International Game Technology : IGT Slots Pay Out More Than $16 Million in Life-Changing Jackpots in April

LONDON - May 12, 2021 - International Game Technology PLC ('IGT') (NYSE: IGT) announced today that four massive jackpots totaling more than $16 million were awarded on its Megabucks®, Powerbucks®, and Wheel of Fortune ® slots games in April.

Lucky slot players won the following million dollar-plus jackpots on IGT games:

On April 20, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $1,914,302 playing Wheel of Fortune New Orleans at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla.

On April 26, a Megabucks slots player won $10,453,269 playing Megabucks Triple Double Stars ® Wheel at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Nev.

Wheel at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Nev. On April 27, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $2,946,337 playing Wheel of Fortune Double Times Pay 3X4X5X and Design ® game at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.

game at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Also on April 27, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,334,516 playing Wheel of Fortune Hawaiian Getaway in Ontario, Canada.

The $10 million-plus Megabucks jackpot is the largest slots jackpot awarded in Nevada thus far in 2021. IGT Powerbucks Slots have paid 28 jackpots of $1 million or more since its Canadian debut in 2016. Wheel of Fortune slots have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.3 billion in jackpots since its launch in 1995.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

