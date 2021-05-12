Log in
    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
International Game Technology : IGT Slots Pay Out More Than $16 Million in Life-Changing Jackpots in April

05/12/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
IGT Slots Pay Out More Than $16 Million in Life-Changing Jackpots in April

LONDON - May 12, 2021 - International Game Technology PLC ('IGT') (NYSE: IGT) announced today that four massive jackpots totaling more than $16 million were awarded on its Megabucks®, Powerbucks®, and Wheel of Fortune® slots games in April.

Lucky slot players won the following million dollar-plus jackpots on IGT games:

  • On April 20, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $1,914,302 playing Wheel of Fortune New Orleans at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla.
  • On April 26, a Megabucks slots player won $10,453,269 playing Megabucks Triple Double Stars® Wheel at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, Nev.
  • On April 27, a Wheel of Fortune slots player won $2,946,337 playing Wheel of Fortune Double Times Pay 3X4X5X and Design® game at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.
  • Also on April 27, an online Powerbucks slots player won CA$1,334,516 playing Wheel of Fortune Hawaiian Getaway in Ontario, Canada.

The $10 million-plus Megabucks jackpot is the largest slots jackpot awarded in Nevada thus far in 2021. IGT Powerbucks Slots have paid 28 jackpots of $1 million or more since its Canadian debut in 2016. Wheel of Fortune slots have minted over 1,100 millionaires and awarded over $3.3 billion in jackpots since its launch in 1995.

For more information, visit IGT.com or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGTJackpots, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTJackpots or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

# # #

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

©2021 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors

Note: Documents in PDF format require the Adobe Acrobat Reader®. If you experience problems with PDF documents, please download the latest version of the Reader®

Disclaimer

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 20:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 887 M - -
Net income 2021 224 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 4 173 M 4 173 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
International Game Technology PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,96 $
Last Close Price 20,37 $
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Sala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Lorenzo Pellicioli Chairman
Alberto Dessy Independent Non-Executive Director
James Francis McCann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC20.25%4 173
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-4.13%42 965
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED8.46%36 599
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.44%35 633
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB63.70%34 944
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-6.83%33 145