  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. International Holding Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHC   AEI000201014

INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY

(IHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-11-22
406.20 AED   +1.70%
08:49aUAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs
RE
11/08International Holding Company PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/08International Holding Seeks Acquisitions
CI
UAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs

11/24/2022 | 08:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - International Holding Company plans to sell 20% of its technology unit in an initial public offering next year, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the UAE's IHC is aiming for a first quarter IPO of Pure Health to raise more than $1 billion.

IHC, which rose from relative obscurity to become the United Arab Emirates' largest publicly traded company worth more than $200 billion, has been on a consolidation and acquisition drive.

This has led to two IHC subsidiaries rounding out the three biggest companies on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Asked about plans for International Technology Holding (ITH), Chief Executive Syed Basar Shueb said IHC will likely list 20% of it in the third quarter and is in talks with local firms about possible acquisitions by the group born out of IHC's IT sector holdings.

ITH was expected to turn over half a billion dirhams ($136 million) and have $1 billion in assets by the second quarter, Shueb said.

IHC is part of a business empire overseen by its chair, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is also the UAE's national security adviser and has been a foreign policy troubleshooter for his brother, President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The firm, whose market value is bigger than companies such as Shell, Disney and Nike, has been instrumental in boosting ADX's size amid intensifying competition with Saudi Arabia.

IHC, its subsidiary Alpha Dhabi, ADX's second biggest firm, and other IHC-linked companies have played a leading role in a string of Abu Dhabi IPOs as cornerstone investors.

Pure Health, under Alpha Dhabi, aims to raise more than $1 billion in a first-quarter IPO delayed from this year.

"It will be more than $1 billion, but the size depends on how much we put in the market. I don't think we can go above 10%, otherwise we will pull all the liquidity from market and this will affect the other players," Shueb said.

Pure Health has played a major role in the UAE screening for COVID-19. Its merger with state-owned Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), which Shueb said has almost 24,000 employees, is taking longer than expected, delaying the IPO.

IHC, which completed four IPOs this year and plans a similar number in 2023, has yet to appoint banks for the Pure Health IPO, Shueb said, adding it is considering a possible 2023 IPO of International Energy Holding.

ACQUISITIONS

IHC, with interests from real estate to farming, said its acquisition total value in the third quarter crossed 13.5 billion UAE dirhams, and it plans 70% more globally over the next year.

Shueb said it is in talks with international banks for long-term financing for planned purchases in 2023, adding this would be equivalent to a sizeable proportion of IHC's cash position.

Some IHC businesses could eventually issue their own bonds, Shueb said, without giving further details.

"We will have to create some debt on our balance sheet as well so that we can continue investing."

IHC is looking at two potential investments in India each worth more than $2 billion, Shueb said, after investing $2 billion in Adani Group companies in April.

It may announce up to two international acquisitions and buy a UAE-listed hospitality firm before the end of 2022.

"We are looking at Colombia, and Asia - primarily Indonesia and India - these are the two major markets where we operate."

This month, IHC's bid to buy a stake in Colombian food producer Nutresa failed as it could not secure the stake size it wanted. Shueb said IHC would continue to look for opportunities in other Latin American countries.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Rachna Uppal; Ediitng by Alexander Smith)

By Yousef Saba and Rachna Uppal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHA DHABI HOLDING 0.00% 27.5 End-of-day quote.0.73%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.19% 3.8244 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY 1.70% 406.2 End-of-day quote.167.24%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 1.02% 281.264138 Real-time Quote.-23.10%
NIKE, INC. 0.64% 106.65 Delayed Quote.-36.42%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.67258 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.78% 98.88 Delayed Quote.-36.16%
Financials
Sales 2021 28 562 M 7 775 M 7 775 M
Net income 2021 7 339 M 1 998 M 1 998 M
Net cash 2021 19 842 M 5 401 M 5 401 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 740 B 201 B 201 B
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 9,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
International Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Basar Shueb Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Alwyn Dinesh Jhon Crasta Chief Financial Officer
Tahnoun bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan Chairman
Mohammed Nasser Saif Howaiden Al-Samshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sofia Abdellatif lasky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY167.24%201 411
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.5.84%696 358
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.99%147 178
SIEMENS AG-14.41%106 957
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-7.59%96 013
3M COMPANY-27.94%70 751