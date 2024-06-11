These results were achieved during a year in which we effected a successful CEO transition - our first in 22 years, opened a new office in Oslo - our eighth, while building out our product offerings and skillsets in other offices. During 2023, we also executed two successful capital markets transactions. It would be fair to say that 2023 was not just an active year for IGI in terms of seizing opportunities that would both expand and diversify our footprint, but also in continuing to build a strong foundation that would effectively and efficiently service our growing company.

I said in my letter to you a year ago that our success is not just in the numbers we publish, but in the people that make up the IGI family. The results that you are seeing from IGI are the consequence of a consistently well-executed strategy, and a deep understanding of who we are and what our capabilities are.

I am exceedingly proud of everyone at IGI for their resilience, discipline, and consistent and high-quality communication and collaboration. Again, I truly believe that we have a uniqueness