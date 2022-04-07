International Graphite : Investor Presentation April 2022

IG6

Investor Presentation April 2022

DISCLAIMER

Forward Looking Statements

International Graphite has prepared this presentation based on information available to it.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of International Graphite, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This presentation is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement which relates to exploration targets, exploration results or mineral resources is based on information compiled by Mr. Peter Langworthy. Mr. Langworthy has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). Mr. Langworthy is Managing Director and Principal Consultant of OMNI GeoX Pty Ltd. Mr. Langworthy consents to the inclusion of the information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears.

The Competent Person confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market Acknowledgement of Country

International Graphite acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia, particularly the Whadjuk, WiIlman, and Wudjari Peoples of the Noongar Nation, and recognises their continuing connection to lands, waters and communities. We pay our respects to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and to Elders past and present.

International Graphite Our future is electric

International Graphite is on track to be Western

Australia's first fully integrated mine-to-market graphite

producer - a new employer and an intended future

supplier of a critical commodity to the massively growing

global battery minerals market

▪ Western Australia's first vertically integrated graphite company - 'mine to market'

▪ Acquisition of the Springdale Graphite Project - existing mineral resource with significant exploration potential

▪ R&D graphite micronising and spheroidising plant in Collie

▪ Downstream graphite concentrate processing facilities to be developed in Collie

▪ Targeting battery anode graphite products for the expanding EV and industrial energy storage markets

International Graphite Limited

ASX: IG6

Security of supply from mine to market

International Graphite Capital structure