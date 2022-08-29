International Hotel Investments p l c : Half-Yearly Report for 2022

International Hotel Investments p.l.c.

Interim Financial Statements

For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Directors' Report

Six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Basis of Preparation

The published figures for the reporting period have been extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements of International Hotel Investments p.l.c. ("the Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and the comparative period in 2021. Comparative balance sheet information as at 31 December 2021 has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended on that date. This report is being published in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.74 issued by the Listing Authority and has been prepared in accordance with the applicable Capital Markets Rules and International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. In terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.75.5, the Directors are stating that this Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Group's independent auditors.

Principal Activities

International Hotel Investments p.l.c. carries on the business of an investment company in connection with the ownership, development and operation of hotels, leisure facilities, and other activities related to the tourism industry and commercial centres. The Company has a number of subsidiary companies and investments in associate companies through which it promotes the business of the Group.

Review of Performance

The Group registered total revenues of €95.8 million and posted an EBITDA of €17.3 million in the first six months of 2022.

This compares to revenue of €34.6 million and a negative EBITDA of €0.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

Profit after tax of €0.8 million is being reported compared to a loss of €26.4 million in the same period last year.

This 176% increase in revenues over the corresponding period last year was achieved despite a slower than anticipated start to the year on account of the pandemic's Omicron variant. On the other hand, the Group remains confident of a full recovery from the impact of the pandemic in the months ahead. Revenues in the first half of 2022 are now at 73% of pre-pandemic levels registered in the same period for 2019. Operations in some of our hotels, most notably in the United Kingdom, are ahead of 2019 levels. Others, especially hotels dependent on conference business, which is typically booked one year or more in advance, have been slower in their recovery but prospects for the coming months and 2023 confirm this trend towards a full recovery.

The Company's focus on cost controls has remained in place. This resulted in an EBITDA conversion at 18%.

In reviewing the financial results for the first six months of 2022, one should also note the following: Compared to 2021, net depreciation charges decreased by €1.6 million on account of fully depreciated assets.

Interest income and expense are broadly in line with last year with additional interest cost in some properties offset by lower interest cost in others, on account of loan capital repayments.

1