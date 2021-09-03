International Hotel Investments p l c : Corinthia Dubai

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by IHI p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Corinthia Dubai

Corinthia Hotels and Dubai-based developer Meydan have agreed a settlement to exit from their respective positions of hotel operator and investor on a beachfront hotel and residential project in the Jumeirah Beach Residence area of Dubai. Corinthia wishes the new owners of the project the very best, and will shortly be announcing new hotel and mixed-use development projects in the Gulf region. Corinthia is an investor, developer or operator in several luxury hotel, resort and residential properties, including new projects in New York, Rome, Brussels, Moscow, Doha, Bucharest and Malta.

Jean-Pierre Schembri

Company Secretary

3 September 2021

INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

22 EUROPA CENTRE, FLORIANA FRN 1400, MALTA

TEL: (356) 2123 3141 | FAX: (356) 2123 4219

E-MAIL: IHI@CORINTHIA.COM | WWW.CORINTHIAGROUP.COM | CO. REG. NO: C26136