International Hotel Investments p l c : CORINTHIA HOTELS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF INDUSTRY LEADERS TO OPEN THEIR NEW HOTELS IN ROME, NEW YORK, AND BRUSSELS

30 May 2023: Corinthia Hotels is pleased to welcome three new industry leaders to spearhead their hotels opening in 2024.

Opening the Corinthia Rome at Piazza del Parlamento is Danilo Zucchetti who most recently was Vice President Operations for Baglioni Hotels. Prior to that he was Managing Director of the Villa d'Este on Lake Como, having worked for the group for almost two decades. Previously he was General Manager of the Hotel Bauer and Il Palazzo in Venice for six years.

Pradeep Raman will be responsible for opening Corinthia's first US hotel in New York City's Upper East Side, at the former Surrey Hotel currently undergoing a comprehensive transformation. His career history began at the Taj Group in India, where he held various positions in operations and management. He later joined Ritz-Carlton, where he held management positions in several properties in Asia and the United States. Most recently, Raman served as General Manager at the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in New York City.

Edward Leenders brings over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry to Corinthia Brussels, which is opening at the former Grand Hotel Astoria currently being entirely rebuilt on Rue Royale. Edward has previously held various leadership positions at luxury hotels and resorts around the world. Prior to joining Corinthia, he served as the Managing Director of Hotel De l'Europe in Amsterdam and before that worked for Rocco Forte Hotel Hotels for over a decade in London, Florence, and Brussels.

"We are delighted to expand our Corinthia family with three exceptional new colleagues for our openings in Rome, New York and Brussels" said Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia Hotels. "Each have over 20 years' experience, proven leadership and a wealth of knowledge and expertise to bring to their respective new roles."

"I am honoured to join Corinthia Hotels for the first opening in the eternal city of Rome and to be part of the further development of the Company in Italy in the upcoming years" said Zucchetti. Ramen stated "It is a privilege to join the Corinthia family and work with our partners to restore the historic hotel site to its former glory. I look forward to building an exceptional team in the run-up to our opening in 2024." Excited to join the Corinthia Brussels team, Leenders looks forward to enhancing the grand hotel's reputation as a premier destination for both leisure and business travellers in Europe. "I am honoured to establish a talented team at Corinthia Brussels. We are committed to providing our guests with the highest level of service and ensuring that each and every stay is memorable."

Corinthia is a growing family of luxury hotels, founded in Malta in 1962 by the Pisani family. The company has grown over the years into a multinational investor, developer and operator of hotels and real estate. Its portfolio includes award-winning hotels in cities such as London, Budapest, Lisbon, St. Petersburg, and the Island of Malta. Current developments underway in various stages of design and construction include landmark, trophy hotels in Rome, New York, Brussels, Bucharest, Doha, Riyadh, and new resorts in the Maldives and Malta. More information at corinthia.com.