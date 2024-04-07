6,250,000 Options of International Graphite Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024.

Details:

77,170,221 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until April 7, 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



2,720,000 options exercisable at AUD0.30 on or before April 1, 2027, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until April 7, 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



4,080,000 options exercisable at AUD0.30 on or before April 1, 2027, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until April 7, 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



6,250,000 options exercisable at AUD0.30 on or before April 1, 2025, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until April 7, 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



6,500,001 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until October 15, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



480,000 options exercisable at AUD0.30 on or before April 1, 2023 classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until April 1, 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.

720,000 options exercisable at $0.40 on or before 1 April 2023 classified by

ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 1 April 2023,

being 12 months from the date of issue.