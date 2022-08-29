International Hotel Investments p l c : Half-Yearly Report for 2022

International Hotel Investments p.l.c.
Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)
For the six-month period
1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
International Hotel Investments p.l.c.
Interim Financial Statements
For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
Contents
|
Half-yearly Directors' Report pursuant to Capital Markets Rule 5.75.2
|
1 - 3
|
Interim Income Statement
|
|
4
|
Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
|
5
|
Interim Statement of Financial Position
|
6
|
- 7
|
Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
|
|
8
|
Interim Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
9
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
10
|
- 12
|
Statement pursuant to Capital Markets Rule 5.75.3
|
|
13
International Hotel Investments p.l.c.
Interim Financial Statements
For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
Directors' Report
Six-month period ended 30 June 2022
Basis of Preparation
The published figures for the reporting period have been extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements of International Hotel Investments p.l.c. ("the Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and the comparative period in 2021. Comparative balance sheet information as at 31 December 2021 has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended on that date. This report is being published in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.74 issued by the Listing Authority and has been prepared in accordance with the applicable Capital Markets Rules and International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. In terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.75.5, the Directors are stating that this Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Group's independent auditors.
Principal Activities
International Hotel Investments p.l.c. carries on the business of an investment company in connection with the ownership, development and operation of hotels, leisure facilities, and other activities related to the tourism industry and commercial centres. The Company has a number of subsidiary companies and investments in associate companies through which it promotes the business of the Group.
Review of Performance
The Group registered total revenues of €95.8 million and posted an EBITDA of €17.3 million in the first six months of 2022.
This compares to revenue of €34.6 million and a negative EBITDA of €0.8 million in the corresponding period last year.
Profit after tax of €0.8 million is being reported compared to a loss of €26.4 million in the same period last year.
This 176% increase in revenues over the corresponding period last year was achieved despite a slower than anticipated start to the year on account of the pandemic's Omicron variant. On the other hand, the Group remains confident of a full recovery from the impact of the pandemic in the months ahead. Revenues in the first half of 2022 are now at 73% of pre-pandemic levels registered in the same period for 2019. Operations in some of our hotels, most notably in the United Kingdom, are ahead of 2019 levels. Others, especially hotels dependent on conference business, which is typically booked one year or more in advance, have been slower in their recovery but prospects for the coming months and 2023 confirm this trend towards a full recovery.
The Company's focus on cost controls has remained in place. This resulted in an EBITDA conversion at 18%.
In reviewing the financial results for the first six months of 2022, one should also note the following: Compared to 2021, net depreciation charges decreased by €1.6 million on account of fully depreciated assets.
Interest income and expense are broadly in line with last year with additional interest cost in some properties offset by lower interest cost in others, on account of loan capital repayments.
International Hotel Investments p.l.c.
Interim Financial Statements
For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
Directors' Report - continued
Period ended 30 June 2022
The share of associates' and joint ventures' results in the comparative period in 2021 included the Golden Sands Resort joint venture in Malta only for the first two months of the year. The Company then owned 50% of the resort and acquired the remaining 50% shareholding in February. Following this acquisition, the assets, liabilities and results of this operation have since been consolidated in the Group.
Of note in 2022, political events have impacted the company's operation in St Petersburg, Russia. In this regard, a decision was taken in advance of imminent sanctions to fully repay an outstanding loan then owing to a bank which eventually was indeed placed on a list of sanctioned entities by the European Union. The full repayment of the loan amounted to c. €40 million. Net foreign exchange translation differences reported in our financial statements represent realised exchange movements arising from this repayment.
The gain, net of tax, of €39.8 million in the Statement of Comprehensive Income principally reflects the currency translation difference on the Group's non-Euro denominated investments in London and in St Petersburg, in consequence of an improvement in Sterling and the Rouble respectively against the reporting currency of the Group which is the Euro.
State of Affairs and Outlook
Demand varies from country to country, with the highest performances being registered in countries with strong local markets, such as the UK, where our hotel in London is exceeding expectations and should fully recovery by end of the year in revenue terms. In all our hotels and businesses, management remains entirely focused on maintaining tight discipline on all operating costs. As in the corresponding period, in all countries where the company operates, its most imminent challenges are related to labour shortages as the industry generally struggles to attract back workers as demand increases combined with inflationary pressures on costs and energy. The Company's targets for year-end and financial planning are based on revenue expectations that are in line with our original forecasts.
All CAPEX remains tightly controlled. In terms of cash and bank balances, as at end of June 2022, the Group had available resources of €65.2 million plus €2.7 million in marketable investments.
The Company remains focused on its new projects. Works are now well underway on Corinthia Hotel projects on site in Doha, Rome, New York and Bucharest, where Group subsidiary companies are involved as development partners, technical services providers and hotel operators, with most of the capital funding for these projects being provided by third parties. These hotels are expected to open in phases as of 2023.
Furthermore, the redevelopment of the Grand Hotel Astoria in Brussels is ongoing with the main construction contract awarded to a renowned Belgian contractor. The Company has a 50% share in this project. a target date of Q2 2024 has been set for opening.
In Malta, the Group has submitted plans for the building of a low-lying, highly landscaped resort for the site formerly known as Hal Ferh.
International Hotel Investments p.l.c.
Interim Financial Statements
For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022
Directors' Report - continued
Period ended 30 June 2022
Directors
At the date of this report, the Directors of the Group are as follows:
Mr Alfred Pisani (Chairman)
Mr Frank Xerri de Caro
Mr Moussa Atiq Ali
Mr Hamad Buamim
Mr Douraid Zaghouani
Mr Joseph Pisani
Mr Richard Cachia Caruana
Mr Mohamed Mahmoud Alzarouq Shawsh
In accordance with the Group's Articles of Association, the present Directors remain in office.
On behalf of the Board,
|
Alfred Pisani
|
Richard Cachia Caruana
|
Chairman
|
Director
Registered Office:
22 Europa Centre,
Floriana FRN1400,
Malta
3