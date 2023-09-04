COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by International Hotel Investments p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Issue of International Hotel Investments p.l.c. Unsecured Bonds 2033

The Board of Directors of International Hotel Investments p.l.c. (the 'Company') announces that it has submitted an application to the Malta Financial Services Authority requesting admissibility to listing of Unsecured Bonds redeemable in 2033 (the 'New Bonds'). Application will be made for the New Bonds to be listed and traded on the Official List of the Malta Stock Exchange.

Subject to regulatory approval of the New Bonds, most of the proceeds thereof will be used to redeem the existing 5.8% unsecured bonds 2023 (ISIN: MT0000111287) due on 14 November 2023 (the "2023 Maturing Bonds") and 6.0% unsecured bonds 2024 (ISIN: MT0000481227) due on 15 May 2024 (the "2024 Maturing Bonds"). The Company will be granting preference to holders of 2023 Maturing Bonds and 2024 Maturing Bonds to subscribe to the New Bonds by surrendering the corresponding nominal value of Bonds so held.

Further information on the New Bonds will be available after the issue of the necessary approval by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Jean-Pierre Schembri

Company Secretary

4 September 2023

