Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. International Hotel Investments p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHI   MT0000110107

INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

(IHI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
0.7200 EUR    0.00%
02:33pINTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L C : Half-Yearly Report for 2022
PU
08/11INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L C : Half-Yearly Financial Report
PU
08/03INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L C : Demise of Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Hotel Investments p l c : Half-Yearly Report for 2022

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International Hotel Investments p.l.c.

Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the six-month period

1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

International Hotel Investments p.l.c.

Interim Financial Statements

For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Contents

Half-yearly Directors' Report pursuant to Capital Markets Rule 5.75.2

1 - 3

Interim Income Statement

4

Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

Interim Statement of Financial Position

6

- 7

Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

8

Interim Statement of Cash Flows

9

Notes to the Financial Statements

10

- 12

Statement pursuant to Capital Markets Rule 5.75.3

13

International Hotel Investments p.l.c.

Interim Financial Statements

For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Directors' Report

Six-month period ended 30 June 2022

Basis of Preparation

The published figures for the reporting period have been extracted from the unaudited consolidated financial statements of International Hotel Investments p.l.c. ("the Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and the comparative period in 2021. Comparative balance sheet information as at 31 December 2021 has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended on that date. This report is being published in terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.74 issued by the Listing Authority and has been prepared in accordance with the applicable Capital Markets Rules and International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. In terms of Capital Markets Rule 5.75.5, the Directors are stating that this Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Group's independent auditors.

Principal Activities

International Hotel Investments p.l.c. carries on the business of an investment company in connection with the ownership, development and operation of hotels, leisure facilities, and other activities related to the tourism industry and commercial centres. The Company has a number of subsidiary companies and investments in associate companies through which it promotes the business of the Group.

Review of Performance

The Group registered total revenues of €95.8 million and posted an EBITDA of €17.3 million in the first six months of 2022.

This compares to revenue of €34.6 million and a negative EBITDA of €0.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

Profit after tax of €0.8 million is being reported compared to a loss of €26.4 million in the same period last year.

This 176% increase in revenues over the corresponding period last year was achieved despite a slower than anticipated start to the year on account of the pandemic's Omicron variant. On the other hand, the Group remains confident of a full recovery from the impact of the pandemic in the months ahead. Revenues in the first half of 2022 are now at 73% of pre-pandemic levels registered in the same period for 2019. Operations in some of our hotels, most notably in the United Kingdom, are ahead of 2019 levels. Others, especially hotels dependent on conference business, which is typically booked one year or more in advance, have been slower in their recovery but prospects for the coming months and 2023 confirm this trend towards a full recovery.

The Company's focus on cost controls has remained in place. This resulted in an EBITDA conversion at 18%.

In reviewing the financial results for the first six months of 2022, one should also note the following: Compared to 2021, net depreciation charges decreased by €1.6 million on account of fully depreciated assets.

Interest income and expense are broadly in line with last year with additional interest cost in some properties offset by lower interest cost in others, on account of loan capital repayments.

1

International Hotel Investments p.l.c.

Interim Financial Statements

For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Directors' Report - continued

Period ended 30 June 2022

The share of associates' and joint ventures' results in the comparative period in 2021 included the Golden Sands Resort joint venture in Malta only for the first two months of the year. The Company then owned 50% of the resort and acquired the remaining 50% shareholding in February. Following this acquisition, the assets, liabilities and results of this operation have since been consolidated in the Group.

Of note in 2022, political events have impacted the company's operation in St Petersburg, Russia. In this regard, a decision was taken in advance of imminent sanctions to fully repay an outstanding loan then owing to a bank which eventually was indeed placed on a list of sanctioned entities by the European Union. The full repayment of the loan amounted to c. €40 million. Net foreign exchange translation differences reported in our financial statements represent realised exchange movements arising from this repayment.

The gain, net of tax, of €39.8 million in the Statement of Comprehensive Income principally reflects the currency translation difference on the Group's non-Euro denominated investments in London and in St Petersburg, in consequence of an improvement in Sterling and the Rouble respectively against the reporting currency of the Group which is the Euro.

State of Affairs and Outlook

Demand varies from country to country, with the highest performances being registered in countries with strong local markets, such as the UK, where our hotel in London is exceeding expectations and should fully recovery by end of the year in revenue terms. In all our hotels and businesses, management remains entirely focused on maintaining tight discipline on all operating costs. As in the corresponding period, in all countries where the company operates, its most imminent challenges are related to labour shortages as the industry generally struggles to attract back workers as demand increases combined with inflationary pressures on costs and energy. The Company's targets for year-end and financial planning are based on revenue expectations that are in line with our original forecasts.

All CAPEX remains tightly controlled. In terms of cash and bank balances, as at end of June 2022, the Group had available resources of €65.2 million plus €2.7 million in marketable investments.

The Company remains focused on its new projects. Works are now well underway on Corinthia Hotel projects on site in Doha, Rome, New York and Bucharest, where Group subsidiary companies are involved as development partners, technical services providers and hotel operators, with most of the capital funding for these projects being provided by third parties. These hotels are expected to open in phases as of 2023.

Furthermore, the redevelopment of the Grand Hotel Astoria in Brussels is ongoing with the main construction contract awarded to a renowned Belgian contractor. The Company has a 50% share in this project. a target date of Q2 2024 has been set for opening.

In Malta, the Group has submitted plans for the building of a low-lying, highly landscaped resort for the site formerly known as Hal Ferh.

2

International Hotel Investments p.l.c.

Interim Financial Statements

For the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Directors' Report - continued

Period ended 30 June 2022

Directors

At the date of this report, the Directors of the Group are as follows:

Mr Alfred Pisani (Chairman)

Mr Frank Xerri de Caro

Mr Moussa Atiq Ali

Mr Hamad Buamim

Mr Douraid Zaghouani

Mr Joseph Pisani

Mr Richard Cachia Caruana

Mr Mohamed Mahmoud Alzarouq Shawsh

In accordance with the Group's Articles of Association, the present Directors remain in office.

On behalf of the Board,

Alfred Pisani

Richard Cachia Caruana

Chairman

Director

Registered Office:

22 Europa Centre,

Floriana FRN1400,

Malta

3

Disclaimer

International Hotel Investments plc published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P.L.C.
02:33pINTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : Half-Yearly Report for 2022
PU
08/11INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : Half-Yearly Financial Report
PU
08/03INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : Demise of Director
PU
06/09INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : Question & Answers
PU
05/20INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : Annual Report for 2021
PU
04/29INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : Information on audited financial statements of IHI ..
PU
04/29INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : IHI Magyarország Zrt Financial Statements for 2021 ..
PU
04/28INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : Signature of Heads of Terms Agreement with the Unit..
PU
04/20International Hotel Investments p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
04/20INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P L : Financial Statements 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2021 -28,3 M -28,3 M -28,3 M
Net Debt 2021 557 M 557 M 557 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 443 M 443 M 443 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
EV / Sales 2021 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
International Hotel Investments p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Naudi Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Alfred Pisani Chairman
Richard Cachia Caruana Independent Director
Hamad Mubarak Mohammed Buamim Non-Executive Director
Douraid Zaghouani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P.L.C.16.13%443
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED7.95%12 973
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.1.99%8 293
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-24.63%6 512
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-25.55%6 028
WHITBREAD PLC-16.29%5 960