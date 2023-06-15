International Hotel Investments p l c : Minutes of the AGM

When IHI was first set up as a public Company in 2000, our main business for the first ten years was developing our own hotels and real estate with the objective of concurrently operating them under the Corinthia Brand, meaning that we not only own the hotels but in so doing gave us the opportunity to grow the brand Corinthia.

Today, we can affirm that our brand has achieved global recognition, especially with the opening of our London Hotel in 2011. In the forthcoming year or two, IHI will be operating eight new properties, thus further consolidating the strength and image of our brand.

Whilst taking on board the management of third-party hotel properties is a faster and less capital-intensive way to display our Corinthia Flag, one must not, on the other hand, overlook the capital gain achieved when acting as a developer, where, after buying at a correct price and constructing at competitive rates, the opening of a new property would generally result in a minimum of 20% gain in additional value. We only have to look at the value of what our properties cost at the time of opening and the value that they hold today. We look at this as hidden profit which will one day be realised with the sale of our hotels. However, this can only be achieved once we have many more hotels under management flying the Corinthia flag.

Therefore, Chairman firmly believes that we should not lose sight of the importance of continuing to invest in hotels and real estate development. So, whilst aggressively pursuing the management of third-party hotels, we must nonetheless continue to pursue the possibility of further investments in hotel and real estate. In fact, our management is currently evaluating several proposals for investments in Europe and beyond. However, to achieve this objective of development it is necessary to sell some of our properties as also consider increasing the share capital of the Company.

With this in mind, we have, once again, put the Corinthia Hotel in Prague on the market. You will recall that before the pandemic, we had almost completed the sale of this property however, the deal had come to a halt because of the pandemic. We trust that we can be successful this time round.

We do have in the pipeline a number of hotel openings under management, as also new developments. These developments are all in key locations, namely in Brussels, Rome, New York, Doha, the Maldives, Riyadh and Bucharest. Our plans on the Corinthia Oasis, formerly known as Hal Ferh, are well advanced as the planning application was submitted some weeks back and minor works of site preparation are in progress.

The impact these openings will have on our brand will undoubtedly be substantial, whilst new opportunities will also come our way as a consequence of these new hotel openings.

We are also actively working on expanding our brand in the Gulf region.