the '2021 AGM'). At the 2021 AGM, 21 matters were considered and acted upon. Each of the resolutions 1 through 22 (other than resolution 5 which was withdrawn due to the director's decision not to stand for re-election subsequent to the issue of the notice of 2021 AGM) were adopted. The number of votes cast for and against, as well as abstentions and broker non-votes, are set forth below.





Resolution 1: To receive and adopt the annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ('Annual Report and Accounts'). FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 367,463,250 48,678 157,593 0 Resolution 2: To approve the directors' remuneration report (excluding the remuneration policy) set out in section 2 of the Annual Report and Accounts. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 366,116,206 1,362,019 191,296 0 Resolution 3i: To approve the directors' remuneration policy (excluding the remuneration report) set out in section 2 of the Annual Report and Accounts. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 321,218,256 46,297,592 153,673 0 Resolution 4: To approve Marco Sala continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the third subsequent annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 365,392,690 2,163,241 113,590 0 Resolution 5: To approve Beatrice Bassey continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. RESOLUTION WITHDRAWN Resolution 6: To approve Massimiliano Chiara continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 355,779,228 11,773,456 116,837 0

Resolution 7: To approve Alberto Dessy continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 354,219,382 13,341,202 108,937 0 Resolution 8: To approve Marco Drago continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 365,122,159 2,431,103 116,259 0

Resolution 9: To approve James McCann continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 347,701,242 19,860,539 107,740 0 Resolution 10: To approve Heather McGregor continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 366,209,495 1,356,299 103,727 0 Resolution 11: To approve Lorenzo Pellicioli continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 350,501,029 17,057,550 110,942 0 Resolution 12: To approve Samantha Ravich continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 353,601,764 13,966,280 101,477 0 Resolution 13: To approve Vincent Sadusky continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 366,174,635 1,358,763 136,123 0

Resolution 14: To approve Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos continuing to hold office as a director of the Company from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 354,176,106 13,357,955 135,460 0 Resolution 15: To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the 2021 AGM until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company at which annual report and accounts are laid before the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 367,497,733 71,269 100,519 0 Resolution 16: To authorize the board of directors of the Company or its audit committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 367,398,523 154,263 116,735 0 Resolution 17: To authorize political donations and expenditure not exceeding £100,000, in total, in accordance with sections 366 and 367 of the Companies Act 2006. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 366,381,292 663,833 624,396 0 Resolution 18: To authorize the directors to allot shares in the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 363,480,639 4,114,824 74,058 0 *Resolution 19: To authorize the directors, if Resolution 18 is passed, to disapply pre-emption rights. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 365,850,218 852,342 966,961 0 *Resolution 20: To authorize the directors, if Resolution 18 is passed and in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 19, to disapply pre-emption rights for the purposes of financing an acquisition or other capital investment. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 366,738,158 845,628 85,735 0

*Resolution 21: To authorize the Company to make off-market purchase of shares in the Company. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 366,944,822 254,402 470,297 0 Resolution 22: To approve the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and authorize the directors to implement and give effect to the plan. FOR AGAINST ABSTENTIONS BROKER NON-VOTES 329,075,150 38,487,592 106,779 0





Notes:

i.The total number of votes cast was 367,515,848 representing 89.67% of voting capital as at May 7, 2020. At the close of business on May 7, 2021, the issued share capital of the Company was 204,986,890 ordinary shares each carrying one vote, 204,986,890 special voting shares each carrying 0.9995 votes, and 50,000 sterling non-voting shares.





* Denotes a special resolution.





