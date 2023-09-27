COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by International Hotel Investments p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Issue of €60,000,000 International Hotel Investments p.l.c.

6% Unsecured Bonds 2033 at par (the "Bonds")

Reference is made to company announcements IHI354 and IHI355 in relation to the submission of an application by International Hotel Investments p.l.c. (the "Company") to the Malta Financial Services Authority requesting the admissibility to listing of the Bonds.

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby announces that the Company has been granted approval by the Malta Financial Services Authority for the admissibility to listing on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange of the Bonds.

Full details of the Bonds are included in the Prospectus dated 26 September 2023

which will be available on the Company's website: https://www.corinthiagroup.com/investors/bond-issue-prospectuses/as from 28 September 2023. Copies of the Prospectus can be obtained during office hours from Authorised Financial Intermediaries listed in Annex I of the Securities Note forming part of the Prospectus as from 3 October 2023.

Jean-Pierre Schembri

Company Secretary

27 September 2023

22 Europa Centre - Floriana FRN 1400 - Malta - Tel (356) 21233141 - Fax (356) 21234219 e-mail: ihi@corinthia.com - www.corinthiagroup.com - Co. Reg. No: C26136